The Nokia 8.3 Is the First Truly Global 5G Phone (androidpolice.com) 12
HMD Global today unveiled its latest Nokia-branded mobile phones. "The Nokia 8.3 5G is the world's first global 5G phone, which means it supports bands in every country in which 5G is currently deployed," reports Android Police. "At the same time, the Nokia 5.3, 1.3, and a new roaming data plan from HMD also made their debut." From the report: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform, the Nokia 8.3 5G promised a future-proofed experience as it supports more 5G bands across the entire range (NSA/SA/DSS) than any handset currently on the market. It features a 6.8-inch FHD+ (2400x1080p) display with a hole-punch cutout for the 24MP selfie camera, but it's a shame to see the Nokia logo plastered on the chin. On the rear, there are four cameras including a 64MP main sensor with Zeiss optics complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide lens, plus 2MP depth and macro sensors. The fingerprint scanner lies within the power button on the side, while a USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and dedicated Google Assistant button are all onboard. Battery capacity is rated at 4,500mAh, and NFC is also included for mobile payments. The Nokia 8.3 5G starts at just 599 euros ($640) for the 6/64GB model, with an 8/128GB variant also available for 649 euros ($649) -- it'll go on sale in the summer. [The U.S. launch hasn't been announced yet, but the 8.3 is coming to Europe in summer 2020.]
Barely can wait for a phone that record the filenames like 0200420~1.JPG
The main OS, even the main CPU never see your actual fingerprint.
The way fingerprint unlock is implemented is as a self-contained blackbox.
The onboard chip in the sensors is the only one seeing the actual fingerprints, it takes care of locally learning and comparing fingerprints and encrypting/decrypting keys like any dedicated encryption chip.
The main cpu only sends commands such as "please learn a new fingerprint", "please encrypt this piece of data", "please decrypt that piece of data if the currently un
Bait and switch, get everyone used to it and then use it as ID for every app on the phone.
NSA: National Security Agency
SA: South Africa, Selective Availability
DSS: Digital Signature Standard, Dead Sea Scrolls
Now you know.
3.5mm jack is back? (Score:2)
They took away the jack on the Scirocco, now they are putting it back? Designers with a sense of logic? First Covid, now this? The end is nigh!