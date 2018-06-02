Why No One Answers Their Phone Anymore (theatlantic.com) 15
An anonymous reader shares an excerpt from a report via The Atlantic, written by Alexis C. Madrigal: No one picks up the phone anymore. Even many businesses do everything they can to avoid picking up the phone. Of the 50 or so calls I received in the last month, I might have picked up four or five times. The reflex of answering -- built so deeply into people who grew up in 20th-century telephonic culture -- is gone. There are many reasons for the slow erosion of this commons. The most important aspect is structural: There are simply more communication options. Text messaging and its associated multimedia variations are rich and wonderful: words mixed with emoji, Bitmoji, reaction gifs, regular old photos, video, links. Texting is fun, lightly asynchronous, and possible to do with many people simultaneously. It's almost as immediate as a phone call, but not quite. You've got your Twitter, your Facebook, your work Slack, your email, FaceTimes incoming from family members. So many little dings have begun to make the rings obsolete.
But in the last couple years, there is a more specific reason for eyeing my phone's ring warily. Perhaps 80 or even 90 percent of the calls coming into my phone are spam of one kind or another. [...] There are unsolicited telemarketing calls. There are straight-up robocalls that merely deliver recorded messages. There are the cyborg telemarketers, who sit in call centers playing prerecorded bits of audio to simulate a conversation. There are the spam phone calls, whose sole purpose seems to be verifying that your phone number is real and working.
I don't understand why you tolerate it (Score:3)
I just don't understand how you can have spam calls like that and be ok with it. Is it an american thing?
Do people think that proper laws to outlaw that behaviour is some sort of free speech issue?
Generational differences (Score:2)
Can also be because gen-x and millenial generations are becoming dominant in the workplace.
My anecdote is my mother who worked as a receptionist and secretary for decades. It's ingrained in her culture not to hang up and to always answer the phone, even though she retired 20 years ago. This includes the obvious scammers from out of country that ask questions about her computer. "My computer is running fine, no I don't think I need to give you that, no thank you, no thank you, no thank you".
The phone companies could fix this! (Score:2)
I never answer calls anymore. 95% of the calls I get are scammers and spammers. And the caller ID is always spoofed to something that looks similar to my own number.
I've even had people call me claiming my number is spamming them!
The phone companies should be held liable for not fixing caller ID spoofing. There are numerous ways to do this. Caller ID spoofing is needed for corporate main numbers and the like. Those could be registered just like SSL certs. There is no reason a random device should be a
now think completely disconnected and antisocial behaviour is acceptable. Don’t care? See how that works out for you long run.
I agree. I just had a conversation with a support employee who works for me yesterday. I told them to get out of their desk and walk to the customer's desk and give them an update on the situation IN PERSON. They were at a loss to see why a simple text or email wasn't good enough. True customer service is becoming a lost art because of this new disconnected mentality.