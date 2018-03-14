Reddit Is Bringing Promoted Posts To Its Mobile Apps (marketingland.com) 22
Reddit is reportedly launching native promoted posts for its mobile apps. "The company said in an email to advertisers that its apps are the most popular way its 330 million monthly active users access Reddit content on mobile, and they now account for 41 percent of time spent on Reddit across all platforms," reports Marketing Land. "Logged-in app users also spend 30 percent more time per day than users who log in from desktop, and 80 percent of app users don't access Reddit on desktop, according to the company." From the report: In-app promoted posts will have all the elements of a standard Reddit post, including upvotes, downvotes and comment threads. The native mobile ads will also include comments, which was not possible before on the mobile ads. Native promoted posts will be available on iOS starting Monday, March 19, and will roll out to Android in the coming weeks.
... too, but it needs to buy more than that.
How long, do you think, before the "downvote" option is removed from these ads?
I give it 10 days.
The more a big brand attempts to make a user do something the more fun it becomes to return the GUI to the real device owner.
Like convince me to buy an iphone or some other phone or game or whatever else
In-app promoted posts will have all the elements of a standard Reddit post, including upvotes, downvotes and comment threads.
They had those on desktop for a while. It never goes the way the advertiser intends to and so they shut off comments and voting.