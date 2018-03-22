World's Largest Animal Study On Cell Tower Radiation Confirms Cancer Link (digitaljournal.com) 100
capedgirardeau shares a report from Digital Journal: Researchers with the renowned Ramazzini Institute (RI) in Italy announce that a large-scale, lifetime study (PDF) of lab animals exposed to environmental levels of cell tower radiation developed cancer. The RI study also found increases in malignant brain (glial) tumors in female rats and precancerous conditions including Schwann cells hyperplasia in both male and female rats. A study of much higher levels of cell phone radiofrequency (RF) radiation, from the U.S. National Toxicology Program (NTP), has also reported finding the same unusual cancer called Schwannoma of the heart in male rats treated at the highest dose.
The Ramazzini study exposed 2448 Sprague-Dawley rats from prenatal life until their natural death to "environmental" cell tower radiation for 19 hours per day (1.8 GHz GSM radiofrequency radiation (RFR) of 5, 25 and 50 V/m). RI exposures mimicked base station emissions like those from cell tower antennas, and exposure levels were far less than those used in the NTP studies of cell phone radiation. "All of the exposures used in the Ramazzini study were below the U.S. FCC limits. These are permissible exposures according the FCC. In other words, a person can legally be exposed to this level of radiation. Yet cancers occurred in these animals at these legally permitted levels. The Ramazzini findings are consistent with the NTP study demonstrating these effects are a reproducible finding," explained Ronald Melnick PhD, formerly the Senior NIH toxicologist who led the design of the NTP study on cell phone radiation now a Senior Science Advisor to Environmental Health Trust (EHT). "Governments need to strengthen regulations to protect the public from these harmful non-thermal exposures."
Since this isn't about cell phones, but cell towers, I assume you know your question is irrelevant and rather boring.
Then shouldn't there be a significantly higher incidence of cancer in people who live closer to cell towers than in people who don't?
Yes there should.
I just had a look at their data and it's all over the place. There's no dose response curve at all. Some types of cancers occurred more often at the lowest dose than at the highest dose.
It looks almost like P hacking to me. But I've only had a brief glance at it, and I'm not a scientician. Would love to hear from someone who does actual scientific research for a living.
How about Albert Einstein?
The wavelength of ionizising radiation (the type that can cause cancer) is well known. Cellphone towers don't emit it.
Yes, that rules out the ignorant, it radiation therefore cancer argument, that doesnâ(TM)t mean there cannot be other a less direct mechanisms going on, if there was no interaction between non ionizing ration and biology we would not be able to see visible light which we clearly can, a microwave oven doesnâ(TM)t produce ionizing radiation either, but that doesnâ(TM)t stop it cooking flesh. Not saying this study is a slam dunk, I interested in hearing what the rest of the scientific community
It‘s brain cancers so you‘ll be ok with that tinfoil hat.
Re: If cell phones cause cancer (Score:5, Insightful)
The wavelength of ionizising radiation (the type that can cause cancer) is well known. Cellphone towers don't emit it.
Yes, any layman with an interest in physics knows that. However that does not necessarily exclude the possibility of some other type of unknown mechanism, no matter how slight that possibility might be. The lack of a known mechanism is not enough; it's just an appeal to ignorance.
If a well designed rigerous study found a link between cell tower radiation and specific type(s) of cancer, and followup studies successfully replicated those results, I would be quite willing to accept that cell towers probably are causing cancer, even if we have no idea how. The problem has been that all of these studies are crap, and that real world data shows no link either. That, combined with the lack of a plausible mechanism, leads me to conclude that there's almost certainly no danger. I'm always willing to be proven wrong, but this study definitely isn't the way to do it.
This is a large scale lifetime Italian study, finding statistically significant increase of a specific and uncommon cancer which replicates the results of a U.S. National Toxicology Program study which found a connection between this radiation and an increase of this same uncommon cancer.
This is a large scale lifetime Italian study, finding statistically significant increase of a specific and uncommon cancer
Not really. This appears to be a large scale farce which subdivides a large population into 24 subgroups and then tries to pretend that the result is still statistically significant, despite it being pretty much what you would expect from chance alone.
Show the causal mechanism (Score:2)
"study found a link between cell tower radiation and specific type(s) of cancer, and followup studies successfully replicated those results"
There are all kinds of weird statistical correlations [buzzfeed.com] that don't actually have any causal relationship. Just because they (supposedly) found a correlation does not necessarily mean cell towers cause cancer. There could easily be other factors in play or it could be experimental error or just one of those weird coincidences. Until they can detail a causal mechanism of action the only conclusion one can draw is that further study appears warranted.
