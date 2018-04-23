Surface Phone Speculation Spurred By New Phone APIs In Windows (arstechnica.com) 10
Microsoft has been rumored to be working on a "Surface Phone" for years now, with little concrete evidence that such a device actually exists. "But the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview has given new fuel for the speculative fire, it has a set of new APIs for cellular phones," reports Ars Technica. From the report: Windows has had integrated support for cell modems since Windows 8, but this has been restricted to supporting data connections. Telephony -- dialing numbers, placing calls -- has always required either Windows Phone or Windows 10 Mobile. This has made the full Windows 10 unsuitable for a phone. That may be changing. Windows 10 build 17650 -- a preview of Redstone 5, the next Windows update after the delayed April update -- includes some telephony APIs. The new APIs cover support for a range of typical phone features: dialing numbers and contacts, blocking withheld numbers, support for Bluetooth headsets and spearphone mode, and so on and so forth. There also looks to be some kind of video-calling support, suggesting support for 3G or LTE video calling.
There. My topic line shoul cut back, at least a little, on all the forthcoming Windows Phone quips in this discussion.
It might be cool if they could work cell phone functionality into the OS so it could make like it was a cell phone and connect using VoIP. Of course even if they did it would be so insecure that it would amount to getting your phone hacked.
everything is data...
To be able to say that you support full LTE or even have a full bluetooth stack you need to support call features...
The "phone" companies are a major channel that microsoft would dearly like to be selling their windows 10 devices this is simply about sales...
if you look at a apple device they have imessage on the desktop and Windows 10 has Skype neither are great revenue providers for telecommunications companies nor do they provide loyalty to them...
Despite years and billions wasted, Windows Phone remains possibly the greatest debacle in the history of capitalism. It single-handedly ruined the world's leading mobile phone maker. Nothing else - Exxon Valdez, New Coke, Edsel, Virtual Boy, Note 7 - nothing caused a destruction of wealth and market share as massive as what Nokia suffered during the suicidal Elop experiment.
But nooo, let's try again, surely this time it will sell better!
For decades we could not get developers to look at ANY platform other than DOS/Windows and then Windows 95/98/2k/XP. Then the iPod/iPhone/iPad happened. Then Google had the Android platform. Then a little while later there are 3 billion Android and IOS devices to write software for... You can say the writing is on the wall, the PC will die on the desktop while computing moves on.
