Time Warner Deal Aftermath: AT&T Is About To Give Free TV To Its Wireless Customers (cnbc.com) 27
AT&T completed its $85 billion purchase of Time Warner yesterday and we're already starting to see some exclusive deals offered to its customers. CNBC reports that the company "will be launching a 'very, very skinny bundle' of television programming free to its mobile customers." From the report: "We will be launching, and you're going to hear more about this next week, a product called 'AT&T Watch TV,'" Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "It will be the Turner content. It will not have sports. It'll be entertainment-centered." AT&T's unlimited wireless customers will get the service for free, Stephenson said, "or you can buy it for $15 a month on any platform." The service will be ad-supported, and AT&T will be ramping up an advertising platform, he said. He added that the company expects in coming weeks to make smaller acquisitions to enable those ad efforts. CNBC is also reporting that Time Warner is changing its name to WarnerMedia, and Turner Broadcasting CEO John Martin is departing the company.
Like Netflix, only twice as much and half as good (Score:4, Insightful)
Just like Netflix, only twice as much and half as good, plus you have to watch ads.
Seems like a winner to me!
No Sports... so... why? (Score:2)
Sure, I get that not everyone enjoys sports, that's fine. I have no issue with that.
But my question is, if there are no sports, who cares? I thought sports were basically the only reason left for anyone to not cut the cord.
Cable news?
And some people (not me) enjoy channel surfing.
Might as well start using Facebook again and scroll my "feed" then, since that appears to be half videos no one cares about these days.
>> cable news
If you've been on the road for any part of your career, just the sight of a USA Today newspaper, CNN on a TV or anything Wolfgang Puck can ruin your day. (Obligatory explanation: that's most of what you'll see in hotels or in airports.)
Er mer freakin' gerd! (Score:4, Informative)
Er mer freakin' gerd! They're offering something that's available to anyone over the air, with a Mohu HDTV antenna, for "free." Frankly, I'd rather have the cell plan be $5 per month cheaper.
I can bet what the content will be (Score:3)
Really? (Score:2)
Here's my $15. By the way, my platform is an old Nintendo DSi. Make it work or I'll see you in court for false advertising.
$15/mo with ads? (Score:2)
