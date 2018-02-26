Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Microsoft Starts Selling Lumia Windows Phones Again

Posted by BeauHD from the last-ditch-effort dept.
After removing its Lumia devices back in June, Microsoft has started selling them again at the company's online retail store. According to Windows Latest, Microsoft U.S. Store is selling the Lumia 950 for $399, Lumia 950 XL for $499, Lumia 550 and Lumia 650 for $139 and $199 respectively. From the report: A Microsoft Store sales agent confirmed to us that Lumia phones are back in the store on February 4 after a long gap. "They are recently back this early February. Specifically, on February 4th 2018," Microsoft sales team told us. Rumor had it that Microsoft wanted to sell as many Lumias as possible until stores ran out of stock, but it looks like the plans have changed or the company is selling the remaining stock which they recently discovered.

  • Windows Phone 10 is still alive and well. It's still a better phone OS than the other two.

    Posted via a Windows Phone 10 Alcatel Idol 4S.

    • Re:Windows Phone 10 is still alive and well (Score:4, Insightful)

      by omnichad ( 1198475 ) on Monday February 26, 2018 @07:51PM (#56191581) Homepage

      It really is a decent OS, but I wouldn't say better than the alternatives. They really wanted world dominance or nothing, without any patience for getting there. And they had to be delusional to think everyone would jump ship from established ecosystems.

    • Certainly not better SUPPORTED than the other two, if they keep abandoning it then changing their mind.

      • Have you bought an Android phone lately? Most come similarly a couple years out of date OS wise and will also see few if any updates after you buy it.

        • Sure, if you buy a cheap Chinese phone. My LG G6 is current, and will be updated to Oreo. And I have an app ecosystem I use, have invested in, and that serves me well, with services I use and that give me value. Not so much with Windows Phone.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by geoskd ( 321194 )

          I have a Galaxy S6. I get over the air updates regularly, it still performs reasonably quickly, and unlike my old iPhones, OS upgrades don't brick my phone.

          If you are going to buy a cheaper phone from a less reputable company (Ahem, Huwei, I'm looking at you), then you deserve what you get. If you want quality, buy Apple, Google or Samsung. Microsoft might be on that list except you never know if they are going to support any of their products if you don't have an enterprise license agreement.

        • The last phone that I bought recently after my Moto X died was an HTC 530. It came w/ Marshmallow, and got upgraded to Nuggat. May not have Oreo, but it has the main thing I needed: the ability to format the SD card as internal memory.

        • I just turned on my Galaxy Note 4 after several years of it being just buried in a drawer. Turns out that they have been issuing security updates this entire time. Sure, Android 5 is out of date, but it's rare to find an app that doesn't work with it as most are built against Android 4.0 these days (before 4.0 was technically 2.3, and you can find plenty of apps that support that even.)

          Unlike Windows Phone, Android never broke app compatibility between major versions; developers only have a need to increase

    • Only better if you prefer tiles that flip even when you're not finished reading it and it only opens the app when you tap it, vs widgets which are fully interactive (i.e. a scrollable calendar) and tapping the event/email/stock quote opens that within the app rather than simply starting the app and then having to find it.

      Also if you like wasting bezel space on an ultimately useless search button that other phones got rid of 8 years ago, windows phone is great.

      Actually there are TONS if reasons why the UI wa

    • Windows Phone 10 is still alive and well. It's still a better phone OS than the other two. Posted via a Windows Phone 10 Alcatel Idol 4S.

      How is it alive? Last year, Microsoft not only yanked the phones from its mall stores, they also stopped all updates to the OS, and disabled WiFi in the OS. I was pretty much forced to switch back to Android, despite hating Google.

      If Microsoft wants to be taken seriously in any market, the least they need to do is not sabotage an existing user base of anything for any reason - be it Windows 7, Windows Phone 8, Windows 10 Mobile, Xbox, Windows CE or whatever

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        Microsoft not only yanked the phones from its mall stores

        I bought this phone in a Microsoft mall store this winter.

        they also stopped all updates to the OS

        Nope, got one [microsoft.com] last week.

        and disabled WiFi in the OS

        I'm posting this over wifi now.

        Is there like some tech version of Infowars that you spend time reading, or something?

    • Windows Phone 10 is still alive and well.

      Oh, and about that:

      https://support.microsoft.com/... [microsoft.com];

      The OS will be fully dead and buried on December 10th, 2019 (unless you have windows phone embedded handheld edition, then it's some time in 2021.)

