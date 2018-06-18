Android Messages Will Now Let You Send Texts From Your Computer (www.blog.google) 75
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Google is beginning to roll out desktop browser support for Android Messages, allowing people to use their PC for sending messages and viewing those that have been received on their Android smartphone. Google says the feature is starting to go out to users today and continuing for the rest of the week. Text, images, and stickers are all supported on the web version.
To get started, the Android Messages website has you scan a QR code using the Android Messages mobile app, which creates a link between the two. In today's blog post, Google also goes over numerous other recent improvements to Android Messenger including built-in GIF search, support for smart replies on more carriers, inline link previews, and easy copy/paste for two-factor authentication messages.
Although I seem to recall I could send messages in the early days of the Internet. ICQ, Zephyr, Jabber, OSCAR, YMSG,
...
Which of those were SMS?
Also, some phones have this via toolset and have had it for decade or more. Though, admittedly, you needed a BT connection to your phone or a physical cable.
There was a number of open SMS gateways, completely free, unauthenticated and anonymous. Give me at least three reasons they are no more...
There was a number of open SMS gateways, completely free, unauthenticated and anonymous. Give me at least three reasons they are no more...
1. In most countries the sender pays for the SMS.
Now I know that technically is only one point, but I thought it was big enough to be mentioned thrice.
The difference is now that most SMS services are now data based, rather than telephone based as they were in ye olde GSM spec.
There was a number of open SMS gateways, completely free, unauthenticated and anonymous.
I just sent a text from https://voice.google.com/ [google.com] and it worked fine. Not anonymous, but free SMS. I'm certain I'm missing something here.
SMS just fucking sucks though, since you're tied to cellular networks, SMS is not data and all that shit.
And in more recent times, I remember Pushbullet on Android being able to send / receive SMS until that service got shut down.
it is. As another poster said, I use it daily to get around the fact that I can't have my phone with me at my desk.
WIth SMSes? Only AIM had that. I wished AIM was still around to use it since it was free.
:(
Although I seem to recall I could send messages in the early days of the Internet. ICQ, Zephyr, Jabber, OSCAR, YMSG,
...
It is really a shame that the IETF didn't get ahead of the curve and simply make the subject optional and specify a more SMS like use case and user interface to go along with email.
Having to specify a subject and having apps that primarily display messages by subject really has really hurt email. Most of the time you don't need a subject line and it is redundant with the first line of the message. Otherwise the use case is exactly the same and email is universally addressable using the user@domain address
Actually technically RFC 2822 says that the subject is optional... so it is really on the app side that we should have made the subject line optional (or even hidden) in the UI.
https://tools.ietf.org/html/rf... [ietf.org]
Anyone want to take bets on how long it takes for the security flaw to show its ugly head that will allow anyone to read your SMS messages?
I'll take that bet. Apple has been doing this for 5 years with iMessages. The only issue they have had was with people signing into their accounts on friends or relatives machines. You can't blame them for people not understanding though. From a technical perspective, this is pretty secure.
Email anyone.. (Score:1)
Why not just use email?
AC was talking about the already extant ability to send an email to an email address that is received on a mobile phone as a SMS text.
https://20somethingfinance.com/how-to-send-text-messages-sms-via-email-for-free/
But someone can send an email to your phone as a text message through your sms/mms gateway, and you can text back to their email. All wireless providers have one of these.. see link below
https://kb.sandisk.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/17056/~/list-of-mobile-carrier-gateway-addresses
I think a sort email extension thing would be the best and easiest option to enable cross-platform text messaging across platforms, including sending images/files.
Apple Messages lets you send text to anything that can at least send/receive SMS. If it sees an Apple device on the other end, it messages through the Internet with rich protocols permitted (unlimited message length, high-res images, etc.). If it sees an infidel device on the other end, it falls back to SMS. And there is a differential message background color to let you know when that happens.
Re:Been doing this for 10 years with my Mac+iPhone (Score:4, Informative)
And anyone else who has an iPhone.
What would be nice though is if I could send SMS msgs from my Mac to my children's Android phones.
Sending and receiving SMS messages from the Mac to Android phones works. You need to have your phone number associated with your iMessage/iCloud/Apple ID/whatever. Setup seems kind of non-intuitive, but once it works, you have a log of all your SMS/MMS conversations on the computer.
>"Been doing this for 10 years with my Mac+iPhone"
And could do this for 6+ years with any browser on any platform + Android through Airdroid. Not quite exactly the same, but it certainly works.
https://www.airdroid.com/ [airdroid.com]
Can't believe this is so little known.
Not new. (Score:2)
With google voice hooked up to a phone number, you can make and receive calls, as well as sms directly from google hangouts on any compatible computer system.
There has always been an issue with MMS, but from reading the summary, this looks like an announcement of capabilities that have existed for years already.
Am I missing something?
Well they're too stupid to know that all anyone wants is a web client for sending messages that will use a preferably open standard and then fall back on SMS if necessary. Between Voice and Hangouts and Talk they almost had something, but then they went with Allo and just about killed that off already.
