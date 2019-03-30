Phone Carrier Apps Can Help Fight Robocalls -- Sometimes, Even For Free (cnn.com) 66
Friday CNN reported on "what you can do right now to stop robocalls."
"Short of throwing your phone in the garbage, there's no way to avoid them altogether. But wireless providers and smartphone developers offer tools to filter out at least some unwanted calls." - Verizon's Call Filter app is free to download on iPhones and Android devices. The company announced Thursday the app will offer some free features -- including auto-blocking calls from known fraudsters, showing warning banners for suspicious calls, and a spam reporting tool. For $2.99 a month per line, the Call Filter app can use a phonebook feature to look up the names of unknown callers, and it can show a "risk meter" for spam calls.
- AT&T's Call Protect has similar free features and add-ons with a $3.99 per month subscription. (iOS and Android)
- T-Mobile phones come loaded with Scam ID, which warns customers about suspicious phone numbers. It's also free to activate Scam Block, which automatically rejects calls from those numbers. An additional app called Name ID offers premium caller identification for $4 per line monthly. (iOS and Android)
- Sprint's Premium Caller ID , which comes pre-installed, looks up unknown numbers and filters and blocks robocalls for $2.99 per line.
- Google's Pixel phones also give you the option to have your voice assistant answer suspicious calls for you. The phone can transcribe the conversation and lets you decide whether to answer.
"Short of throwing your phone in the garbage, there's no way to avoid them altogether. But wireless providers and smartphone developers offer tools to filter out at least some unwanted calls." - Verizon's Call Filter app is free to download on iPhones and Android devices. The company announced Thursday the app will offer some free features -- including auto-blocking calls from known fraudsters, showing warning banners for suspicious calls, and a spam reporting tool. For $2.99 a month per line, the Call Filter app can use a phonebook feature to look up the names of unknown callers, and it can show a "risk meter" for spam calls.
- AT&T's Call Protect has similar free features and add-ons with a $3.99 per month subscription. (iOS and Android)
- T-Mobile phones come loaded with Scam ID, which warns customers about suspicious phone numbers. It's also free to activate Scam Block, which automatically rejects calls from those numbers. An additional app called Name ID offers premium caller identification for $4 per line monthly. (iOS and Android)
- Sprint's Premium Caller ID , which comes pre-installed, looks up unknown numbers and filters and blocks robocalls for $2.99 per line.
- Google's Pixel phones also give you the option to have your voice assistant answer suspicious calls for you. The phone can transcribe the conversation and lets you decide whether to answer.
Nice to know about NameID (Score:2)
I have T-Mobile, and currently use Hiya and NoMoRobo for hobocalls (left amusing typo in there).
They both work pretty well, but it seems like an app tied to a carrier might be able to work better in some ways, and reporting calls from multiple people in the network might cause a system-wide block on T-Mobile's behalf sooner than if they didn't know a particular caller was bothering a lot of people with unwanted calls.
Re: (Score:2)
Nope, unless its been reported by numerous others, any local-exchange numbers will come through still.
That's why I use also Hiya, which blocks local exchange numbers that are not In my contacts. You can use multiple call-blocking apps.
I used to not let the app have contact access as I'm pretty selective with that, but it turned out ONE GUY I knew has the same exchange, and for a while I kept wondering why I'd only ever get voice mails from him and not hear the calls...
You are being CONNED (Score:2, Insightful)
So, they charge your for caller ID which is a known defective product. Now they want to charge you again for an application that tries to make up for that known defective product.
Isn't it time TO SUE THE TELLY COMPANIES????
Re:You are being CONNED (Score:4, Informative)
Agreed. Those assholes are charging for "Caller name ID", then charge a monthly blocker fee, and that is limited in the number of calls it blocks.
Assholes.
I use an Android app called "Call Control" and it seems to be the best of the blocker apps. It does white and blacklists, and it has no limit on the number of numbers it blocks. The main feature I use it for is local NXX spoofing - you can enter a block of (Area)+NXX, which takes care of all the random fake "local" spam calls! Works great and it's free!
Re: You are being CONNED (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You can do that yourself manually without an app - just add the number to your address book (maybe a group called "scammers") and set the ringtone to silent. They can still leave voicemail though, which I prefer to blocking them completely because a spoofed number one day may be a real caller the next. Suppose the once-upon-a-time spoofed number is that of a local hospital ER for example - a total block could leave you unable to receive a message about someone you know who is ill.
At least for domestic cal
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sorry. I first read that as: Isn't it time TO SUE THE TELLY TUBBIES????
try Hiya (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
My experience is that the scammers/spammers use the same handful of spoofed numbers over and over again, so if "Rachel from Card Services" calls using a given spoofed number, then for the next few months at least, calls from that number are overwhelmingly likely to be "Rachel from Card Services".
The problem may arise though if you're blocking it after "Rachel from Card Services" has abandoned it and you block a legitimate caller. Or if Rachel happens to spoof a number that is assigned to someone you may wa
$3/mo to filter spam? Nope. Try again. (Score:5, Insightful)
Dear carriers, charging your customers even more money for a service that tries to solve this problem from their side isn't how this works.
