Popular 'Gboard' Keyboard App Has Had a Broken Spell Checker For Months 15
The popular Gboard keyboard app for iOS and Android devices has a fundamental flaw. According Reddit user SurroundedByMachines, the red underline has stopped appearing for incorrectly spelled words since November of last year -- and it doesn't appear to be limited to any one device. Issues with the spell checker have been reported on multiple devices across Android and iOS. A simple Google search brings up several different threads where people have reported issues with the feature.
What's more is that nobody at Google seems to get the memo. The Reddit user who first brought this to our attention filed several bug reports, left a review, and joined the beta channel to leave feedback there, yet no response was given. "Many people have been having the issue, and it's even been escalated to the community manager," writes SurroundedByMachines. Since the app has over 500 million downloads on the Play Store alone, this issue could be frustrating a lot of users, especially those who use their phones to send work emails or write documents. Have you noticed Gboard's broken spell checker on your device? If so, you may want to look into another third-party keyboard, such as SwiftKey or Cheetah Keyboard.
I which I had moding point for you.
This is too much true, Google doesn't suport any software outside it's chrome web browser because it'S the one whom give them advertising revenu and socio-ecnomic information on people....and I write that from my google chrome browser...
What do you think this is, Soylent News? Went on ancient Slashcode here. They even backed out the mobile cookie fix when they moved data centers, so we're on even older Slashcode with the new owners.
Google is too busy doing evil to care about spelling.