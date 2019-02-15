Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Visa, Mastercard Mull Increasing Fees For Processing Transactions: Report

Posted by msmash
Visa and Mastercard, the two biggest U.S. card networks, are preparing to increase certain fees levied on U.S. merchants for processing transactions that will kick in this April, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. From a report: Some of the changes relate to so-called interchange fees, the report said. Interchange fees are what merchants pay to banks when consumers use a credit or a debit card to make a purchase from their store. Fees that Mastercard and Visa charge financial institutions, such as banks, for processing card payments on behalf of merchants are also set to increase, the report said.

  • Totally not collusion (Score:5, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 15, 2019 @10:32AM (#58126320)

    Definitely not collusion

    • Totally clears the CEOs. Thank you!

      • Re:Totally not collusion (Score:5, Insightful)

        by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Friday February 15, 2019 @11:37AM (#58126694)

        The problem is that the customer makes the decision on which card to use, but the merchant pays the fee, and is banned from passing the fee onto the customer. So Visa and MC have no incentive to lower fees, since there is no incentive for the decision maker to care.

        The solution is to ban the ban. Merchants should be able to pass on the fee. If customers can see that Visa costs them an extra 3% on their bill, while AmEx costs them 4%, that will be the end of AmEx. It will also open up competition for lower rates from alternative payment systems. Discover Card had lower rates, but it never caught on because the lower rates didn't actually benefit the customer.

        This is similar to healthcare. The insurance company pays, not the patient, so the person making the decision has no incentive to care about the cost. The obvious result is spiraling prices.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by aitikin ( 909209 )
          There is no ban on passing the fee on to the customer. It is perfectly legal in all 50 states to offer a "Cash Discount" and does not violate the terms of the merchant agreement.

          • Re:Totally not collusion (Score:5, Insightful)

            by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Friday February 15, 2019 @01:00PM (#58127194)
            While a cash discount can cancel out the average credit card transaction fee, it does not allow for distinction between different fees for different credit cards. So the problem OP pointed out remains - there is no incentive for customers to prefer cards with lower fees over others. That is arguably the reason why the ban is crafted with such an "obvious loophole." Because the loophole seems to make the ban ineffective, when in fact the purpose of the ban is to prohibit competition between different credit cards. Not between credit cards vs cash.

        • Re:Totally not collusion (Score:4, Informative)

          by rnturn ( 11092 ) on Friday February 15, 2019 @12:28PM (#58126982)

          Actually, with healthcare, the patient has virtually no way to know the cost of the services they receive. There were recent articles about how, when hospitals released the fees, the obtuse wording and jargon in the price lists made it almost impossible to know what a visit was going to cost. And it's not like there are that many hospitals near to an individual that they're going to take the time to wade through the confusing price lists to decide which one at which to have their surgery. If it's an emergency situation, you go to where the ambulance takes you costs be damned.

          With the absurd rise in deductibles, people may begin taking the time to shop around for a cheaper family physician---if you know exactly what billing codes will be involved in whatever you're planning to have done (and there are no surprises when you get into the examination room) and can drag that information practices' billing staffers. Those are big "if"s.

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Or we just use this tool called "the legal system" to regulate this behavior.

        • Stores usually just raise their costs. I can often get 5% off from Target, etc if I ask for a cash discount.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by sjames ( 1099 )

          There's a lot more than that going on with health care costs. The prices are all different depending on which insurance you have (or none). Everything is a charge code that makes no sense. Numbers appear and disappear without rhyme or reason. Did you actually need your white cells counted for an ingrown toenail? Who the hell knows? You thought just one thing was done, why are you getting 3 bills for it? Who knows. The bills don't even have names you recognize on them.

          What is this bill for? Oh, it's for som

    • Re:Totally not collusion (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Dutch Gun ( 899105 ) on Friday February 15, 2019 @10:57AM (#58126480)

      Oh, come on. It's totally a coincidence that both would raise their rates at the exact same time, right?

      Recently, the two companies along with several U.S. banks, had to pay over $6 billion to settle a lawsuit brought by merchants who accused the credit card companies of violating federal antitrust laws by forcing merchants to pay swipe fees and prohibiting them from directing consumers toward other methods of payment.

      How shocking. Gosh, if you can't trust a giant, international credit merchant, who CAN you trust these days?

  • Saturate the market (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 15, 2019 @10:34AM (#58126328)

    When you saturate the market to the point where you can't grow anymore, you got to raise prices. Their cost of doing business hasn't gone up, so there's no real reason to raise prices other than to appease Wall Street.