How about Albert Einstein?
The wavelength of ionizising radiation (the type that can cause cancer) is well known. Cellphone towers don't emit it.
I wonder how that world you live in, where science knows it all already, is. In my world, science is still discovering new things and maybe there are other processes involved in this situation. Remember, 150 years ago no one knew about ionizing radiation at all.
I'm not saying the article is correct. But your quick dismissal of this type of subject is a bit too cocky.
Seems like it could be a natural instance of p hacking.
We just run the same study over and over and over, everyone hoping to find the link, but only the people who find what they want publish."Cell phone still don't cause cancer" isn't sexy.
Not sure if you're being serious or not, but microwave ovens are 2.45 GHz which is the resonant frequency of water. This is why microwaves are no effective.
I'm not sure there's any significance to 1.8 GHz being numerically close to 2.45 GHz (is it even considered close at 30% difference?)
no effective = so effective
Re:1.8 GHz (Score:5, Informative)
"Microwave ovens operate at a frequency of 2.45 GHz (2.45x109 Hz) and this is NOT the resonant frequency of a water molecule"
cite: http://www.schoolphysics.co.uk/age16-19/Wave%20properties/Wave%20properties/text/Microwave_ovens/index.html [schoolphysics.co.uk]
LTE Band 20 (Score:2)
effective.
I'm not sure there's any significance to 1.8 GHz being numerically close to 2.45 GHz (is it even considered close at 30% difference?)
I would expect a far greater power density using FDD20, which has a down-link (from the tower) and uplink (from the phone) that both have a harmonic around 2.45 GHz. Of course, this is known already, which is why the power density limit for FCC and Canada gets lower as the frequency is reduced. Anything over 2GHz in the US just goes to 1mW/cm2, but it is way more strict for Canada.
While LTE does have a lower peak power, it doesn't enjoy the far lower duty cycle of GSM. So, you have to calculate at 1
Look at the results (Score:4, Informative)
It’s like 2 out of 200 rats got cancer in the control group and 4 in the exposure group. But rates of cancer don’t seem to increase with amount of exposure.
Can someone familiar with these methodologies explain the criteria for statistical significance of these numbers?
What is the hypothetical mechanism for low-level non-ionizing radiation to cause tumors?
Can someone familiar with these methodologies explain the criteria for statistical significance of these numbers?
Here’s all the explain you need [commondreams.org].
Re:Look at the results (Score:5, Insightful)
It’s called P-hacking [fivethirtyeight.com].
I love it how they use a 0.05 p-value for groups of size in the hundreds, with a "detected" non-null probability of about 1%. This is a joke, there's no statistical difference between the distributions of the control and the other groups in their data. What happened, the "paper" did not pass peer review in a serious journal and they tried disseminating it online?
Re:Look at the results (Score:4, Informative)
Cell towers? Have you heard of this other emitter? (Score:1)
Today's joke: I know this deeply technical knowledge is unknown by most people. However, there is another source of electromagnetic radiation besides cell phone towers and TV and radio towers. That other source emits electromagnetic radiation in all frequencies. It's called the Sun. It may be difficult for some to believe, but the Sun emits far more radiation than cell phone towers.
So, stay inside during the day, and wrap yourself in aluminum foil. Go out only at night.
Short-term goal
No UV from cell towers. (Score:2)
It would actually have to be tin foil. Aluminum foil would just turn you into an antenna.
You're confusing cause and effect. The cell phone towers are attracting researchers with bad methodology and poor statistical skills via a well known profit mechanism.
correlation != causation (Score:2)
Hunting for p values (Score:2)
Can someone familiar with these methodologies explain the criteria for statistical significance of these numbers?
Basically it's big enough to have a p value [wikipedia.org] greater than 0.05 which implies statistical significance. But this doesn't mean much. Obligatory XKCD [xkcd.com].
What is the hypothetical mechanism for low-level non-ionizing radiation to cause tumors?
They don't know and that is why nobody should get excited about this. Weird correlations happen all the time between unrelated events. Until they can show a causal mechanism for the cancer then the only conclusion you can draw from this research is that more research is warranted.
It does proof something else (Score:2)
It proves something else what I have been suspecting for a long time. I know it will be controversial, but the facts are in : Medical research causes cancer in rats.
Fake News... (Score:5, Informative)
If you trace it back, you find that:
1) This is a press release that was picked up by a minor news service, then picked up by other news services.
2) The original source is a web sight: https://ehtrust.org/ [ehtrust.org] if you go to the About page, you see that website is headed by someone with a new book out. Guess what the book is about...
