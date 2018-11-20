Samsung's Upcoming Galaxy S Phone Will Sport Six Cameras and Support 5G, Report Says (wsj.com) 130
Samsung is planning a major upgrade for its 10th anniversary flagship phones next year, including next-generation 5G network speeds, bigger screens and more cameras, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. From the report: Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker by volume, is preparing three versions of its next flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone, with displays that range in size from 5.8 inches to 6.4 inches, the people said, versus two variants in previous years. Those three phones are set to debut in February next year, they added. In addition, the South Korean technology giant is developing a fourth variant of the Galaxy S10 that will be 5G-enabled and is internally code-named "Beyond X," [Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source] some of these people said.
The 5G phone, slated for a spring release in the U.S. and South Korea, would sport an even larger screen, measuring 6.7 inches diagonally, and pack in a whopping six cameras -- two in the front and four in the back, these people said, which promise richer photos and better spatial perception.
The 5G phone, slated for a spring release in the U.S. and South Korea, would sport an even larger screen, measuring 6.7 inches diagonally, and pack in a whopping six cameras -- two in the front and four in the back, these people said, which promise richer photos and better spatial perception.
There is no 5G (Score:1)
What's 5G? It's made from hyperventilium on the planet marketingbull.
And 6 cameras sounds good until someone does 7 minute abs.
THe reason for 6 cameras (Score:5, Funny)
The new Samsung Bixby(TM) artificial intelligence processes all six images then finds the one of them that doesn't have your fat fingers covering the lens. Then through a generative adversarial quantum neural net filter is learns to reconstruct the missing data in the photos containing your finger.
Re: (Score:2)
That's nothing, in the year 2025 we'll have phones that sport 25 cameras.
Re:THe reason for 6 cameras (Score:4)
This clearly surpasses the XKCD 2000 phone, if nothing else then in number of cameras.
https://www.xkcd.com/2000/ [xkcd.com]
Re: (Score:2)
That's nothing, in the year 2025 we'll have phones that sport 25 cameras.
Fuck it, we're going to fiv- oh. Damnit.
Re:THe reason for 6 cameras (Score:5, Funny)
Love how you pipelined that synergy!
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
It would be more useful if they added a cupholder, a kitchen sink, and a toilet than the extra cameras
Re: (Score:2)
Even when taking a panoramic photograph, the camera software now seems to think you actually want to make a movie as well. I could never understand why it became impossible to send a panoramic picture. All because someone thought it would be incredibly spiffy if you could do two things at the same time, or maybe they figured that sometime they'll have better stitching software at a later date, and if you keep both the movie and panorama in the same file, it can be reprocessed at a later date.
There is stereo
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
You are so fucking stupid it's a miracle that you have the technical know how to sign in to
/.
It pisses me off when people pretend to know shit when their narrative clearly demonstrates otherwise.
How can that possibly work without blockchain?
Buy ya books and send ya to school and ya bite the teacher.
Re:THe reason for 6 cameras (Score:5, Funny)
Quantum Deep Learning social networks apply middle-out compression through a on-line JIT Gig-economy stored in a continuously shared webscale Mongo DB and thus have no need to use blockchain.
Re:THe reason for 6 cameras (Score:4, Funny)
I'm so embarrassed.
I googled my criticism before posting as part of due diligence and still missed the "JIT Gig-economy" nullification of blockchain which would not only be redundant, it would be disruptive to the 6-core AI virtual reality algorithm when we all know Al Gore ain't got no rhythm.
I apologize for my shortcomings.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you sure it isn't reconstructing the missing finger on the photos that don't contain it? That seems more likely to be desirable based on a recent survey of Instragram photos...
Re: (Score:2)
What's 5G? It's made from hyperventilium on the planet marketingbull.
Yes. but it's funded by Bitcoin so it's all good!
Re: (Score:2)
... funded by Bitcoin
...
And rides on blockchain.
Re: (Score:2)
Excuse me!
That is quantum AI blockchain, powered by rotting fish.
Re: (Score:2)
Fuck you. You have diminished my street cred by way of buzzword bullying.
While well played, Imma tell my momma and she'll tell your momma and you'll get a spanking and my daddy can beat your daddy.
