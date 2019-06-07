Smartphone Shipment Forecast Cut To 1.35 Billion For 2019 as Uncertainty Prevails (canalys.com) 41
Research firm Canalys: Canalys released its updated global smartphone forecasts on 28 May 2019. The latest numbers show that smartphone shipments will reach 1.35 billion units in 2019, a year-on-year decline of 3.1%. Due to the many uncertainties surrounding the US/China trade talks, the US Executive Order signed on 15 May and subsequent developments, Canalys has lowered its forecasts to reflect an uncertain future. Canalys' base assumption is that restrictions will be imposed stringently on Huawei, once the 90-day reprieve expires, having a significant impact on its ability to roll-out new devices in the short term, especially outside of China. Canalys anticipates that Huawei is taking steps to mitigate the effect of component and service supply issues, but its overseas potential will be hampered for some time. The US and China may eventually reach a trade deal to alleviate the pressure on Huawei, but if and when this will happen is far from clear.
More like market saturation (Score:2)
Seriously, now that we know how to recharge the cell phone batteries using salt marsh lake water anywhere around the world, the main reason for buying a new cell phone is gone.
We don't need to buy new batteries, and there's not much improvement for each model.
They would like product lifetimes to be 2 years instead of four, thus doubling shipments.
This is, of course why you see features that keep phones usable for longer disappearing, such as replaceable batteries, expandable storage, and for the most part any guarantee of getting software and security updates past the absolute bare minimum.
Reaonable. (Score:3)
Smart phone upgrades don't do anything new that folks would want.
Existing phones work fine.
So, like PCs, they're largely on a replacement schedule, where folks are surprised by the little upgrades when they buy once every replacements, say once in 7-10 years or so.
That, plus the fact that new chipsets cycles are also slowing down, and we're at the tail end of the current chip cycle means there's ESPECIALLY no reason to upgrade, when new versions of most phone models are a little ways away, and it would be a 'waste' to upgrade now for folks that upgrade for optimal speed.
That plus, there's not even any much social 'sex appeal' anymore to having the latest phone. The latest ones are flimsy and don't even have any headphone jacks - and bluetooth is still way more of an unreliable pain in the butt to ever want to use, and find it disconnecting when you approach your car or whatever.
So, this seems like a reasonable set of expectations for the industry.
Ryan Fenton
True. I have an iPhone 7 which I'm only replacing, since the phone has swollen open and the inside is visible. Otherwise I'd be perfectly happy w/ it. Similarly, most phone sales would be replacements
But are they assuming that none of the phones will be made in the US? Given the current climate on tariffs, if I were Apple or Samsung or any of the phone makers, I'd want at least some of my manufacturing to be in the US, so that I can avoid them no matter what. Especially since much of the process woul
My Pixel 2 is still going strong. Plays Minecraft without an issue, and that's a bit of a resource hog. No sign of the battery having any issues. Unless I drop the thing or it outright croaks, I cannot imagine why I would want to replace it. I figure there's at least another year or more left in it before I even think about switching up.
Smartphone manufacturers are heading in to the same crisis PC makers have been suffering from for a few years now. As you note, chipset cycles are slowing down, two year old
And an easily replaceable battery of course.
> Smart phone upgrades don't do anything new that folks would want.
Actually, it's worse than that. New phones take away 3 features people want, and still generally view as almost completely non-negotiable, for every new genuine hardware feature those same people actually care about.
What would get ME genuinely excited about a new phone?
* Battery that can be replaced without risking the phone's destruction. I'll grudgingly concede that my likelihood of getting a new phone that has a battery I can casually
Yup. Still using an iPhone 4S that I got for free.
No way, Huawei. (Score:4, Insightful)
Huawei? Good riddance. Here's an honest question: Why would any rational consumer purchase a smartphone from a Chinese manufacturer with a nebulous ownership structure, deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party, and a reputation for stealing any and all Western technology it can get its hands on? Should we continue to subsidize that behavior?
Because they no longer pre-install the Facebook app?
why would anyone buy a device from an American company where the corporate fascist government is in the pockets of big corporations, where the government spies on its citizens and the police seize property without warrant nor due process, and the country wages war against those that didn't attack it?
best in the world at what?
healthcare? being crime free? not killing innocents in foreign lands? not spying on its citizens? income? lifespan? standard of living? not subjecting citizens to search and seizure without due cause?
The U.S. is ranked #1 in none of the above.
what is the USA best at? I'm curious.
Because it's 100% guaranteed not to be backdoored by the NSA.
Hey, remember when Congress passed that law that said the NSA must not spy on us? And then the NSA completely ignored it and committed multiple serious felonies? And then the Director of National Intelligence testified under oath before Congress that they totally weren't spying on us? And then the Wikileaks proved he was a liar? Remember that baseball player who went to prison for lying to Congress under oath about steroids? And that the DNI stil
Brought to you by slave labor and the CCP. Hard pass.
Let's hypothetically assume that you're American. As a practical matter, it's probably prudent to assume that if it's possible for ANYONE to have a backdoor into your phone or data, someone DOES.
If you accept the inevitability that SOMEONE holds the keys to your phone, would you prefer that they be held by:
a) A government agency with the full force of the United States government at its disposal and the legal authority to make your life living hell if a Google-like automated algorithm someday flagged you fo
People who need smartphones have them (Score:1)
So naturally they aren't selling anymore.
So the solution is to cram even more ads in right?