This isn't hard. I'm honestly surprised they're so terrible at it.
Apple, Google and Microsoft should sit down and make one standard that works cross-platform. Trying to tie down users to a platform using apps is one thing, but text messaging should be as platform-independant as email.
And no, SMS is not cross-platform since it won't work on non-cellular devices (laptops, desktops, etc).
Yes, most people don't have the ability to have their cellphone number be their GV number (I think Sprint is the only US operator that offers this.) So while you may receive text messages (and now MMS messages, that's been working for a while) via Hangouts for your GV number, texts sent to your regular cellphone number go to the Messages app and can't (until now?) be accessed via the web, unless your service provider offers the option.
That's what this fixes. It means you can text using your regular cellp
> There has always been an issue with MMS
As a GV user of MMS, I ask, what issue with MMS?
Re: (Score:3)
"A feature available on a Mac for years!"
But which only works if you have an apple phone and an apple computer. Thanks Apple. Thanks for nothing.
Glad to see google doing this. Because im not going to get an iphone and switch to a crappy mac desktop just for SMS.
Is "Android Messages" really simple SMS text messages, or is it more like Apple's iMessages?
The "linking" setup talked about in the summary makes it sounds as though you need an Android device to begin with, which in your oponion would be as stupid as Apple's closed system.
would they? (Score:3)
How is this any different from GMail scanning all your emails from non-consenting people?
Google wouldn't use this to scan all your texts with non-consenting people........... would they?
How is this relevant? Either they are already doing it on the phone or they won't do it on the PC. There is absolutely no privacy change here.
Welcome back to 1975! (Score:2)
When we could send messages cross platform BY DEFAULT, and no one considered this a "feature".
When we could send messages cross platform BY DEFAULT, and no one considered this a "feature".
In 1975? Just how many people were you emailing (something that didn't become standard until the mid 90s), and how many people were you SMSing (something that didn't become standard in until the 80s)?
Having only one platform (writing a letter) does not a cross-platform make.
In other news (Score:2)
For SMS ("texts"), this has worked for a long time. Seems this "great new thing" is a bit behind the times...
What a fucking breakthrough!!! (Score:1)
NOT. I had a palm pilot that could do this over a decade ago.
Um, couldn't we always? (Score:2)
It's easy to send a text from a desktop PC, using any email client.Simply look up the SMS gateway email address, readily available online if you know the recipient's carrier, or you can use their phone# to find their carrier. Every carrier has an SMS/email gateway, and the specific phone number is itself the address. This is all easily found using any search engine. Et voila! Once again, some highly touted "app" simply provides a slick interface to something that was already dirt simple, and thereby collect
Sending texts is only one piece of the functionality of text messaging.
Being able to send texts from your computer isn't very useful, if you can't see replies on your computer.
Another feature missing from your solution is being able to sync stored messages between your phone and your computer.
Sorry, your solution doesn't work for me.
Pulse SMS (Score:2)
I guess Pulse SMS [klinkerapps.com] proved there was a market for mobile-desktop SMS linkage by Android-Windows users. I've been using that app for several months because it could text from my computer AND sync between the two. Essentially this also acts as an infinite archive of all my text communications as well. (Assuming a diligently backed up system of the records created.) It's nice to be able to 10-finger type SMS from a keyboard and retain text threads across multiple platforms
I tried one of those apps a few years ago. I liked it, but I didn't trust the app maker to respect the privacy of my messages. For all I knew, they could sell the company to any old sleezebag who wanted to send spam to me.
You might argue that it's no different with Google. Well, it is. For one thing, Google already knows everything about me, including my texting, so what's the difference using Google software to sync to my computer? Also, Google isn't going away, and every one of their moves is scrutinized
Google voice already does this (Score:2)
API Integrated (Score:1)
Whatsapp web (Score:1)
Whatsapp web is desktop browser support for Whatsapp. I don't see any more need for desktop message support.
Who actually uses SMS? (Score:2)
This is a genuine question here, but who actually widely uses SMS? The last few countries I've lived in, (and current country as well) have almost practically standardised on some form of 3rd party messaging systems. WeChat, WhatsApp, hell I used to send more Facebook Messages than I did text messages.
In my current country complete strangers will WhatsApp you in a reply to online adverts for example. It is just a given that no one uses SMS, and when I check my message history for SMS I see 4 senders:
- Vodap
Jolla/Sailfish OS (Score:2)
Be prepared for a new era of SMS spam (Score:2)
Now that malware can just by infecting someone's computer send SMS text messages using someone's phone......
KDEConnect (Score:2)
An alternative for Linux users is KDEConnect (may work on Mac/Windows with some effort, but not supported). Not quite the same and requires an application installed on the desktop computer rather than working over the web, but offers more functionality and definitely more privacy.
A short features list from the github (https://github.com/KDE/kdeconnect-kde) page:
- Shared clipboard: copy and paste between your phone and your computer (or any other device).
- Notification sync: Read and reply