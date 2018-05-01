Researchers Want To Turn Your Entire House Into a Co-Processor Using the Local Wi-Fi Signal (arstechnica.com) 18
An anonymous reader shares an excerpt from a report via Ars Technica: Researchers are proposing an idea to make your computer bigger. They are suggesting an extreme and awesome form of co-processing. They want to turn your entire house into a co-processor using the local Wi-Fi signal. Why, you may be asking, do we even want to do this in the first place? The real answer is to see if we can. But the answer given to funding agencies is thermal management. In a modern processor, if all the transistors were working all the time, it would be impossible to keep the chip cool. Instead, portions of the chip are put to sleep, even if that might mean slowing up a computation. But if, like we do with video cards, we farm out a large portion of certain calculations to a separate device, we might be able to make better use of the available silicon.
So, how do you compute with Wi-Fi in your bedroom? The basic premise is that waves already perform computations as they mix with each other, it's just that those computations are random unless we make some effort to control them. When two waves overlap, we measure the combination of the two: the amplitude of one wave is added to the amplitude of the other. Depending on the history of the two waves, one may have a negative amplitude, while the other may have a positive amplitude, allowing for simple computation. The idea here is to control the path that each wave takes so that, when they're added together, they perform the exact computation that we want them to. The classic example is the Fourier transform. A Fourier transform takes an object and breaks it down into a set of waves. If these waves are added together, the object is rebuilt. You can see an example of this in the animation here.
So, how do you compute with Wi-Fi in your bedroom? The basic premise is that waves already perform computations as they mix with each other, it's just that those computations are random unless we make some effort to control them. When two waves overlap, we measure the combination of the two: the amplitude of one wave is added to the amplitude of the other. Depending on the history of the two waves, one may have a negative amplitude, while the other may have a positive amplitude, allowing for simple computation. The idea here is to control the path that each wave takes so that, when they're added together, they perform the exact computation that we want them to. The classic example is the Fourier transform. A Fourier transform takes an object and breaks it down into a set of waves. If these waves are added together, the object is rebuilt. You can see an example of this in the animation here.
Geniuses. The people who funded it, however (Score:2)
The people who wrote this proposal got tax payers to pay their next two years expenses while they fart around with a wifi router.
The bureaucrat who approved it and the tax payers who are funding it might be dumb as fuck, however.
What month is it? (Score:2)
It's supposed to be April 1st. That's why they call it "April Fools". You can't run this stuff the first of every month. Only April.
Need a little popcorn (Score:3)
FARMING... F' off (Score:1)
Ho Hum (Score:2)
The end of the first paragraph in the post states "But if, like we do with video cards, we farm out a large portion of certain calculations to a separate device, we might be able to make better use of the available silicon." What I was expecting at that point was an idea in distributed computing. Your processor idles down or else is overwhelmed by a high bandwidth task, so it offloads portions of the job to your refrigerator, cell phone, tablet, washing machine, other desktops. you car, etc. - anything th
Imagine A... (Score:2)
beowulf cluster. Seriously Slashdot, you're slipping.
So basically distcc [github.com], icecc [github.com], ore any of a number of other tools?
Great idea! (Score:2)