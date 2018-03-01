Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Businesses United States

Best Buy To Close All 250 of Its Smaller, Mobile Phone Stores

Posted by msmash
Best Buy is planning to close all of its roughly 250 smaller-format mobile phone stores, CEO Hubert Joly said to employees Wednesday in an internal memo, which was reviewed by CNBC. From a report: The stores, which are about 1,400 square feet in size compared with Best Buy's bigger boxes of 40,000 square feet, are scheduled to close by the end of May, he said. The mobile stores are almost exclusively located within malls, with a few scattered throughout open-air strip centers. "We feel good about the opportunity to retain customers and transition them to another one of our sales channels," Joly wrote to workers. "85 percent of existing standalone Mobile stores are within three miles of a Big Box store."

  • Sometimes, citing justification for your actions calls attention to the wisdom of your actions. - Sure. - But sometimes, it just calls attention to how foolish that you have been all along. -- quote :: "85 percent of existing standalone Mobile stores are within three miles of a Big Box store." :: - Who allowed that to happen in the First Place?

      Inside a city, where the bulk of the US population lives, 3 miles is a vast distance. If you have to go 3 miles to get to a store, that store is doomed, as its competitors will have five or ten in the same distance.

      Sometimes, citing justification for your actions calls attention to the wisdom of your actions. - Sure. - But sometimes, it just calls attention to how foolish that you have been all along. -- quote :: "85 percent of existing standalone Mobile stores are within three miles of a Big Box store." :: - Who allowed that to happen in the First Place?

      I don't see it as wise, because if I'm shopping in a mall, and you're not there, there will be 3 dozen other stores vying for my mobile phone business. I'm not going

  • You mean copying RadioShack didn't work????
  • Best Buy's 2018 Q1 earnings surpass Wall Street's projections... So they're closing stores. WTF?