3) Yes, the book is about power lines causing cancer. Funny how the same person that has already published a book about something that has been thoroughly discredited is now claiming a study proves her right.
4) The websight mentions no other person except their own 'head', but mentions her several times. It has two addresses listed, one of which is a po box in Wyoming, the other is a home in Wyoming. No office.
5) She is a real doctor, but is famous for this EMF controversy.
In other words, the study is not to be trusted, and the news release is fake news, at least until a real news agency can thoroughly check something rather than just accept the word of someone that already has a reputation for accepting junk science
Re:Fake News... (Score:5, Informative)
If you trace it back, you find that the NIH is not a wholly-owned subsiduary of someone with a book. Sorry, whilst the replication study may have flaws, you haven't shown one in the NIH study, which is the peer-reviewed one.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
The only thing I can see referencing the NIH is the link in:
A study of much higher levels of cell phone radiofrequency (RF) radiation, from the U.S. National Toxicology Program (NTP) [nih.gov], has also reported finding the same unusual cancer called Schwannoma of the heart in male rats treated at the highest dose.
You'll note the important point in the quote there: "much higher levels of cell phone radiofrequency (RF) radiation"; ie, not environmental levels.
well the study also.. well.. 2. two rats more got cancer.
no explanation how the other type happened only with female.
..and blowing up the story by someone who sells scare books on the subject, so...
So you're tellihg me (Score:2)
Now I have to wrap my house in foil, and put on my foil hat and cup again? Make up your minds.
A Faraday cage might do the trick.
Click Bait (Score:1)
Read the darn paper. There's barely a statistical link in male rats at the highest dosage. For everything else there no statistical difference than control.
I'd hardly call this confirming a link.
No, no it didn't (Score:5, Informative)
I'm calling bullshit: the study did absolutely no such thing. In fact, I'm just going to link to a screenshot of their results [imgur.com] (can't link to the actual study as it's behind a paywall). First, a couple of things to note: while their underlying population is large, the number of cases of tumors and lesions is tiny, so any results are going to be highly subject to statistical fluctuations (if the rate for a rare disease is 1/1000, a sample of 1000 people could easily still have 2-4 people with the disease, or none, just by chance). Secondly, there is little or no correlation between exposure and tumors (I'm not actually going to try to fit a line, but by eye the correlation is not great: in some cases the control groups showed a higher rate than the exposure). Third, they subdivided by male/female into separate groups. While there's some justification for doing that, what it means is that they've essentially doubled the number of studies they're conduction (actually kinda tripled, since they take male+female as another group, but that's not independent, so it's a bit more complicated than that), so finding something statistically significant (by chance) is twice as likely. In fact, given they made tests for 4 different conditions, with 3 different exposures, all divided into 2+ groups, they essentially made 24 tests. If you set your statistical significance at 0.05, you'd expect\* (by chance) 1.2 statistically significant results. They found one.
\*I'm simplifying here, it's more precise to say that if you conducted an infinite number of identical studies the average one would produce 1.2 "statistically significant" (p less than 0.05) results by pure chance.
Results (Score:2)
From the abstract:
Results: A statistically significant increase in the incidence of heart Schwannomas was observed in treated male rats at the highest dose (50 V/m). Furthermore, an increase in the incidence of heart Schwann cells hyperplasia was observed in treated male and female rats at the highest dose (50 V/m), although this was not statistically significant. An increase in the incidence of malignant glial tumors was observed in treated female rats at the highest dose (50 V/m), although not statistical
Re:No, no it didn't (Score:5, Informative)
You're exactly right.
I took a brief look through the paper. Table 3, glia (rightmost columns) seems to sum up this study nicely. Control group had 817 mice, 3 malignant brain tumors. Highest dose had 409 mice, 3 with malignant brain tumors. Not a significant difference in this entire table at any dose in any sub-population, even at p = 0.05 levels.
Table 2 focused on schwannomas, and they had to dig deep to male mice at highest exposure (n = 207) to get a significantly significant (at p = 0.05) difference. We're talking 3 / 207 male mice with malignant schwannomas at highest exposure. The control males had no cases (n = 412), but we're really in the weeds here where a stochastic variation of +/- 1 mouse makes a huge difference in their tallies. No other significant difference in any other dose in any other sub-population in any other table in this paper.
Kaplan-Meier survival curves (Figure 3 g-h) look just about identical for all doses: we're not seeing a big difference in survival times at any doses. And there's no effort to estimate error bars for those curves. That's a hint about (lack of) replicates.
