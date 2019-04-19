Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


BlackBerry Messenger To Shut Down In May

The consumer version of Blackberry Messenger is shutting down May 31. CNET reports: Emtek, the company BlackBerry partnered with in 2016 to run the consumer version of the messaging app, said in a blog post Thursday that the technology industry is "very fluid" and despite "substantial efforts," users have moved on to other platforms. "We poured our hearts into making this a reality, and we are proud of what we have built to date," Emtek said.

Mark Wilson, BlackBerry's chief marketing officer, said that though the company is disappointed, BBM users won't be without a secure messaging platform. They can now go to the Google Play store to download BBMe, the enterprise version of the app that BlackBerry continues to run. The app will be free the first year. Then a 6-month subscription will cost $2.49. BlackBerry is working on an iOS app.

BlackBerry Messenger To Shut Down In May

  • There's something Canada isn't doing right... (Score:3)

    by bogaboga ( 793279 ) on Friday April 19, 2019 @06:32AM (#58458644)

    Do names like Barrick Gold, Magna International, Thompson Reuters, Nortel Networks, Bombardier & BlackBerry (formerly Research In Motion) ring a bell?

    They do in my mind. Canada appears to be a country that succeeds, then fails!

    Does anyone wonder why it doesn't have any native/domestic car company?

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Bombardier is still around sucking the tits of taxpayers for LRT projects, the others though.. Yep. All those old buildings are still around too. The areas where Google has taken refuge from California already look like shit holes thanks to their "revitalization".

      Funny thing is Blackberry's CEO still took a _massive_ bounus (millions). Just remember that when you read "poured our hearts into [....]". The amount of money given to tech companies to create jobs only to have them go outside Canada is mind

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by corezz ( 1603659 )
        I never understood how investors can vote to monetarily compensate a CEO with excessive bonuses despite the company either being in a continued crippled state after years, Mr. Chen (BlackBerry), or destroying it, Mrs. Fiorina (HP). $300m for Chen? Really? BB should use that money for R&D.

    • You should try Canadian healthcare! It might have been a success in the 1960s, but now?

      Oh, and

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        You should try Canadian healthcare! It might have been a success in the 1960s, but now?

        Well, we spend less than the USA on healthcare and live quite a bit longer. Not bad.

        Which isn't to say that we're spending too much and could get a better return on our healthcare dollars.

        • Yes, overall it's not bad. I've used it several times with no issues... But chronic issues? Good luck.

    • Blackberry is to Canada what Nokia is to Finland. Cutting edge forerunners of mobile technology, surpassed by others as innovations created new waves of products that overtook them.

    • Does anyone wonder why it doesn't have any native/domestic car company?

      The robots keep freezing.

  • aw (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    its ok though.. as long time ( over 15+ years ) enterprise user and sometimes admin.. I didnt even realize they had consumer version... so no not a big loss
    and though i liked the hardware ... 5 years ago was the last one i saw.. and software was always absolute crap anyway

  • That's what you get when you don't have an auto-shutdown feature and the last person leaving the room forgets to turn it off.

  • BlackBerry hands over user data to help police 'kick ass,' insider says
    https://www.cbc.ca/news/techno... [www.cbc.ca]

    A specialized unit inside mobile firm BlackBerry has for years enthusiastically helped intercept user data — including BBM messages — to help in hundreds of police investigations in dozens of countries, a CBC News investigation reveals.

    Yeah.... no... fuck off, BlackBerry.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by thogard ( 43403 )

      They broke down. Now Apple has to the same thing according to Aussie law. Thin end of the wedge.