I'm tempted to throw out DRAM, push technology, cloud computing, S-100 bus and Z-80 but the last time I did that, I got hit with vibranium, which sounded vaguely familiar, and goddamit I saw the movie and stuff.
I retired 4 years ago and am well past my prime. I'm exhibiting the same late-career ineptitude as Einst
Re: (Score:2)
I retired 4 years ago and am well past my prime. I'm exhibiting the same late-career ineptitude as Einstein, Hawking, and Limbaugh.
Crap.
Damn grandpa using a 2A3 tube to heat his bong-water for subsequent hits...
Happy fuckin' Thanksgiving!
Re: (Score:2)
Seriously, OK?
I do not know what that means.
I was in the Navy from 1965-1974 and missed out on the drug revolution and, sadly, free love (I paid in every port).
I busted a guy smoking in the head late one night because his pipe smelled funny. I called Shore Patrol and those bastards rammed the fire escape entrance from the back of the building.
Wood went everywhere. They asked him what he was smoking and he said, "Tea." That was a you fee mism for queen mary, she's my friend (Richie Havens).
However, it WAS te
Re:There is no 5G (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
It could reduce network congestion in busy areas. Apparently congestion is a big problem and 5G is the new neti pot.
Re: (Score:2)
What's 5G? It's made from hyperventilium on the planet marketingbull.
And 6 cameras sounds good until someone does 7 minute abs.
Reminds me of this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
5G is coming. [wikipedia.org]
It's already available in some markets. But I suppose that depends on what you call 5G.
Re: (Score:2)
The "long term evolution" wasn't an evolution in technology - it was an evolution in what the telcos can get away with charging people for, and scheme to limit the "unlimited."
I liked my Galaxy Note 4 Better Than 8 (Score:3)
Computational photography (Score:5, Interesting)
And we don't need a whole bunch of crappy cameras, just one good one.
1) The cameras in modern phones are pretty good. Adding additional ones won't make them worse.
2) Having multiple cameras actually makes them better because you can do all sorts of cool computational photography [wikipedia.org] which can get great results without huge optics.
3) Having multiple lenses means you can have multiple focal lengths. Many phones already have two.
4) If cost is an issue I'm sure there will me phones with fewer cameras that you can buy for less money.
Re: (Score:2)
And we don't need a whole bunch of crappy cameras, just one good one.
1) The cameras in modern phones are pretty good. Adding additional ones won't make them worse.
2) Having multiple cameras actually makes them better because you can do all sorts of cool computational photography [wikipedia.org] which can get great results without huge optics.
3) Having multiple lenses means you can have multiple focal lengths. Many phones already have two.
4) If cost is an issue I'm sure there will me phones with fewer cameras that you can buy for less money.
Given a certain price-target, the more you, as an OEM, spend on cameras, the less you have to spend of the entire rest of the product.
Component costs (Score:2)
Given a certain price-target, the more you, as an OEM, spend on cameras, the less you have to spend of the entire rest of the product.
That's true for every component so I'm not sure what your point is. Furthermore the cost of digital components is continually falling. I'm pretty sure the engineers and bean counters at Samsung are aware of this "issue".
Re: (Score:2)
I have the Note5 and love it. Camera rocks as well, got complements just this last weekend for some low-light photos and movies that really turned out amazing.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
OTOH, the Note 9 is by far the best phone I've ever had. The curved edges are a harmless gimmick and can be fully protected with a flip case if you really have to.
The reason it has two cameras is that you can't actually make a single good one fit in a phone. The regular phone camera is fixed at what, 30mm equivalent focal length? That's fine and I'm as big of a fan of prime lenses as the next guy, but there are things that you just can't do well with that focal length, like shoot a portrait or capture actio
I like my Galaxy Note 2 (Score:2)
Sure, it's already too big to be used as a mobile phone, but it works fine as a small tablet at home.
XKCD again (Score:1)
Please, allow me, gentlepeople:
https://xkcd.com/1889/
Re: (Score:2)
gentlepeople
I identify as an attack helicopter you insensitive clod!
Re: (Score:2)
So when in love you loiter nearby and eventually deliver your payload from a safe distance?
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly like those damn mosquitoes, except of course they loiter nearby and sneak in and steal their payload!
You think being laughed at for being gay or black or something like that is oppressive? Try living in my place for a week or two, they're virtually impossible to catch and kill too. Stress stress stress. If I was an asylum seeker from somewhere far-flung, it wouldn't be about wars or money. Nope, I'm being oppressed by the mozzies, please let me in!