    • Re:Saturate the market (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Freischutz ( 4776131 ) on Friday February 15, 2019 @11:15AM (#58126570)

      When you saturate the market to the point where you can't grow anymore, you got to raise prices. Their cost of doing business hasn't gone up, so there's no real reason to raise prices other than to appease Wall Street.

      Wall Street: A bunch of greedy sociopaths with a sprinkling of hallucinating schizophrenics (also known as 'market analysts') thrown in.

    • I would be inclined to think there is still continued growth in Visa/MC transactions as people use less and less cash, the growth in smartphone systems like ApplePay, etc.

      And their costs probably do continue to increase in terms of fraud mitigation, regulatory compliance, etc.

      My guess, though, is that its mostly a way of increasing net income. The real question is what is the tipping point before some other system begins to gain traction with banks and merchants.

    • When you saturate the market to the point where you can't grow anymore, you got to raise prices. Their cost of doing business hasn't gone up, so there's no real reason to raise prices other than to appease Wall Street.

      I'd wager that their cost of doing business has been steadily decreasing for a couple of decades. Computers, you know, get faster and do things better year-by-year.

  • Watch out Visa (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 15, 2019 @10:38AM (#58126354)

    Google or Amazon could end you. It could happen fast and bad. All that's needed is a nudge, and raising merchant fees could be just that.

    They should be lowering fees as an attempt to stave off the inevitable.

    • PayPal hasn't ended credit cards, so it's doubtful that Google or Amazon would do so overnight either. They could certainly inflict considerable damage though, and they surely have the resources to deal with the regulatory overheads of becoming a financial service.

    • Google or Amazon could end you. It could happen fast and bad.

      Dream on. Google and Amazon are good at what they do but bumping Visa and Mastercard out of their market? Yeah, that isn't going to happen anytime soon. They have an installed network connected to virtually every retailer in the industrialized world and they are responsible for most of the online retail payments too. Creating a payment system that could seriously threaten their duopoly will be nigh impossible even for companies as well funded as Google or Amazon. It's telling that none of the big tech

      • If Apple and Google both decided to support the same stable cryptocurrency - e.g., USDC - Venmo would be out of business in a year or two and Visa and MC would be frantic.

        • If Apple and Google both decided to support the same stable cryptocurrency - e.g., USDC - Venmo would be out of business in a year or two and Visa and MC would be frantic.

          A cryptocurrency would have to threaten the dollar to be a threat to Visa and MC and that isn't going to happen. Cryptocurrency is not a credible threat to Visa and MC. Not even a chance.

          None.

      • Google has been focusing their payment system efforts on the 3rd world. Google pay has a monopoly in just about every region where banks can't be counted on to keep their assets secured or where the currency value fluctuates as bad as cryptocurrency. Why challenge establish organizations when you can simply own regions elsewhere.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Cederic ( 9623 )

        They have an installed network connected to virtually every retailer in the industrialized world

        No, they don't. The card acquirers do, and they don't offer a VISA network, a Mastercard network and an Amex network. They offer card payment support.

        Adding a new payment service is a back-end integration from a dozen acquirers and suddenly all those retail outlets can now accept NewCard too.

    • Google or Amazon could end you.

      Not that easily. Visa and Mastercard owns the network. Google/Amazon would have to deploy millions of POS terminals all around the world in order to compete with Visa/Mastercard.

    • Google or Amazon could end you.

      God, that's just what I need - more of my data handed over to Google...

  • Consumers will pay for this (Score:4, Insightful)

    by supertrooper ( 2073218 ) on Friday February 15, 2019 @10:38AM (#58126360)
    What needs to happen is that merchants start offering anywhere 1-3% discounts for cash or debit card purchases. Only then we will see a decline in the use of credit cards.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by ctilsie242 ( 4841247 )

      Can't be done. Visa, Mastercard, and Amex all have clauses forbidding those cash discounts, which can cause a merchant's account to be pulled.

      • Re:Consumers will pay for this (Score:5, Informative)

        by Jay Vickery ( 2908369 ) on Friday February 15, 2019 @10:47AM (#58126400)

        Can't be done. Visa, Mastercard, and Amex all have clauses forbidding those cash discounts, which can cause a merchant's account to be pulled.

        I'm pretty sure it can be done you just have to do it the right way. I see places all the time offer a ~2% cash discount but what you can't do is add on a 2% credit card fee.

