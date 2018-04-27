Sprint, T-Mobile Aiming To Reach Merger Deal Next Week (reuters.com) 29
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile and Sprint have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete deal talks as early as next week. The combined company would have more than 127 million customers and could create more formidable competition for the No.1 and No.2 wireless players, Verizon and AT&T, amid a race to expand offerings in 5G, the next generation of wireless technology. T-Mobile majority-owner Deutsche Telekom and Japan's SoftBank, which controls Sprint, are considering an agreement that would dictate how they exercise voting control over the combined company. This could allow Deutsche Telekom to consolidate the combined company on its books, even without owning a majority stake. Deutsche Telekom owns more than 63 percent of T-Mobile, while SoftBank owns 84.7 percent of Sprint. Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile are also in the process of finalizing the debt financing package they will use to fund the deal, the sources said. There is no certainty that a deal will be reached, the sources cautioned.
Sherman Antitrust Act? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
I would say that Trump will do whatever the person who pays him the most tell him to, but the reality is Trump will do whatever he is told to do by the last person he talks to.
Re: Sherman Antitrust Act? (Score:2)
"he managed to end the Korean war today."
Did he? Or is the North Korea dictatorship just buying themselves more time and nothing is actually going to improve. But I won't be cynical here. If Trump can pull this off, he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. In fact I'll take that as a step forward, and say that any president that just doesn't go to war deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.
"Unemployment at historic lows."
That was Obama's economy not Trump's. And even still it's dangerous to put too much faith in unemploy
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, this will have to be approved. I would give it a coin toss on whether they do or not. Going from 4 carriers to 3 isn't making anyone happy, but is that enough to justify a block? I don't know.
Re: (Score:3)
It begs the question, could telecoms get much worse?
The answer is: hell yes it could get worse. The bar is so high to get investment capital that even LEO satellites with WiFi or whatever goofy next-gen GSM/LTE/gigglyBS arrives to cover the USA will be insanely expensive. Less carriers is not more.
Everyone wants a payday. The newly merged organization won't be any smarter than the old one, just more bosses and fewer actual workers. The CSRs won't get brighter, coverage won't get better, services won't be fi
If they merge Iâ(TM)ll have to switch (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
different wireless protocols (Score:3)
Re:different wireless protocols (Score:4, Insightful)
Sprint is migrating to the LTE variant of GSM, so their cdmaOne/cdma2000 network is increasingly a legacy/gap filler rather than their primary means to providing service, and would eventually be turned off. So that would be happening anyway, albeit more slowly than will happen if T-Mo takes control.
That said, T-Mobile being in control is pretty much a foregone conclusion. T-Mobile is well run and is growing. Sprint PCS has been beleaguered for a longer period than Apple was. It's always been poorly run, with no sense of direction. They botched the NEXTEL merger, initially went for WiMAX instead of LTE, and recently their "iPhone only" thing showed a complete lack of understanding of the market.
T-Mo has its faults, but it's almost always (with the exception of the period starting a year or two before they tried to merge with AT&T until Legere's takeover) been an extremely well run company with a focus on respecting their customers, building their network on quality open standards. (I sound like a shill, but I honestly have a high level of respect for them that I just don't have for the others, and it's based upon personal experience. That period I mention that included the AT&T merger was a bitter experience, proof any company can go to pot.)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Sprint uses CDMA while T-Mobile uses GSM...
Except that basically everybody is in the middle of transitioning to some variation of LTE, so it'll all be the same in the end, anyway.
Keep T-Mobile management? (Score:3)
This could allow Deutsche Telekom to consolidate the combined company on its books...
Does that mean that the new joined company will keep T-Mobile's management?
Because I'll tell you what, I'm a T-Mobile customer, and I'm pretty happy. The coverage may not be quite as good as Verizon, but there are no hidden fees, no mysterious extra charges, no vague limitations. They don't really do market segmentation with deceptive pricing. They don't try to fight me if I just want to buy an unlocked phone, forgo their subsidy, and have a lower monthly price. The terms of their international roaming are pretty awesome. In the US, they pretty much set the standard for what a cell carrier should be.
Meanwhile, Sprint has been a disaster for years. Even setting aside all the public well-known stuff, I used to have a job that involved dealing with all the major carriers, and Sprint was the worst. They were disorganized. The people who worked there were awful. Their internal systems were poorly designed. That was several years ago, and maybe it got better, but I have no faith in that company.
So if the deal is that T-Mobile gets Sprint's infrastructure to add on to their own, to improve coverage, cool. Great. But if people from Sprint are going to be running anything, then this is very sad news.
Re: (Score:2)
You summed it up exactly. If T-Mobile runs the show, all is well, as T-Mobile does a great job as a cellular provider. However, if Sprint execs start running things, there is no real reason to stay, because instead of added cool stuff, we likely would get added fees and surcharges. While I've not had much experience with Sprint, I have not read much that is positive about them, and it seems that most people who were on Sprint moved to Verizon.
I really hope not (Score:2)
We need to organize a letter writing campaign to the governmental authority (whoever that is. The FTC?) to block this. We don't need to drop from 4 wireless carriers to 3.
Re: (Score:2)
But it might be nice to go from two major carriers to three major carriers.
AT&T and Verizon continue to charge substantially more than what T-Mobile and Sprint PCS do, while being more than happy to treat their customers appallingly. That tells me that neither T-Mobile or Sprint have any market power to speak of, and shouldn't be considered competitors to the big two.
Wait -- again? (Score:2)
I've lost count... how many times has T-Mobile tried to merge with another carrier? And so far, hasn't each and every attempt been rebuffed by antitrust concerns?
Why are we hearing about this, yet again?