  • Call me crazy (Score:4, Informative)

    by AlanBDee ( 2261976 ) on Monday February 26, 2018 @07:56PM (#56191607)

    But I'm actually tempted to try a windows phone. Android vendors don't patch their shit, instead they recommend you buy a new phone. iPhones are way too locked down for me. The only real question I have is will a windows phone do the few simple tasks I need the phone to do? I'm sure it will but I'll have to learn the tools available in their system. Lucky for me, all I need is a windows PC to see. I trust Microsoft more to keep their phone OS patched then I do Android vendors.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ecuador ( 740021 )

      I bought a Windows Phone 7 for my wife around 2015 since we found a great deal on it. And it was actually quite good, she thought the OS was better than Android, especially the much snappier feel of the UI & apps compared to Android phones with similar CPU/price. Well, OK, I guess that is not hard, as Android is not that good an OS (and that would be putting it mildly if you had tried something like the Nokia N9).
      BUT, then came the Windows Phone 10 update, which was almost mandatory (some things which I

      • Unlike on PCs, phones did not upgrade to Windows 10 Mobile from Windows Phone 8. I had their entry level Lumia 520s, and that was one of those that couldn't be upgraded, despite having the same 8GB of storage. I had to get a phone that had W10M preinstalled, which I did w/ the Lumia 550.

    • I'm actually tempted to try a windows phone

      Just keep in mind that security patches are scheduled to be discontinued on December 10th, 2019, per Microsoft's website.

      https://support.microsoft.com/... [microsoft.com];

      On that date, the final nail will be hammered on the windows phone coffin, unless you're a windows 10 mobile enterprise customer, (do any exist?) then you get patches until some time in 2021.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        That's for versions already released. I imagine they'll release another version long before the earlier ones run out of support. Microsoft hasn't said that they're discontinuing Windows Phone 10.

    LineageOS is cheaper than buying a new phone if your device is supported and Google malware (Google Play Services) is completely optional.

      LineageOS is cheaper than buying a new phone if your device is supported and Google malware (Google Play Services) is completely optional.

      I trust Microsoft more to keep their phone OS patched then I do Android vendors.

      A fully patched Microsoft phone still comes bundled with Microsoft malware.

    What are the tasks you need to do? For me, the minimum that a phone has to do is VOIP/video calling in addition to the normal, and from what I know, WhatsApp hasn't dropped support for it. But most banking apps ain't there or ain't fully functional as Android or iOS: try depositing a check, for example, on a Lumia, if you have a bank that has no nearby offices.

      What are the tasks you need to do? For me, the minimum that a phone has to do is VOIP/video calling in addition to the normal, and from what I know, WhatsApp hasn't dropped support for it. But most banking apps ain't there or ain't fully functional as Android or iOS: try depositing a check, for example, on a Lumia, if you have a bank that has no nearby offices.

  • Seriously, with all the dickery MS has pulled over the years with their phones, just how much of a glutton for punishment would you have to be to sign up for this? And how stupid would you have to be to expect anything but the worse?

  • To be fair, my local computer store has always had the Lumia 950 in stock, I am assuming because no-one wants one.
    I have just had a look and the specs are fairly compelling really:
    Display resolution: WQHD (2560 x 1440)
    Mass memory: 32 GB
    RAM: 3 GB
    Expandable memory card type: MicroSD
    Replaceable battery: Yes
    That looks pretty good for $500 of my local money (an iPhone X is $1799 for comparison).
    Still, it's Windows phone, so I won't be buying one.

  • Probably just found a bunch (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Someone probably came across a couple pallets worth in the back of a warehouse that had been forgotten about, so they're trying to sell at least some of them rather than write them off completely.

    And I agree with the others. Windows Phone was surprisingly good. If it had a more robust app ecosystem, it could have given Apple and Google a run for their money. Android, now matter how much Google improves it, always has this "not quite finished" feel to it, and iOS is generally very polished, but is also very

  • I bought an HP Elite X3 on a sale for about $250. I'm a sucker for certain gadgets that I think represent a significant point in history and I didn't want a refurbished model down the road. I think Windows 10 mobile is fairly polished. It's a fluid experience. Navigation of the OS and app's have a consistent feel. The downside is what most know, the app ecosystem is weak and the store search is horrible. You can search for an app by exact name and not even see it in the results even though it exists. The la
  • MS needed to push the dock and their Windows Phones as alternatives to bog standard desktops and laptops. If all you run is O365 and a browser, you don't need more power than what's in a phone - plus you save $$$ by not paying for Windows OS licences, and should have advanced device management via an MDM/Intune.
    MS were not working cross platform collaboratively enough.

  • So I finally replaced my WinPhone about 2 weeks ago. I loved my WinPhone - they're just so good. If I had known this a couple of weeks ago I would've waited.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      You got rid of a phone because you thought other people were getting rid of their phones? What sense does that make?