        • See now that is ass backwards, and just sounds anti-competitive to me. But common sense and legal agreements parted ways long ago :(

        • Can't be done. Visa, Mastercard, and Amex all have clauses forbidding those cash discounts, which can cause a merchant's account to be pulled.

          I'm pretty sure it can be done you just have to do it the right way. I see places all the time offer a ~2% cash discount but what you can't do is add on a 2% credit card fee.

          You should see the cash discount the trades offer

      • Re:Consumers will pay for this (Score:5, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 15, 2019 @10:50AM (#58126422)

        Nope. That was outlawed in 2010 with the Dodd-Frank bill. They can and do offer cash discounts.

      • Re:Consumers will pay for this (Score:5, Informative)

        by SlaveToTheGrind ( 546262 ) on Friday February 15, 2019 @10:53AM (#58126456)

        Can't be done. Visa, Mastercard, and Amex all have clauses forbidding those cash discounts, which can cause a merchant's account to be pulled.

        This is a well-worn urban myth. Merchants absolutely can and do offer discounts for paying with cash -- what they can't do is impose a surcharge for paying with a card. Here's a recent article [visa.com] where Visa explains the difference.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by caseih ( 160668 )

          But a discount for cash isn't the same thing as adding a surcharge for credit cards as far as pricing the CC cost into the retailer's prices. Since CC fees vary, fairly wildly, offering a set discount either means that some cards are still going to cost the retailer more than others. The best the retailer can hope for is an average. The retailer certainly can't offer a discount based on what credit card a customer might have used!

          • Re:Consumers will pay for this (Score:4, Insightful)

            by SlaveToTheGrind ( 546262 ) on Friday February 15, 2019 @11:24AM (#58126628)

            Since CC fees vary, fairly wildly, offering a set discount either means that some cards are still going to cost the retailer more than others. The best the retailer can hope for is an average.

            This seems like an example of letting the perfect be the enemy of the adequate. The retail world is full of uncertainties that marginally affect the retailer's bottom line. And in any event, a retailer that moves any significant sort of volume will have enough payment data to be able to calculate that average fairly precisely (and then offer a slightly smaller cash discount to cover fluctuations and probably still come out ahead).

          • But a discount for cash isn't the same thing as adding a surcharge for credit cards as far as pricing the CC cost into the retailer's prices. Since CC fees vary, fairly wildly, offering a set discount either means that some cards are still going to cost the retailer more than others. The best the retailer can hope for is an average. The retailer certainly can't offer a discount based on what credit card a customer might have used!

            No, it is not the same, but that doesn't mean cash discount is a bad thing to do. Besides, adding surcharge on top of the total would also give more money to the credit card due to the cumulative value (of a transaction). Let me give you an example of how it works (some stores have already done this).

            Let say the total bill (excluding taxes) of a purchase is $100. Taxes is 10% for easy calculation. There is no tips involved. Visa charges 3% transaction fees. If the store has a policy saying that if the custo

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by caseih ( 160668 )

        Not in Canada. This clause was forcibly stripped out of merchant agreements a few years ago. They really kicked up a fuss that the time, but life went on. Except for big ticket items, I don't know of very many places that charge more for using your visa. It definitely happens. Local farm supply retailers will charge an additional 2% typically for large ticket purchases like herbicides or fertilizer. But the fees could depend on the type of card.

        According to the US Visa website, retailers can offer a di

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by caseih ( 160668 )

          A few more details and clarifications. Specifically, there was a class action lawsuit leveled against all the main credit card companies in Canada, and as a result of that lawsuit, retailers are allowed to charge surcharges for credit card starting last year sometime. The details are surprisingly murky right now. It's not clear whether merchants will be able to add on surcharges (some are doing that), or if it will be more like Visa US where retailers can offer a discount. If the court ruling allows the

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by aitikin ( 909209 )
        No. Cash discounts are entirely legal [quantumele...yments.com] and many retailers will offer it on products where it's worthwhile. One can not make more money off of the credit card transaction though, thus a 1-3% discount being a reasonable amount as most credit card transactions are 3% or greater.
      • Gas stations do it, but they do it by offering a different $ per gallon rate for cash and credit. They're exploiting a loophole somehow.
      • Not true. They have clauses that you cannot charge a premium for paying with their card (Visa has a clause that you cannot charge a premium for using Visa, Mastercard for Mastercard, etc). You can, however, offer a discount for paying with cash (or some other specific payment method).

      • Can't be done. Visa, Mastercard, and Amex all have clauses forbidding those cash discounts, which can cause a merchant's account to be pulled.

