Mobile Devs Making the Same Security Mistakes Web Devs Made in the Early 2000s (bleepingcomputer.com) 33
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: Mobile app developers are going through the same growing pains that the webdev scene has gone through in the 90s and 2000s when improper input validation led to many security incidents. But while mobile devs have learned to filter user input for dangerous strings, some of these devs have not learned their lesson very well.
In a research paper published earlier this year, Abner Mendoza and Guofei Gu, two academics from Texas A&M University, have highlighted the problem of current-day mobile apps that still include business logic (such as user input validation, user authentication, and authorization) inside the client-side component of their code, instead of its server-side section. This regretable situation leaves the users of these mobile applications vulnerable to simple HTTP request parameter injection attacks that could have been easily mitigated if an application's business logic would have been embedded inside its server-side component, where most of these operations belong.
Re: Very legitimate reason for this (Score:2)
If you're doing validation to help the user, that might be fine. But if you're validating for correctness or assuming data has followed all your validation rules, then client-side validation is worthless.
Re: (Score:2)
TFA was apparently written specifically with you in mind.
Re: (Score:2)
If only there was a way to do the validation in both: on the client side for fast response and on the server for security. That'd be just dreamy!
Re: (Score:2)
Well, that's what we do in our group (info withheld—not here to pander our things).
We use a file name validator object we pass around to a multitude or places in the app that enforces format of such things as file names.
But MITM attacks wouldn't be prevented by this and the first line of defence is server side: it will not accept unvalidated inputs.
Ease of use is enhanced by having client side verification telling the user exactly what's wrong with their input.
Sorry, these are not growing pains (Score:2)
Client Side AS WELL AS Server Side (Score:2)
There's nothing wrong with Client Side validation. It lets you prompt the user to correct their mistakes. Of course, this client side validation shouldn't be trusted when the data gets to the server-side. You need to check it on the server side also. Client Side verification has it's place in any good web application.
Re: (Score:2)
You need both. Client side is for sanity checking, just so the obvious security issues don't make it to the server and take up server resources (bandwidth, etc.). For sense of security, everything needs to be checked at the server side, as -nothing- should be trusted. Sorry, Bobby Tables.
Re: (Score:2)
Client-side: Usability.
Server-side: Security.
Not Just Mobile Apps (Score:2)
Hasn't Panera Bread just recently [slashdot.org] suffer from a similar issue?
License sotware engineers like actual engineers (Score:3, Interesting)
It's funny how the media speaks of "software devs" like they're a cohesive body of professionals.
In fact it's largely a bunch of people straight out of a coding bootcamp in over their heads with titles like "senior full stack developer" who think they're 10x rockstars because they can code Hello World.
Managers love these folks because they work for peanuts + inflated job title. Need someone to cut corners to meet a deadline? Or to take some unethical business idea and build it into software? These are your guys.
Find me someone who's worked his ass off getting licensed to practice their profession who's willing to put their livelihood, license, and professional liability insurance premiums on the line to save a couple bucks here and there.
It's time for software to mature like other niches have- plumbers, electricians, structural engineering, for example. You DIY your projects around the house until you burn it down or the building inspector condemns it, and you should be able to do the same with your own computing hardware until you let the blue smoke out of it or it simply grinds to a halt under a malware infestation. But if folks are going to build apps for money they should be certified and accountable for ensuring their work meets reasonable standards.
License engineers have the power to tell thereboss (Score:2)
License engineers have the power to tell there boss NO THAT IS UNSAFE.
Re: (Score:2)
Well yes, because that's a new "generation" of (Score:2)
people. Mobile apps are now the area inexperienced people will start writing their first public code. Before that it was web design and before that it was writing Windows desktop applications.
Some of those people will then grow up and most likely leave that field, just as the mobile app environments are as shitty as the web design environments or the Windows desktop application ones.
Presumptious (Score:2)
This presumes that web devs don't make these mistakes anymore.
They make this sort of mistake all the time. The difference is that any big, recognizable name that failed to fix this ultimately failed for one reason or another. Look at smaller sites or internal services at companies that are home grown, they are still chock full of this stuff.
Mistakes Web Devs Made in the Early 2000s... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Still the same incompetents that have no business coding anything connected to the Internet.
Cretinization of coding (Score:2)
More and more coders. Still the same (very small) number of people that can learn to code well. What do you expect? And no, coding well is not something everybody can learn. Might as well claim that anybody can be a PhD level Mathematician or a competent brain surgeon. Not so, not so in the least. And that utterly mistaken and completely unfounded belief is at the root of the problem.