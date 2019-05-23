Panasonic 'Suspends Transactions' With Huawei After US Ban (bbc.com) 86
Japan's Panasonic has said it is scrutinizing whether any of its products break U.S. restrictions on trading with Huawei. "Panasonic announced in [an] internal notification that it should suspend transactions with Huawei and its 68 affiliates that were banned by the U.S. government," the company said in a statement provided to the BBC. From the report: Panasonic caused confusion earlier by appearing to announce that it had suspended business with Huawei. But it later said that business operations that were not in breach of U.S. regulations would continue to trade normally with Huawei. "Panasonic will continue to strictly abide by the laws and regulations of the countries and regions in which we conduct business," it said.
their laws apply to the whole world.
Well, obviously they do, or people wouldn't be so complaint.
compliant!
oh you mean Cisco? and all your other NSA fucking stooges?
They are talking about DJI (world's leader in drones) being next.
Better for US to force confrontation now... (Score:5, Insightful)
I couldn't agree more. I'd upvote you if I wasn't AC.
It's not just their internal repression, either; the fact is that for thress decades now, China has been accepting all of the advantages of the international free-trade system, whilst refusing to accept the obligations (e.g., their utter lack of respect for IP rights and shameless industrial espionage). Not to mention their disgusting treatment of Taiwan.
Unfortunately, I fear your comment will get swamped by the usual "herp derp, Trump bad, therefore ever
"Not to mention their disgusting treatment of Taiwan." - Yeah not to mention anywhere else around them... Tibet?
Or maybe the USA could fuck right off and quit meddling in other countries internal affairs. Take a look at Central/South America for typical outcomes of US overreach.
Because they aren't just imposing trade tariffs. They are asking other nations to basically stop trading with China. How is that not meddling with other countries' internal affairs.
Oh please - Central and South America's problems have more to do with Bolivar family and the terrible ideas the Spanish brought them long before American even existing.
Blaming us for SA's problems is just wrong - granted the CIAs efforts to "fix it" have been less than successful.
It has had the side effect of pushing China ever further towards capitalism and democracy, and that was no doubt part of the appeal for western capitalist democracies.
Ohh bullshit. US corporations outsourced everything to China to maximise profits and paid off politicians to shut them up about lost jobs. Cheap nasty products, with fancy labels and pretending they were locally made, with locally made prices and they kept the profits. No corporations gave one fuck about China, all they wanted was cheap labour to break the backs of US unions, to feed insatiable greed, endless greed, more greed. All China did was start making those exact same products with new Chinese brands
Re:Better for US to force confrontation now... (Score:5, Insightful)
It's time for Fair Trade, mostly with countries that have shared values.
And it should also target Chinese companies that are instrumental in Chinese internal repression.
You are so far out of the ballpark I'm not even sure what sport you are playing. The games with Huawei have nothing to do with cheating, or repression. Trump is a businessman he doesn't give a crap about what goes on in China.
What he does care about is that the USA is miles behind in the 5G development game and that a Chinese company is (was) the preferred technology partner for an upcoming industry that would be worth hundreds of billions in infrastructure development.
Using it as leverage in his trade deal
So to be clear your argument is that the US government should NOT attempt to make foreign policy that is favorable to US workers and US companies?
Sorry but Trump is not a "psycho" you have it backwards. Its the career diplomats and the Ivy legauge -> Government pipeline that has produce the psycho for the last 30 years. The Constitution charges the government with the responsibility of promoting the "general welfare" for "ourselves and our posterity"
So yes frankly the administration should be looking
Citation needed.
Better for US to force confrontation now when it is in a much stronger position vs China than will be the case in the future.
I disagree. Much better to avoid broad confrontation at all (narrow, targeted confrontation is necessary, of course). Why? Because this action is going to backfire. It's going to push China to develop its own technology, rather than continue being depending on using IP from the United States. This is particularly true of the fact that this decision is barring Huawei from using ARM CPUs.
Even with China's tendency to ignore rules it doesn't like, we're still all better off being interdependent. When C
They're more of a Confucian Dictatorship.
like Saudi Arabia, North Korea and so?
However, that's not the point of my comment. My point was that, since the end of the "cold war", more and more people thought that the disappearance of one of the two bullying s
You can read minds? That's remarkable! Can you do it again? Tell me what I had for breakfast.
Keep right up with the derogatory, hateful rhetoric and refusal to change your mind when confronted with evidence. You'll keep losing elections for decades.
Childish and simplistic arguments like "You would be a smoking hole and a slave state" are not "evidence".
If you consider that evidence, it explains a lot.
That's what dangerous, powerful nations do, though. You're right it's not evidence - it's lack of evidence. Tell me, does the US rule any part of Europe? Does the US military crush rebellions there, or remove unfriendly leaders? When was the last US airstrike on Berlin, or Paris? Maybe the US governors in Europe just siphon off all the profit in the economies of Europe, right? They behave just like the British in India did.
Oh, wait. There are no US governors in Europe. The US military doesn't order aroun
"intelligentsia worldwide"
Clearly you are no member. The Pax Americana has been the best time in all of world history as far as improvement in the human condition.
The people that have suffered under American hegemony are those who left to their own devices would have been violent oppressive bullies far beyond even the most dark hearted CIA operative's dreams. Good grief. Enjoy your Chinese overloads dragging your wife from your home at night for her forced abortion; or your Islamic Sharia enforcing maste
If anything, the Trump administration has the merit of having thrown away the 70-years old mask showing the country for what it is: a nationalist bully that won't stop at anything in order to defend its supremacy. Gone is the facade of rethorics about freedom, principles and other nonsense. I hope this will induce the intelligentsia worldwide to meditate the fact that there is no such thing as a benevolent dictator.
The world accepted US power because we really did play fair. Not always, but mostly, and we could even be called to account, somewhat, when we didn't. Basically, the world believed that the US truly believed in its own high ideals, even if there was justified cynicism about whether the US managed to live up to its rhetoric.
Trump has made clear to the world that at least a significant segment of the US, big enough to make policy, at least for a while, does not, in fact, believe in or care about the ideal