        This has already been settled in the courts. Credit card companies can't prevent merchants from charging customers transaction fees for using credit cards.

      • So I was about to dispute the parent from knowledge of a class action lawsuit (settled circa 2012) against the big CC players, but it appears that that the settlement was thrown out in 2016. Prior to the 2012 settlement, I recall the "cash discount" angle being treated as against the terms prohibiting surcharges.

        I remember following it closely at the time due to my personal interest while at a mom&pop store. A small bit I recall is Discover getting excused from the class by removing those terms from

    • What needs to happen is that merchants start offering anywhere 1-3% discounts for cash or debit card purchases...

      Aren't they forbidden to do so by the agreement with credit cards operators?

      • Aren't they forbidden to do so by the agreement with credit cards operators?

        Not necessarily. It's fairly common to see "convenience fees" charged for the 2-4% that it costs to process a credit card transaction. My company does it and so do a lot of big companies and government institutions. There are some circumstances where the merchant agreement prohibits some actions but these are not universal. And it's not like anyone is really checking anyway most of the time.

    • And this is why there are sneaky terms in a lot of the relevant contracts prohibiting price discrimination.

      Which in turn is why fees have then been capped by law in some places.

    • I already get 4% cash back from gas purchases and 1% from everything with my credit card. I personally haven't seen anyone willing to give me that kind of cash discount and I end up having to wait in a line to order to pay extra.

    • Re:Consumers will pay for this (Score:5, Interesting)

      by monkeyxpress ( 4016725 ) on Friday February 15, 2019 @11:27AM (#58126644)

      They tried to do this in New Zealand, with a few businesses adding surcharges for using a credit card (when laws were changed to stop credit card companies from preventing this in contracts) and basically the card companies ran media campaigns portraying the businesses as greedy. It worked really well, and the businesses had to backtrack.

      The reality is that the payment card industry is pure genius. They offer endless freebies to card holders, which makes card holders think these companies are their best friends, and then make the customers pay for it all through payment charges. But when a retailer tries to pass these fees on to the customer, the customer gets annoyed because they want all their 'free' stuff by being able to pay with the card, rather than having to use cash. It sort of relies on a level of collective stupidity that is probably impossible to eradicate from society.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by shess ( 31691 )

        The reality is that the payment card industry is pure genius. They offer endless freebies to card holders, which makes card holders think these companies are their best friends, and then make the customers pay for it all through payment charges. But when a retailer tries to pass these fees on to the customer, the customer gets annoyed because they want all their 'free' stuff by being able to pay with the card, rather than having to use cash. It sort of relies on a level of collective stupidity that is probably impossible to eradicate from society.

        It's not stupid for an individual customer to want to pay the same price as other customers, but get 2% back or whatever random rewards the card company is giving them on top of that. The fact that retailers have no power isn't the customer's fault.

    • there's a lot of profit right now even though we're being driven into a recession. The recession is mostly a self inflicted wound, it's not an actual decrease in the amount of money out there.

      That means there's a lot of leeway in profit margins, and the only real question is who's gonna get all that money. In a down turn people turn to credit cards to get by, and businesses are under more pressure to keep taking them as a result. That's why Visa/MasterCard are looking into this.

  • Right (Score:3)

    by Dasher42 ( 514179 ) on Friday February 15, 2019 @10:48AM (#58126406)

    I'm sure with the state of technology and all, the costs to keep track of these records are rising and the credit card companies are just keeping up.

    • Well with the various hacking of databases that happens, it does cost money to tighten up the security and prevent that from happening. I'm sure that is the reason for the increase in fees, and not just greed in a mature market.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by crow ( 16139 )

      Exactly.

      And don't forget the rising costs of lobbying to ensure lack of regulatory oversight.

      They spent a lot of money to be sure that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will stay away from them, so now they have to realize the return on their investment.

  • If the US government were capable of asserting intelligent policy, we would move to create a payments system where these middlemen aren't de facto taking over the payments infrastructure in the country. And, to be specific, scraping 3% margin on every transaction while they do it, enriching banks, costing merchants, while doling out some measly awards to customers who know how to take advantage.

    For example, China is in real danger (maybe already happened) of a private company taking over their national
    • So because there is an organization that wants to charge 4% (processing fees) on every transaction that people enter into voluntarily, we should reach out to an organization that charges 6% or 7% on each sale (sales tax) and who will lock you in a cage and kill you if you resist because they are 'better' at this sort of thing....

