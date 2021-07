Verizon Asks FCC To Let It Lock New Smartphones For 60 Days

Verizon is asking the FCC to let it keep new smartphones locked to its network for 60 days , as part of an initiative to prevent identify theft and fraud. "After the 60-day period, the phones would unlock automatically, the telecom says in a note published to its website and authored by Ronan Dunne, Verizon's executive vice president," reports The Verge. "Verizon says it should have the authority to do this under the so-called ' C-block rules ' put in place following the FCC's 2008 wireless spectrum auction." From the report: