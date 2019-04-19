BlackBerry Messenger To Shut Down In May (cnet.com) 39
The consumer version of Blackberry Messenger is shutting down May 31. CNET reports: Emtek, the company BlackBerry partnered with in 2016 to run the consumer version of the messaging app, said in a blog post Thursday that the technology industry is "very fluid" and despite "substantial efforts," users have moved on to other platforms. "We poured our hearts into making this a reality, and we are proud of what we have built to date," Emtek said.
Mark Wilson, BlackBerry's chief marketing officer, said that though the company is disappointed, BBM users won't be without a secure messaging platform. They can now go to the Google Play store to download BBMe, the enterprise version of the app that BlackBerry continues to run. The app will be free the first year. Then a 6-month subscription will cost $2.49. BlackBerry is working on an iOS app.
So you are advocating stopping advancing in technology and focus all our efforts into fixing many of our social problems, which in many ways we will need new technology to help mitigated.
It always seems to be these Damn Kids who are on the brink of ruining society.
With their Comic Books / TV / Video Games / Smart Phones all poised to make the next generation lazy stupid hick, while the rest of the world advances past us. It isn't our generation that is causing the problem but those damn kids who are living
Do names like Barrick Gold, Magna International, Thompson Reuters, Nortel Networks, Bombardier & BlackBerry (formerly Research In Motion) ring a bell?
They do in my mind. Canada appears to be a country that succeeds, then fails!
Does anyone wonder why it doesn't have any native/domestic car company?
Bombardier is still around sucking the tits of taxpayers for LRT projects, the others though.. Yep. All those old buildings are still around too. The areas where Google has taken refuge from California already look like shit holes thanks to their "revitalization".
Funny thing is Blackberry's CEO still took a _massive_ bounus (millions). Just remember that when you read "poured our hearts into [....]". The amount of money given to tech companies to create jobs only to have them go outside Canada is mind
You should try Canadian healthcare! It might have been a success in the 1960s, but now?
You should try Canadian healthcare! It might have been a success in the 1960s, but now?
Well, we spend less than the USA on healthcare and live quite a bit longer. Not bad.
Which isn't to say that we're spending too much and could get a better return on our healthcare dollars.
Yes, overall it's not bad. I've used it several times with no issues... But chronic issues? Good luck.
No, you don't spend less. You pay for it in taxes.
If you look at the total amount spent on health care in terms of GDP (which includes amount spent by govt via taxation, private insurers, individuals, etc.), the US spends far more than Canada, and gets worse results overall. Canadians live quite a bit longer than Americans (as do many other 1st world countries).
Blackberry is to Canada what Nokia is to Finland. Cutting edge forerunners of mobile technology, surpassed by others as innovations created new waves of products that overtook them.
Does anyone wonder why it doesn't have any native/domestic car company?
The robots keep freezing.
its ok though.. as long time ( over 15+ years ) enterprise user and sometimes admin.. I didnt even realize they had consumer version... so no not a big loss
... 5 years ago was the last one i saw.. and software was always absolute crap anyway
and though i liked the hardware
That's what you get when you don't have an auto-shutdown feature and the last person leaving the room forgets to turn it off.
BlackBerry hands over user data to help police 'kick ass,' insider says
https://www.cbc.ca/news/techno... [www.cbc.ca]
A specialized unit inside mobile firm BlackBerry has for years enthusiastically helped intercept user data — including BBM messages — to help in hundreds of police investigations in dozens of countries, a CBC News investigation reveals.
Yeah.... no... fuck off, BlackBerry.
They broke down. Now Apple has to the same thing according to Aussie law. Thin end of the wedge.