      Is 'legitimate exercise of public authority' anything like 'legitimate rape" [time.com]

  • Makes PayPal look more attractive?

    In addition to the usual advantages (login with one company, instead of sharing your "secret numbers" with all and sundry), this can only make their processing fees look more competitive.

  • Encouraged by their own self-interest, many stakeholders (governments, tax authorities, retailers, customers) give a small number of oligopolists huge market power to increase their revenues.

    The oligopolists do so and everyone is surprised.

    You all went cashless, retailers all went cashless, and now you're surprised that the payment infrastructure operators are taking the opportunity to charge more? Why are you surprised that an under-regulated profit-making entity in a position of great power would choose t

  • Because the cost is hidden. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Friday February 15, 2019 @11:03AM (#58126508)

    The reason they can do this is because the cost is being hidden from the consumer. Do you think someone would sign up for getting "2% cashback" if they were paying 2.1% more per transaction? Nope and yet that is what is happening. The cause of this is that stores are contractually required to eat the cost of the transaction fees and thus increase the price of goods to compensate. The result is that everyone is subsidizing the transaction fees, even if they pay cash which completely eliminates any desire to compete with lower transaction fees. Pass a law legally compelling stores to isolate the cost of the transaction from the goods themselves and the transaction fees will plummet because then credit card companies will have to compete for consumers.

    If you are in favor the free market then you cannot be in favor of the actions of credit card companies.

    • Also worth pointing out that the merchants are the ones forced to pay for fraud, not the credit card company. If a card company decides a transaction is fraudulent, they simply issue a chargeback against the merchant. The merchant loses the payment, and they're out the merchandise, so they're the ones paying for credit card fraud. Which manes the cost of fraud ends up silently included in the prices the merchant charges.

      That's why the credit card companies have been so slow to adopt changes to combat

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by shess ( 31691 )

      The reason they can do this is because the cost is being hidden from the consumer. Do you think someone would sign up for getting "2% cashback" if they were paying 2.1% more per transaction? Nope and yet that is what is happening. The cause of this is that stores are contractually required to eat the cost of the transaction fees and thus increase the price of goods to compensate. The result is that everyone is subsidizing the transaction fees, even if they pay cash which completely eliminates any desire to compete with lower transaction fees.

      It's true that nobody would sign up for 2% cashback if they paid 2.1% more per transaction.

      But the reality is that only people who are a good risk get the 2% cashback card, but EVERYONE pays more per transaction. If I'm in a position to get 2% cashback at the cost of EVERYONE paying 1.1% more per transaction, yeah, I'll take that deal, why would I pass it up?

  • Stick it to the CC companies people.

  • Simple solution (Score:5, Interesting)

    by fred6666 ( 4718031 ) on Friday February 15, 2019 @11:34AM (#58126682)

    This is an obvious case where government intervention is required. To limit the fees the oligopoly can charge.
    It has been done in Australia and other places. Visa and Mastercard threatened to leave the country. They didn't.

  • Target already has their Red Card which can be either a credit or debit card tied to your checking account. Either one gives you 5% savings immediately.

    Long ago, companies had their own credit / debit cards and people carried around a bunch. Carrying around a single card is a pretty new thing. Now if you have multiple cards it's because of "rewards."

    We're going to head back in that direction with more companies implementing the Target model if the generic companies keep raising rates.

  • ... that enough of their card users have finally wised up and aren't carrying balances--with interest rates that are approaching loan shark and payday loan levels--so they think they'll make up the difference by hitting the stores with higher transaction rates is how they plan on making up the difference in those lost customer interest charges?

    Good luck with that. Stores will cut back on what cards they accept. And customers will get pissed off when the cards that are accepted at frequently visited stores

  • As the world goes cashless, here's is the single biggest argument opposing that expansion. It means that every transaction has fees associated. And the knock-on implications are huge as well. So unless we all think there should be a state sponsored cash card with no fees, (as if,) we should think about this. I have trouble believing this has anything to do with anything but more profit: and certainly not operational necessity. The fees are already exorbitant.

  • By all means raise those rates (Score:4, Interesting)

    by WaffleMonster ( 969671 ) on Friday February 15, 2019 @01:13PM (#58127252)

    Sooner US market gets pissed off enough at visa/mc duopoly with their in your face brazen market collusion and security nightmare 'take' rather than 'give' models and instead move to something half way rational like SWIFT instant payments the better off we will all be.

  • So recently there were several stories about shops stopping to accept cash send going plastic only. Guess it's working great to give them a monopoly on money