Re: (Score:2)
Obligatory Onion link: https://www.theonion.com/fuck-... [theonion.com]
MAJOR upgrade? (Score:2)
bigger screens and more cameras
This sounds like a minor upgrade to me. Unless they have somehow put a bigger screen in the same space, that's been done already.
Feature Creep? (Score:2)
How many cameras do you actually want or need? for me, 2 seems to be more than enough.
5G support will be good, with actual "unlimited" caps on wireless accounts.
Otherwise it's just a faster way to start throttling or blocking data. A couple videos and a hour or so of netflix is probably enough to burn through most carriers monthly "unlimited" bandwidth. We've already seen 4 wireless carriers throttling netflix and other services.
Multiple cameras is a good thing (Score:5, Informative)
How many cameras do you actually want or need? for me, 2 seems to be more than enough.
If you want better pictures without having the sort of gigantic optics you see on an SLR, the answer is "more than 2". Having a lot of cameras allows you to do some pretty nifty computational photography [wikipedia.org]. Many phones are already doing this since they have two cameras on the rear which work together to get better images than either could alone.
Re: (Score:3)
You be you (Score:2)
Pearls before swine. 99.9% of mobile phone photos are taken and never viewed again.
Get off your high horse. Most photos taken with film were stuck in albums or boxes and never viewed again. That's nothing new and it used to be a lot more expensive. But what's wrong with making it possible to take better pictures for the ones that are kept and looked at?
People spend too much time taking photos, not enough time enjoying the world around them.
For some of us, taking pictures is how we enjoy the world around us. If it's not your brand of vodka that's fine but I'm pretty sure you have hobbies that I would consider a waste of time too. Go do something you enjoy and stop worryin
Re: (Score:2)
The Pixel 3 currently has the best camera of any phone, and it only has one.
So more accurately you could say that there are multiple ways to improve the quality of photos taken on a phone, and most manufacturers seem to be opting for the multiple camera solution.
"Best camera" is a myth (Score:2)
The Pixel 3 currently has the best camera of any phone, and it only has one.
That depends on what you are measuring and how you are measuring it. There is no single answer to which camera is best for all uses, conditions, and circumstances. Saying the Pixel 3 has "the best camera" is a false statement unless you provide the use case and measurement technique. Other smartphone cameras will outperform it depending on the conditions and what is being photographed. I have a very nice Sony A9 mirrorless camera. It's arguably the best available currently for many use cases but not fo
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The advantage of software is cost. One camera is cheaper than two.
Re:Feature Creep? (Score:5, Funny)
6 cameras are required because the average human only has 5 fingers he can put in front of the lens to ruin the picture.
How about a real feature or two? (Score:2)
How about Samsung actually adds a significant feature, like an unlockable bootloader? There are still people who use firewalls to guard privacy, and use rooted applications.
More work on Linux-On-Galaxy would be nice as well. This way, the phone can be used for other stuff, similar to how the Motorola Atrix could get a decent Linux distro on it for use in a pinch.
Of course, virtualization would be nice, to separate work and home environments completely.
Re: (Score:2)
5G solves the cell congestion problem that's more and more common. Well, hypothetically ofcourse.
Camera (Score:2)
How long until we have more camera on our phones than a fly???
Re: (Score:2)
How long until we have more camera on our phones than a fly???
LOL!
Re: (Score:2)
How long until we have more camera on our phones than a fly???
Uh...that happened already.
Number of cameras on my flip-phone I retired years ago: 1
Number of cameras on a fly: 0
Re: (Score:2)
Hilarious development (Score:2)
In an attempt to be innovative, companies start adding rubbish to the phone. I understand one camera, take photos and selfies. I understand two cameras one for photos and one pointing towards yourself to see yourself while creating a selfie (true selfies are stupid, as they are used to show "look I am happy at $LOCATION" even if that is not true. However, the issue with selfies have to be discussed at another time. And yes, I do them myself. So I am a hypocrite.). The use of three cameras is already strange
Multiple cameras isn't just for 3D (Score:5, Informative)
The use of three cameras is already strange for many reasons, but let say you need 3D images, then two cameras might be helpful.