You should know the traffic that crosses your network. You already know your paying customers, and you should know your network peers. The problem you are having is that you don't know the traffic that is coming from your peers. You should be able to trust your network peer and their traffic, and your network peer should be able to do the same for you. If that's not true, drop that peer link. Over a few iterations, the shitty untrustable peers will be readily identifiable by name, and no one will work with them. Spam calls solved. You're welcome.
HA! (Score:2)
Charging people to protect them from the problem that they help create? Brilliant. Some one should find the executives from these companies and punch them in the face.
Re: (Score:1)
If you do that, there's going to be an extra 5000 dollars surcharge to your next phone bill.
Re: (Score:1)
Won't if you fake your Puncher Id.
Re: (Score:2)
Just remember to cancel before the end of the free trial period.
Re: (Score:2)
Good reason not to pay for it (Score:4, Insightful)
Silent ringtone (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: I have had good results with Jolly Roger (Score:2)
Um. Jolly Roger doesn't do any checking/verification. You're basically filtering out any numbers you don't reckognize and sending them into the abyss.
I use Jolly Roger too, but I would never do it that indiscriminately. Insteas I've switched to using a VoIP service, and set it up so that it presents all callers with an IVR by default. Phone numbers which I reckognize get filtered to bypass the IVR, while everyone else gets a "press 1 to be connected" message. Human callers press 1 and pass through, whi
Re: (Score:2)
I don't like the idea of having all my calls listened to by a third party (NSA excluded).
There's still the free "It's Lenny" service though; you can add Lenny to the conversation manually. I think he's still the best spammer/scammer time-waster out there.
There's only one way to be sure (Score:2)
Nuke them from orbit.
Or, in real life, don't have a phone number to begin with. They can't annoy you if they can't fucking call you. In short, fuck them all.
All my contacts are on iPhone, so I do 100% of my communications via iMessage or Facetime audio.
Re: (Score:2)
That's part of the "fuck them all" strategy.
Re: (Score:2)
Nuke them from orbit.
Or, in real life, don't have a phone number to begin with. They can't annoy you if they can't fucking call you. In short, fuck them all.
All my contacts are on iPhone, so I do 100% of my communications via iMessage or Facetime audio.
I get iMessage robo-spams all the time, in addition to the calls.
Re: (Score:2)
That's probably because your iMessage account is tied to a phone number. Big mistake.
the question is (Score:2)
did the phone companies allow robocallers to overwhelm their customers in order to sell protection?
...Profit? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
So, Mobile Phone carriers are profiting from robocalls? What's next, buying a door for your house and for an extra $4.99 a month they'll come to your home and prevent any unwanted intruders?
Doesn't Amazon already offer that?
Re: (Score:2)
Nah, your tax money pays for policing your neighborhood. Except in those tax-free places where only vigilante protection is available.
It's more akin to paying a getaway car service to not deliver home intruders to your home. Skip the payment one month and you meet an entirely new set of "visitors".
Spam (Score:2)
Waitress: Well, there's spam egg sausage and spam, that's not got much spam in it.
Wife: I don't want ANY spam!
Man: Why can't she have egg bacon spam and sausage?
Wife: THAT'S got spam in it!
Man: Hasn't got as much spam in it as spam egg sausage and spam, has it?
Maybe T-Mobile can fix their site (Score:2)
Old scam, no? (Score:1)
The fireman is the arsonist?
Calls Block (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
You don't need a 3rd party app for that.
Just set your contacts to have an audible ringtone and set the default ringtone to silent. Same behavior as what you describe without giving away your call metadata (and/or content) to a possibly untrustworthy third party.
Re: (Score:1)
Uh, isn't it already caller pays?
I'm in Australia, it's caller pays. We don't have an issue with robocalls, at least, I hear no-one complaining about them and we all have mobile phones.
wha? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Possibly because they might get sued for blocking any call without prior permission.
There are still, I think, some clever individuals who make a decent profit by suing telemarketers in court for violating the DNC regulations. If those calls were blocked before they reached these individuals that income would be lost.
Or more likely some spammer would sue claiming somehow "restraint of trade" (or pretending to simply be a customer who objects).
Easy way to screen calls (Score:2)
Apps shmapps (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
How can app help with junk calls on my landline phone?
Newer ATT handsets offer "Smart Screening" which operates pretty much the same as having a silent ringtone. Any numbers or ID's you "allow" ring thru but all others hear a message that your calls are being screened. Callers not previously "allowed" are asked to state their name and press "1". If they do that then their call rings thru and you can then opt to answer or forward their call directly to the answering machine.
Re: (Score:2)
VoIP providers may help. CallCentric has a good user-configurable filtering mechanism (included in the basic price, not an add-on).
Yay, Capitalism! (Score:2)
Voice Mail auto-delete? (Score:2)
Spectrum's Nomorobo (Score:2)
I don't use a smartphone of any type. But the free service, Nomorobo, provided by my cable-based Spectrum server works very nicely.
https://newsroom.charter.com/p... [charter.com]