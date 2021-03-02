Hackers Release a New Jailbreak Tool For Almost Every iPhone (techcrunch.com) 2
An iPhone hacking team has released a new jailbreak tool for almost every iPhone, including the most recent models, by using the same vulnerability that Apple last month said was under active attack by hackers. TechCrunch reports: The Unc0ver team released its latest jailbreak this weekend, and says it works on iOS 11 (iPhone 5s and later) to iOS 14.3, which Apple released in December. In a tweet, the jailbreak group said it used its âoeown exploitâ for CVE-2021-1782, a kernel vulnerability that Apple said was one of three flaws that "may have been actively exploited" by hackers. By targeting the kernel, the hackers are able to get deep hooks into the underlying operating system.
Apple fixed the vulnerability in iOS 14.4, released last month, which also prevents the jailbreak from working on later versions. It was a rare admission that the iPhone was under active attack by hackers, but the company declined to say who the hackers were and who they were targeting. Apple also granted anonymity to the researcher who submitted the bug.