The main purpose of multiple sensors isn't 3D but to do computational photography [wikipedia.org]. It allows you to get better quality images as well as have multiple focal lengths and have them work together. If you have an iPhone it already does this with two cameras working in tandem on the back. But more camera sensors let's you take it even further. There are camera available [slrlounge.com] which are designed around this idea explicitly with as many as 16 individual camera sensors. This appears to be the best way to get better image quality without having to attach bulky optics like those on an SLR camera.
Re: (Score:2)
Ok fair enough. Still I do not see much benefit in it. In essence you can do things, like a panorama, in one shot without the need to move your phone. However, there might be people who really need this. I would rather go for a real camera. Anyway, I still would trade more battery life over another camera.
Computational photography is a big deal (Score:2)
In essence you can do things, like a panorama, in one shot without the need to move your phone.
Its a LOT more than that. You can take multiple pictures simultaneously of the same object and digitally combine them into a better image. It lets you do things that would normally take some really expensive and bulky glass. In fact it lets you do some stuff you cannot do (easily) with conventional cameras. Computational photography is a BIG deal and it's really interesting if you have any interest in imaging technology.
I would rather go for a real camera.
It IS a "real" camera. I don't get why people look down their nose at the camera's
Re: (Score:2)
Of course it is your choice whether you want to have a digital enabled high end camera in your mobile computer aka smartphone or use a separate device for it. However, I do not see the need to have that in a phone. How often are you going to use it? It makes the thing more expensive. To me it looks like they add more camera/sensors just because they do not know how to add more innovative things to the phone.
There might be people who desperately need that feature. There might even be a lot of people needing
Smartphone cameras vs dedicated cameras (Score:2)
How often are you going to use it? It makes the thing more expensive
Personally? I use my phone camera constantly and to good effect and so do millions of other people. I very much would welcome any improvements in camera quality on my phone and I'm certain I'm not alone in that. Just because you don't see the use case for you doesn't mean it doesn't exist. I don't use Facebook but I get why other people do.
Most of the time my big fancy mirrorless dedicated camera is WAY too bulky to carry around as well as redundant. The improved image quality it is capable of is more
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If you have an iPhone it already does this with two cameras working in tandem on the back.
Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 do this with a single camera The sensors have "split pixels", so when you take one photo with one camera you're actually getting two photos, with a tiny separation. This separation is enough, it turns out, to compute a depth map. Not good enough for actual 3D photography, but more than adequate for doing what most two-camera phones do: make portraits with a blurred background. And since two cameras aren't required, it works with the front camera, too. Bokeh for your selfies.
Re: (Score:2)
Then please you might tell me the idea behind selfies, I don't get it. I know where I am (in general, and if I don't, I'm usually in no condition to operate a phone). And even though I'm old I also remember where I was (again, in general, and if I don't, it's usually for the better).
What's the idea behind making a selfie? And, more importantly, what's the idea behind sending me said selfie? If I was remotely interested in where you are, I would either know or be there with you. If it's neither, a text messa
Re: (Score:2)
You know in Quebec they don't enjoy English much so the tried to replace the word "selfie" with a more proper one: "Egoportrait". I'm sad it never caught on.
Twelve Cameras, no less (Score:2)
Sorry, Samsung, you better up your game if you want sales.
(heaven forbid there's a two-camera phone with a decent swappable battery and a well-integrated SD card).
The future unfolds (Score:2)
Once again, the so-called tech visionaries have been proven wrong:
Five cameras ought to be enough for anybody.
--Bill Gates, 1992
What a time to be alive (Score:2)
The 5G phone, slated for a spring release in the U.S. and South Korea, would sport an even larger screen, measuring 6.7 inches diagonally, and pack in a whopping six cameras
I never thought I would see the day I could have a cell phone with more cameras than Gs!!
6 cameras! That's awesome news! (Score:4, Insightful)
If they can waste that much space in the phone that must mean that they have solved the problem of putting a replaceable battery in, put the charging port in a hard-to-destroy place and use enough solder to keep it in place (after all, a blob of solder needs WAY less space than 6 cameras, any sensible manufacturer would first get the important bits done before pondering what to waste the spare space on) and retain the headphone jack, along with adding a few more plugs for SD-Cards and USB devices to attach, so I can charge it and use it at the same time, right?
RIGHT????
