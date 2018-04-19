Microsoft Has Run Out of Windows Phone Stock (venturebeat.com) 31
Even if you really wanted to buy a Windows phone, Microsoft has run out of Windows Phone devices to sell to you. From a report: I've been watching the number of Windows Phone options on the Microsoft Store website dwindle for over two years now. I was honestly expecting them to disappear completely more than six months ago. It's 2018, and there are still two remaining phones. Last night, they both flipped over to "out of stock." The HP Elite x3 with dock, normally $799 but on sale for $299, and the Alcatel Idol 4S, normally $299 but on sale for $99.99, are officially out of stock. The third option for $169, the Alcatel Idol 4S with VR Goggles, is of course also out of stock.
Oh no! (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Story after that: Guy wonders why he bought a Windows Phone.
Re: (Score:3)
I expect it was some old guy where is current phone was broken. Perhaps a flip phone from the 1990's found these as a cheap phone for a replacement. With markdowns like that, it is a good price.
If he is going to be using it to make phone calls, and perhaps some new fancy smart phone thinks like internet browsing, it is probably perfectly fine.
Microsoft actually put some effort into the Windows Phone 8 and 10, vs the old Windows Phone powered by CE which just crammed the desktop UI onto a small phone. Wh
Re: (Score:1)
Last Post! (from Windows phone)
Re: (Score:2)
https://www.google.com/ [google.com]
translation (Score:1)
âoe: I've been watching the number of Windows Phone options on the Microsoft Store website dwindle for over two years now.â
translation:
âoeI have no lifeâ
not surprising (Score:2, Funny)
guess nobody wanted a mobile phone that required a nearby Xbox to work....
Wow! (Score:5, Funny)
That means they finally found a vict^H^H^H^H buyer for the 10th Windows Phone!
;)
So much for ... (Score:2)
... my 401(k) wherein invested it all in Windows fucking Phone!
All gone, you say?
Which is really kind of sad (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
I am not arguing your assessment of the quality of windows phone 8 and 10. I knew people who had them and loved them. But I doubt it would be like it is without the iPhone. Apple actually broke the mold with the original iPhone, multi-touch screen as a primary interface, Microsoft would had just made a blackberry clone. That said, By the time the iPhone was released Microsoft was getting a backlash of its dominance. The Zune wasn't bad, but people didn't want a Microsoft Zune, Their PC and Gaming Consol
Re: (Score:2)
The Windows Phone was really well done. (We'll ignore Windows Phone 6 and before as if they never existed!) Much more coherent interface than either the iPhone or Android. And the battery life was way better. The problem with it was timing and apps. If it had come out before the iPhone, they would have ruled the market, and Apple would probably be suffering. But coming out after the iPhone and Android, they were continually playing catch up. They never got the app base, and without that it was chicken and egg...nobody bought it because it didn't have apps and no apps because nobody bought it.
It's also why the Windows RT version of the Microsoft Surface failed. Microsoft tried to make an iPad but they just can't seem to get traction with mobile App developers.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The Windows Phone was really well done.
Let's assume this is true (whether it is or not doesn't matter much), and move on.
The problem with it was timing and apps.
I think timing here matters very little. I think there are two main reasons the Windows phone flopped:
1) Microsoft was/is run by complete and utter assholes, whose main objective was sucking your bank account dry by hook or by crook. This catapulted them to dominance in the 90's, and kept them in dominance despite their hoards of customers wanting to leave. However, their abusive monopoly power and absolute control over mos
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
> Microsoft couldn't have come out with a design like that before the iPhone,
Really? (Score:2)
They still sell Windows Phones? I thought that was a done deal years ago. Or was that Zune?
/smh
Plenty of Zunes (Score:2)
It's 2018, and there are still two remaining phone (Score:2)
"It's 2018, and there are still two remaining phones."
Literally.
Small wonder (Score:2)
Since there were only 2 of them in stock.