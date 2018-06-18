Android Messages Will Now Let You Send Texts From Your Computer (www.blog.google) 8
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Google is beginning to roll out desktop browser support for Android Messages, allowing people to use their PC for sending messages and viewing those that have been received on their Android smartphone. Google says the feature is starting to go out to users today and continuing for the rest of the week. Text, images, and stickers are all supported on the web version.
To get started, the Android Messages website has you scan a QR code using the Android Messages mobile app, which creates a link between the two. In today's blog post, Google also goes over numerous other recent improvements to Android Messenger including built-in GIF search, support for smart replies on more carriers, inline link previews, and easy copy/paste for two-factor authentication messages.
To get started, the Android Messages website has you scan a QR code using the Android Messages mobile app, which creates a link between the two. In today's blog post, Google also goes over numerous other recent improvements to Android Messenger including built-in GIF search, support for smart replies on more carriers, inline link previews, and easy copy/paste for two-factor authentication messages.
How exciting (Score:2)
Although I seem to recall I could send messages in the early days of the Internet. ICQ, Zephyr, Jabber, OSCAR, YMSG,
...
Re: (Score:2)
Which of those were SMS?
There was a number of open SMS gateways, completely free, unauthenticated and anonymous. Give me at least three reasons they are no more...
Bets anyone? (Score:2)
Anyone want to take bets on how long it takes for the security flaw to show its ugly head that will allow anyone to read your SMS messages?
Not new. (Score:2)
With google voice hooked up to a phone number, you can make and receive calls, as well as sms directly from google hangouts on any compatible computer system.
There has always been an issue with MMS, but from reading the summary, this looks like an announcement of capabilities that have existed for years already.
Am I missing something?