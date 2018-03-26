State Department Seemingly Buys $15,000 iPhone Cracking Tech GrayKey (vice.com) 22
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Grayshift, a company that offers to unlock modern iPhones for as little as $50 each, has caused a buzz across law enforcement agencies, with local police already putting down cash for the much sought-after tech. Now, it appears a section of the U.S. State Department has also purchased the iPhone cracking tool, judging by procurement records reviewed by Motherboard. Grayshift's iPhone product, dubbed GrayKey, can unlock devices running versions of Apple's latest mobile operating system iOS 11, according to marketing material obtained by Forbes. An online version of GrayKey which allows 300 unlocks costs $15,000 (which boils down to $50 per device), and an offline capability with unlimited uses is $30,000. According to a recent post from cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes, which obtained leaked details on GrayKey, the product itself is a small, four inch by four inch box, and two iPhones can be connected at once via lightning cables. Malwarebytes adds that the time it takes to unlock a device varies depending on the strength of the user's passcode: it may be hours or days. Notably, Grayshift includes an ex-Apple engineer on its staff, Forbes reported.
On March 6, the State Department ordered an item from Grayshift for just over $15,000, according to a purchase order listing available on the U.S. government's public federal procurement data system. The listing is sparse on details, putting the order under the generic label of "computer and computer peripheral equipment." But Motherboard confirmed that the Grayshift in the State Department listing is the same as the one selling iPhone cracking tech: the phone number of the vendor in both the purchase order and documents Motherboard previously obtained detailing a GrayKey purchase by Indiana State Police is the same. The "funding office" for the Grayshift purchase was the Bureau of Diplomatic Security, according to the procurement records. The Bureau acts as the law enforcement and security arm of the State Department, bearing "the core responsibility for providing a safe environment for the conduct of U.S. foreign policy," the State Department website reads.
apple will just drop lightning cables in next phon (Score:3, Funny)
apple will just drop lightning cables in next phone
Has to? HAS TO? Challenge Accepted!
--signed, Tim Cook.
What and standardize on the USB-C connector that they helped popularize? Ironically, I really doubt it.
Silly peasant thinking those laws apply to police.
dmca does apply to police. (Score:2)
dmca does apply to police.
Strength of passcode? (Score:3)
iOS allows indeterminant length pass phrases, you simply need to change a setting
What does it mean for a passcode to be particularly strong or weak when the passcode must be all digits and must be some fixed number of digits long?
It means that for the passcode to be stronger it needs to be longer. There is not a fixed number of digits, and the phone can be set to require you to tap OK after typing the passcode, so the number of digits cannot be determined.
I take it you’re unaware that alphanumeric passcodes have been supported since iOS 4? In iOS 11, you just need to tap the rather obviously named Passcode Options button when you go to change your passcode to bring up the options for formats other than the six-digit default.
I have an iPhone6+, running iOS11 and I cannot find anything called "passcode options" anywhere on my phone. The only thing that is even close to that is "passcode settings" in the guided access settings under accessibility, and that is a 6-digit password as well.
Could you tell me where, exactly, this option is supposed to be, because even the search function on my phone isn't finding anything like what you describe?
WTF? Even if there ever was, there is no such requirement today. Mine has letters — and, wow, not all of them even from the Latin alphabet...
Another falsehood...
Apple will buy one... (Score:3)
...and then it will use it to determine how it is cracking the login, and then they will fix it, and the security will be even stronger for Apple. Sounds like a good deal.
This tool isn't completely new. The fact that Apple didn't address the issue yet says that the security hole isn't that easy to deal with.
...Or, it says that the company making the thing vets all potential customers to make sure that they don't torpedo their meal ticket by selling to a). criminal organizations, or b). security groups who would tattle to Apple.
Apple's probably going to have to figure this one out the old fashioned way.
IOS or Security Enclave (Score:3)