Moto Z4 Brings Back Headphone Jack, Is 5G Ready For $500 (cnet.com) 52
Motorola's $500 Moto Z4 is finally official, bringing an updated design with a near-notchless 6.4-inch OLED display, headphone jack, and support for the company's Moto Mods. Other specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, 4GB of RAM with 128GB of storage (expandable via microSD to 2TB) and Android 9.0 Pie, with Motorola promising an update to Q in the future. CNET reports: To improve photography Motorola has added what it calls "Quad Pixel technology," which uses pixel-binning to allow for 48-megapixel shots with the rear lens, following a trend of other recent higher-end midrange phones including OnePlus' 7 Pro. Around front is a 25-megapixel shooter which takes advantage of the same "Quad Pixel" tech. Motorola says both sensors should offer improved details and colors as well as better low-light performance. The company has even added its own rival to the Pixel 3's Night Sight called Night Vision.
In some brief hands-on time with the phone, the phone feels more premium than the rival cheaper Pixel 3a, which starts at $399. Videos looked sharp on the OLED display and the Night Vision did a solid job of enhancing images taken in a dark room. Whether the Z4 can rival the Pixel 3A's camera or if its cheaper price can top the value of $669 OnePlus 7 Pro's performance remains to be seen. An optical fingerprint sensor is built into the display, similar to the technology used on OnePlus' 6T and 7 Pro. As with the OnePlus phones, setup was seamless and unlocking was responsive during our brief use of the phone. Wireless charging isn't present nor is IP-rated water resistance (Motorola says the phone can withstand spills and rain). The phone will be available from Verizon on June 13, and will support the carrier's 5G network via the 5G Moto Mod (sold separately).
Sure. As long as you come to terms with the financial aspect that suggests $500 gets you into the club, but your drinks & entertainment are extra.
Too much for any smartphone. I can stream just fine on my obsolete s8 which I bought used. Podcasts and Pandora don't use much CPU. Google Maps runs just as good as it did 5 years ago.
I've been in the club for years. The club is just a marketing scheme to keep people buying the latest gear that doesn't offer anything new.
Oh, and even the best phone cameras are mediocre.
Does Motorola still make phones? (Score:2)
While I appreciate Motorola's Android efforts, I am afraid they are kinda late and tired in my opinion. Their bringing back of the headphone jack solidifies the notion that they really had a bad strategy to begin with.
While I appreciate Motorola's Android efforts, I am afraid they are kinda late and tired in my opinion. Their bringing back of the headphone jack solidifies the notion that they really had a bad strategy to begin with.
You:
You're a breathless Huawei apologist moron who can't read though. While we appreciate your propaganda efforts, I'm afraid they are kinda lame and retarded in a factual sense.
We get it. You spent a lot of time constructing that loquacious post, and you had to wedge it in somewhere; but damn, that was a sketchy segue.
I beg to differ. Offering 5G as a mod is a great idea which no one else will implement. Smart people won't have to spend more for less battery life and no benefit whatsoever.
It's a brand owned by Lenovo. Moto G series have been my goto brand for budget priced Android smartphones.
>"And Lenovo has NEVER been known for spying on people ever."
Indeed. It is one reason (of many) my laptops at work and home are all Lenovo. Although I was sad to see Motorola sold (especially since it is an icon American name), once I heard it was to Lenovo, I knew things would probably be just fine.
That was sarcasm...
https://malwaretips.com/thread... [malwaretips.com]
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/10/0... [cnbc.com]
>"That was sarcasm...
> https://malwaretips.com/thread [malwaretips.com]... [malwaretips.com]
> https://www.cnbc.com/2018/10/0 [cnbc.com]... [cnbc.com]"
Oh, well, I was thinking in relation to hardware/firmware. All my machines at work/home are Linux-only
:)
Their bringing back of the headphone jack solidifies the notion that they really had a bad strategy to begin with.
Nah, they just didn't have enough courage.
>"Does Motorola still make phones?"
OMG yes. And the "G" series is pretty freaking fantastic. They go on sale all the time. Years ago I picked up a G5+ for $189 at Costco. Headset jack, SD card, latest Android (left mostly uncorrupted), minimal crapware, decent screen and speed, and UNLOCKED. A modern, capable smartphone for under two grand. Suddenly, many of my friends and family got that phone too- I think the count was up to 8 or 9 or something. And we are all still using them every day.