From what I can see, there was exactly one replicate for each group / arm (e.g., mice exposed to a specific dose). This is not good, because technical and biological variability can cause flukes and false differences. 1 technical replicate per arm: if a technician had a bad day or screwed up a protocol when the exposing the mice to the highest dose, your one measurement set could be off. 1 biological replicate per arm: a weird batch of mice, or a batch of sick mice, etc., could throw off your one measurement set for the arm. Most cell line experiments we've worked with have at least 3 technical and biological replicates, in very controlled culture conditions. You'd be amazed at the variability, even in "identical" cells.
Oh, and read the neat Nature story (summary) [nature.com] where the sex of the scientist performing the experiments on mice can cause statistically significant differences. Because the male and female scents in our clothing can actually induce stress hormone changes in mice. Experiments are sensitive. Replicates are a good thing.
Re: (Score:3)
The e-field figures (5, 25 and 50 V/m) are pretty unrealistic as well. An LTE macrocell has 20-69 watts [google.com] of energy at the antenna feedpoint. If you concentrate 69 watts with a 10 DBi gain lobe (typical for cell antennas and completely ignoring radiation efficiency losses of the antenna) you have to be within about 3 meters line-of-sight to get 50 V/m, 6 meters to get 25 V/m and 29 meters to get 5 V/m. There probably are cases in densely populated urban areas where you find yourself in the main lobe of an
And there is no power correlation (Score:2)
Wonder why? (Score:3)
The rats were anywhere from 6" to 6' from the full power antenna. Now lets rerun the same test with the rats being 100 feet or more away and see if there is any increase.
Re: Wonder why? (Score:3, Informative)
Given that they're engaging in P hacking, you could put the rats 10,000 miles away from the antenna and probably get similar results. Or just get rid of the antennas entirely. Either way, if you test for enough things you're going to get at least one "significant" result.
Xkcd explains:
https://xkcd.com/882/ [xkcd.com]
Straight up lies (Score:4, Interesting)
This couldn't be further from the truth. The linked pdf from ehtrust.org is a preprint version. It is NOT the published version of the paper. I pulled the published version of the paper down from my university account and the abstract is completely different, and the results show no statistical differences between those exposed to the magnetic fields vs controls.
The pubmed entry has the correct abstract: http://pubmed.gov/29549848 [pubmed.gov]
Read it for yourself.
The ehtrust.org should be reprimanded for knowingly spreading false information.
Posting anonymously because I can't avoid moderating your post "overrated" (because "huge mistake" is not an option). The abstract you are linking is a different paper, which studies the impact of 50Hz electromagnetic radiation. The paper being discussed now studies the impact of 1.8GHz radiation, eight orders of magnitude higher. The actual link for the paper under discussion is this one [sciencedirect.com].
There are other comments presenting and discussing the flaws of the study, but linking to a different paper is completel
No apparent link, bullish OP confirmed (Score:2)
As above, the link by AC to the published version's abstract (which I've double-checked and it is from the Ramazzini Institute) shows the OP to be bullshit. capedgirardeau should not be allowed to submit stories on medical or scientific topics in general, and
/. should correct itself on this.
How does a blue whale study confirm a cancer link? (Score:3)
I didn't even know that whales could use cell phones.
I know they make them waterproof now, but sheesh!
2.4Ghz (Score:2)
Several studies have been released on this subject.
The IAEA [iaea.org], the Russian Federation has also produced a report [magdahavas.com], with the effects on males and the American Association of Physicists in Medicine has also produced a report. [wiley.com]
The question being What is the safe level of microwave irradiation for the ovarian follicles during the first 100 days development of the embryo?
One analysis [springer.com] revealed that in the study group, the number of follicles was lower than that in the control group. The decreased number of fo
Why? (Score:2)
What I want to know is why do some people so desperately want to believe this nonsense? What's the angle? What does anyone have to gain from "proving" their nonsense right?
(I guess you could ask that about any kind of nonsense, but I'm asking about this one in particular).
Towers at School (Score:2)
One of the most popular locations for cell towers is at or next to schools.
(Because they get money from the lease.)
Are we irradiating our children?
Renowned Institute? (Score:2)
The Ramazzini Institute has been publishing dubious studies for more than a decade. They have been accused of data fabrication and deliberate misinterpretation of their own source data (which they tend to keep under wraps even to government institutions) on multiple occasions, and most often publish on environmental and health topics which already got a lot of press (glyphosate, aspartam, methanol, now cell tower radiation). EPA, its Euro equivalent and other reputable institutions have more or less ceased