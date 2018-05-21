The Toughest (And Weakest) Phones Currently On the Market (tomsguide.com) 13
New submitter Daneel Olivaw R. shares a report from Tom's Guide: To measure each phone's toughness, [Tom's Guide] dropped it from both 4 and 6 feet onto wood and concrete. After each test, we recorded the damage to the phone. If a phone was rendered unusable -- the screen totally shattered, for instance -- then we stopped dropping it. [More details on the testing process can be found here.] Each drop was worth a maximum of 5 points; if a phone made it through all of the rounds unscathed, it would earn 35 points. The more severe the damage per drop was, the more points were deducted. If a phone was rendered unusable after a given drop, it would earn no points, and would not undergo any subsequent test. In total, there were seven tests. [...] If a phone died in the 6-foot edge drop, it was penalized an extra 10 percent. If it died in the 6-foot face drop, it was penalized 5 percent. And if it died when dropped into the toilet, it lost 2.5 percent. We then divided the total score by 3.5, to put it on a 10-point scale. Here are the scores of each device:
Motorola Moto Z2 Force - Toughness score: 8.5/10
LG X Venture - Toughness score: 6.6/10
Apple iPhone X - Toughness score: 6.2/10
LG V30 - Toughness score: 6/10
Samsung Galaxy S9 - Toughness score: 6/10
Motorola Moto G5 Plus - Toughness score: 5.1/10
Apple iPhone 8 - Toughness score: 4.9/10
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 - Toughness score: 4.3/10
OnePlus 5T - Toughness score: 4.3/10
Huawei Mate 10 Pro - Toughness score: 4.3/10
Google Pixel 2 XL - Toughness score: 4.3/10
iPhone SE - Toughness score: 3.9/10
That's why you get a metal case (Score:2)
Like this for example [www.ebay.ca]. There are others with a 17mm mount over the camera so you can screw on lenses like this. [www.ebay.ca]
Metal? Wouldn't it be better to have a rubber or elastic polymer case that can absorb shocks rather than just transmit them?
The one I got has a silicone rubber inner lining. I was too lazy before to find the specific case... This is the one I got. [www.ebay.ca]
Fuck this summary/ad (Score:2)
The ten toughest non-ruggedized phones.
You'd think that would have made the summary.
No I didn't RTFA....nobody saw me, can't prove anything.
Nothing from HTC? (Score:2)
iPhone X is stronger than it appears (Score:2)
The way I've gone with modern phones is, I use it mostly without a case until the first time it gets noticeable damage, then I get a case for the remainder of the time I use it.
I got the iPhone X at launch and so far it's held up pretty well. It's not like I've never dropped it, I've dropped it onto a number of hard surfaces including a pretty high drop onto concrete where it hit the corner. But so far, you really can't even tell it's been dropped.
If you think about it, it should hold up better than most