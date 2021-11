Why Apple Stopped Updating Over 15,000 Games in China's App Store

Apple "has faced mounting pressure from the Chinese government in recent weeks to comply with local regulations, including that all games show proof of a government granted license," writes Engadget.And now it's finally come to a head, CNBC reports:"Android app stores have largely observed the license rule since 2016," notes Engadget. "Apple, however, took a looser approach, allowing developers to publish their games while they waited for authorization, which could take months." (CNBC points out that "Grand Theft Auto" maker Rockstar Games "relied on the loophole for years.")They also report that Apple's App Store earns more money in China than any other country -- including about 20% of all of Apple's in-app advertising revenue. A columnist at The Street estimates that Apple earned about $2.2 billion last year from App Store revenue in China . "If I am right in my calculations, gaming app revenues from China add up to roughly one-sixth of the total company's number" for App Store revenues