Re: (Score:2)
You're assuming manufacturers think not having easily replaceable batteries is a problem in the first place.
Sigh. (Score:3)
Got space for 6 cameras?
Then don't give me shit about having no room for SD cards or headphone sockets.
No morning coffee yet, but... (Score:2)
Are companies now being ranked in terms of volume of phones shipped? How many cubic metres of phones did they ship in 2017?
No room for batteries but we do for cameras!?!? (Score:2)
No room for a headphone jack but we do for 6 cameras!?!?
Gimme one good camera in a phone that will last 2+ days with all the radios on and not shatter when it falls out of my hand.
Instead we get this shit!
Six times the surveillance capability! (Score:2)
including next-generation 5G network speeds (Score:2)
not using Intel modems CONFIRMED.
Re: (Score:2)
I think it wise to stay away from any 1st gen 5G chipset, no matter the manufacturer. I remember the early LTE days.
Razors (Score:2)
I need 5G ... (Score:2)
... so my personal info can be quickly scraped and I can get some CPU cycles to play Farmville.
Only six cameras though (Score:2)
You can get pictures of yourself. Pictures of your friends. Pictures of that scary guy looking at you from behind. Pictures below you. Pictures above you. Pictures so you can watch yourself walk and make adjustments to really get your groove on. You will have so many fucking pictures you will need 2 Dropbox accounts just to keep your Camera uploads manageable.
E
Samsung needs to look at Apple (Score:2)
This is starting to sound like razor blades (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'll see your telegraph and raise you an onion. [theonion.com]
Nice
:-) I fold. The pot is yours.
Finally. (Score:2)
I'd been saying to myself - if there's one thing that'll make me buy a phone, it's six cameras. And a notch - or even better, two notches. And no headphones. Or SD card slot.
Man, that'd be the ideal phone.
Re: (Score:2)
Fuck Everything, We're Doing Six Cameras (Score:2)
Sure, we could go to five cameras next, like the competition. That seems like the logical thing to do. After all, four worked out pretty well, and five is the next number after four. So let's play it safe. Why innovate when we can follow? Oh, I know why: Because we're a business, that's why!
You think it's crazy? It is crazy. But I don't give a shit. From now on, we're the ones who have the edge in the multi-camera game.
Re: (Score:2)
Hahaha. Beat me to it. Good call.
It will be explosive (Score:2)
What I really want ... (Score:2)
... is a camera with a robust case, and a lot of battery.
And not made out of that greased teflon stuff that Samsung uses, so the phone almost literally leaps out of your hand while you're trying to use it.
"Paper-thin" is not a feature I'm interested in.
My current phone, and previous phone, were Samsun Galaxy S phones, and my next one likely will be, too. But the first thing I do, before even opening the box, is buy a Seidio case for it.
Tim Cook: "Fuck it, we're going to ten cameras!" (Score:2)
Relevant Onion article
Would someone tell me how this happened? We were the fucking vanguard of shaving in this country. The Gillette Mach3 was the razor to own. Then the other guy came out with a three-blade razor. Were we scared? Hell, no. Because we hit back with a little thing called the Mach3Turbo. That's three blades and an aloe strip. For moisture. But you know what happened next? Shut up, I'm telling you what happenedâ"the bastards went to four blades. Now we're standing around with our cocks in
Re: (Score:2)
What else are you going to fill up your memory with and force you to review and delete 5 images every time.
Re: (Score:2)
Haven't seen much innovation since they rounded the corners.
Seems like today is the day the market started to figure this out [investors.com], too...
Re: (Score:2)
You know a phone that actually has pointy corners? I don't. Even the old bar-style phones didn't exactly have any, hell, contemporary phones have edges, something the bars didn't even have, so they were even rounder than phones are today.
Re: (Score:3)
So, phones have rounded corners for the same reason that clipboards do. It isn't about aesthetics or ergonomics. it's about the fact that a rectangular object can shatter if dropped on the point of a corner; rounding protects against that.
With this said, you must be a lot of fun at parties...
;-)
Re: (Score:2)
it's about the fact that a rectangular object can shatter if dropped on the point of a corner; rounding protects against that.
It's probably going to break in some way if it hits hard ground corner-first anyway. A bigger benefit is that if it hits your hand on the way down, you won't start bleeding.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)