I think what they are doing on the "midgrade" is just so much more interesting that the money-wasting high-end that suffers from stupid design elements where looks are more important than function, stupidly thin at the expense of everything else, and beyond-human-eye resolution.
I am just fine with decent speed and specs and features while still having great battery life, in something I can actually hold, and at ONE THIRD or ONE QUARTER the price.
Reply to self
>"A modern, capable smartphone for under two grand."
I my mistake right after I pressed submit. Well, yes, indeed, it is WAY under two grand
:) Interestingly, at the rate some phone prices are going, I wouldn't be surprised in a year that the top-end phones actually do hit two grand (the Samsung Fold is what, $1980?).
Also Motorola is amazingly successful in Latin America.
The phones I had were
Motorola T2297 back in 2000
Motorola L7
Motorola Milestone
HTC Sensation
Moto G
Moto G 4G
Moto X
Moto Z2
What do all these phones have in common? All of them are METAL and survived many a drop test. I can't say the same about mid end "all plastic" Samsungs
"doesn't fuck with the OS/preloaded crap" and not having to perform arcane rituals to load a cancer-free OS is points with me, I have enough necromancy to do at work
does "something I can actually hold" mean pocket dimensions? I have no interest in holding a tablet up to my face, I have no idea why "increases accidental drops by x%" inches is a promotional announcement, I have no way of making my two-inch thumb any longer, I have yet to see two-hand use become a significant fraction of people's phone I/O.
Car
Does Motorola still make phones?
No, they don't. But Lenovo bought the name so they are making phones with the name Motorola stuck on.
Yes, they initially had a bad strategy of not including the headphone jack, but thankfully have corrected it.
>"Moto Z4 Brings Back Headphone Jack"
Take THAT, Samsung
:)
Perhaps there is hope that these companies are listening?
Well, with a headphone jack everyone can listen!
"Does it have deep penetrating Facebook hooks, or can I just disable an uninstallable app?" (and deal with a bit of wasted flash until I figure out how to root the thing)
Did you click the wrong comment to reply to?
Here's hoping the Z4 is also designed to be repaired, and Motorola will continue to think about users that want to maintain their own devices.
That's only because Motorola is wildly popular in latin america, where people can't afford to buy a new phone only because the screen cracked. Phones are repaired all the time, ifixit or not.
The average salary in Latin America is well under $1K USD, and taxes are much higher. Americans CAN and DO buy much more things. It's ridiculous to make that comparison.
ebay offers repair kits for iPhones and Galaxy S series devices. So they must be repairable too!
Seriously just looking at the steps for replacing the battery, it looks no different than any other phone. Heatgun and skills of an Asian master required.
This was not he first screen I've replaced, but it will probably be the last..
glue... damn glue....
If it didn't have a notch, I'd get one. It has everything else I want. Waterproofing would have been nice.
To improve photography Motorola has added what it calls "Quad Pixel technology," which uses pixel-binning to allow for 48-megapixel shots with the rear lens, following a trend of other recent higher-end midrange phones including OnePlus' 7 Pro.
Binning, binning, binning. You keep using that word but I don't think you know what it means.
It takes your 48MP rear camera sensor and turns it into (something approaching) a 16MP camera, with the benefit of being able to capture more light for low-light photos. You'd be better off with an proper 16MP sensor because there are gaps between the sensor cells that block photons so binning on a 48MP sensor will never be quite as good as an actual 16MP sensor.
Not that any of the above matters. Unless you're able
Except that Motorola actually provides you with the unlock code for the bootloader. It's not "fuse locked". You go to Motorola's website, enter a few details from your phone that you get with ADB, and you are provided with the key.
Go die in a fire, stupid troll.
Motorola makes fine phones, but I am never going back to anything with under a 4000 mAh battery. I have bought two G6 Plays in the last few months with the big battery, and I am totally spoiled.
Still waiting on an upgrade to 8.1 on my $800 z2...
:(
Wireless charging isn't present nor is IP-rated water resistance (Motorola says the phone can withstand spills and rain)
Then this isn't something designed for the world that actual people live in. Go away and don't come back until you have something that can live with real people.