US Appeals Court Rules Border Agents Need Suspicion To Search Cellphones (reason.com) 35
On Thursday, a federal appeals court ruled that U.S. border agents need some sort of reason to believe a traveler has committed a crime before searching their cellphone. Slashdot reader Wrath0fb0b shares an analysis via Reason, written by Fourth Amendment scholar Orin Kerr: Traditionally, searches at the border don't require any suspicion on the theory that the government has a strong sovereign interest in regulating what enters and exits the country. But there is caselaw indicating that some border searches are so invasive that they do require some kind of suspicion. In the new case, Kolsuz (PDF), the Fourth Circuit agrees with the Ninth Circuit that at least some suspicion is required for a forensic search of a cell phone seized at the border. This is important for three reasons. First, the Fourth Circuit requires suspicion for forensic searches of cell phones seized at the border. Second, it clarifies significantly the forensic/manual distinction, which has always been pretty uncertain to me. Third, it leaves open that some suspicion may be required for manual searches, too.
But wait, that's not all. In fact, I don't think it's the most important part of the opinion. The most important part of the opinion comes in a different section, where the Fourth Circuit adds what seems to be a new and important limit on the border search exception: a case-by-case nexus requirement to the government interests that justify the border search exception. Maybe I'm misreading this passage, but it strikes me as doing something quite new and significant. It scrutinizes the border search that occurred to see if the government's cause for searching in this particular case satisfied "a 'nexus' requirement" of showing sufficient connection between the search and "the rationale for the border search exception," requiring a link between the "predicate for the search and the rationale for the border exception." In other words, the Fourth Circuit appears to be requiring the government to identify the border-search-related interest justifying that particular search in order to rely on the border search exception. "The analysis is interesting throughout, and it would be a fairly large limitation on digital searches conducted at the border, both in requiring some articulable suspicion for digital searches and in the requirement to justify the relationship between the search and the border inspection," writes Wrath0fb0b.
But wait, that's not all. In fact, I don't think it's the most important part of the opinion. The most important part of the opinion comes in a different section, where the Fourth Circuit adds what seems to be a new and important limit on the border search exception: a case-by-case nexus requirement to the government interests that justify the border search exception. Maybe I'm misreading this passage, but it strikes me as doing something quite new and significant. It scrutinizes the border search that occurred to see if the government's cause for searching in this particular case satisfied "a 'nexus' requirement" of showing sufficient connection between the search and "the rationale for the border search exception," requiring a link between the "predicate for the search and the rationale for the border exception." In other words, the Fourth Circuit appears to be requiring the government to identify the border-search-related interest justifying that particular search in order to rely on the border search exception. "The analysis is interesting throughout, and it would be a fairly large limitation on digital searches conducted at the border, both in requiring some articulable suspicion for digital searches and in the requirement to justify the relationship between the search and the border inspection," writes Wrath0fb0b.
Shouldn't that be... (Score:3, Insightful)
Shouldn't the headline read:
"Border Patrol Agents under the Trump Administration Need Suspicion to Search Cell Phones"?
I mean, everything else is tacked on to the president... why not this?
Re: (Score:3)
Shouldn't the headline read:
"Border Patrol Agents under the Trump Administration Need Suspicion to Search Cell Phones"?
They already have their suspicions, now they need to be valid and justifiable.
Re: (Score:2)
I mean, everything else is tacked on to the president... why not this?
right, because you're not the kind of person to pin things on president.
$ for i in $(grep -ic "obama" slashdot/537106/*.html | sed "s/[^:]\+://")
> do
> sum=$(expr ${sum} + ${i})
> done
$ echo $sum
178
Cautiously optimistic (Score:3, Interesting)
Suspicion shows up... (Score:4, Insightful)
...by the reluctance to spontaneously give the phone to the customs agent.
Phones need multiple passwords (Score:1)
Phones need to ship with multiple passwords that store multiple environments.
Some of these can be "duress" passwords that open the "duress" environment and wipe the content of all others.
Example:
Password 123ILoveAmerica opens enivornment 1, the main environment. This is your normal everyday work environment.
Password 456GoTeamGo opens environment 2, a "show me your papers" environment that looks "normal."
Password 678TeamAmerica is the duress password, it opens environment 2 and destroys environment 1.
How to
Re: (Score:2)
Phones need to ship with multiple passwords that store multiple environments.
Some of these can be "duress" passwords that open the "duress" environment and wipe the content of all others.
Example:
Password 123ILoveAmerica opens enivornment 1, the main environment. This is your normal everyday work environment.
Password 456GoTeamGo opens environment 2, a "show me your papers" environment that looks "normal."
Password 678TeamAmerica is the duress password, it opens environment 2 and destroys environment 1.
How to set up a way to manage environments and having a way to make the police officer think you gave him the password to open up the "manage environments" tool is something that will need to be worked out.
I'm surprised this has not already been implemented, but . . .
.
If it is a readily available consumer "product", a threat to kill someone or their family to NOT give the duress password seems likely.
Re: (Score:1)
"If it is a readily available consumer "product", a threat to kill someone or their family to NOT give the duress password seems likely."
First off, professional police in first world countries don't do strong-armed tactics like that. Not routinely anyways. This isn't the 1970s and the United States isn't a country where police corruption is endemic. They might get away with it once but they are under a lot of scrutiny and their luck will run out quickly if they make it a routine practice.
Second, a duress
Re: (Score:2)
Police corruption is endemic in the US. It's just given a veil of legality and called "civil forfeiture."
They won't say "we'll kill your family." They'll say "we'll take your kids for their own protection, if you don't sign over the cash we found in your car."
Re: (Score:1)
Suicide Linux - is that the add-on that auto-corrects all mispellings to
rm -rf / ; echo LOL