Worldwide Smartphone Shipments Down For First Time Ever (theregister.co.uk) 29
According to Gartner, global sales of smartphones have declined year-on-year for the first time since the research company started tracking the global smartphone market in 2004. "Global sales of smartphones to end users totaled nearly 408 million units in the fourth quarter of 2017, a 5.6 percent decline over the fourth quarter of 2016," reports Gartner. The Register reports: In Gartner's Q4 sales stats, Samsung maintained a narrow lead in global volume shipments of smartphones -- but every major (top five) vendor outside of those based in China saw unit shipments slip. Several major factors caused the market shrinkage, said Anshul Gupta, research director at Gartner. "First, upgrades from feature phones to smartphones have slowed right down due to a lack of quality 'ultra-low-cost' smartphones and users preferring to buy quality feature phones. Second, replacement smartphone users are choosing quality models and keeping them longer, lengthening the replacement cycle of smartphones. Moreover, while demand for high quality, 4G connectivity and better camera features remained strong, high expectations and few incremental benefits during replacement weakened smartphone sales," Gupta added. This is a characteristic of the emerging markets, where all the action is -- not mature markets like the UK or USA. Samsung leap-frogged Apple by virtue of its sales declining slower than the market average -- Sammy's numbers were 3.6 per cent to 74.02 million units.
People are getting smarter, the phone's aren't (Score:2)
People are getting smarter about purchases. Unfortunately, smartphones aren't getting smarter. I haven't bought a new phone since my S5, though the OLED (what a terrible technology) screen is suffering and I will need to replace it soon. People don't want 12 megapixels over 10 or 5. At a certain point, shooting in higher resolution just makes for ungainly file sizes for no real benefit. No one really uses voice control serioiusly, and all we get with each generation is more midle-of-the-bell-curve junk
I can't really think of what else would compel me to get a new phone over the one I currently have. With 128Gb space hasn't been an issue. I use it mostly for web browsing when out and about, email checking, and Google Maps. I listen to music and sometimes watch Youtube on it. I even make payments with it at checkout at the few places that have that setup.
Longer battery life has been solved with an external 12000mWh pack, which I rarely need to use.
Is there anything I would think, what would I do on a 4" sc
New phones... (Score:2)
You're also "forced" to pay a lot more for them.
Ironically, it's the less expensive phones that are NOT getting rid of useful features like SD slot, headphone jack, and user replaceable batteries. It's just the top-of-the-line phones that ditched these features.
Indeed. I am still on my z10, because I cannot find any Android phone that even moderately appeals. (No, I will not join the cult of Apple...) Since I do not run any "Apps" on my primary phone, that works fine. For the few Apps I have to use, I use a SIM-less very cheap Moto that is usually off. Hilariously, for that SIM-less phone I use the z10 as wireless access point.
But the situation is really a disgrace. By now I would expect to get well-designed Android hardware (with headphone jack, SD slot, user-rep
I wonder why (Score:2)
let see, costs of $1,000+
short battery life
even more and better spyware
I cannot imagine why
Did they adjust for the extra week? (Score:3)
All the Q4 2017 vs Q4 2016 are messy this year - there was an extra week in 2016. Most journalists are oblivious to it... Gartner being Gartner.... who knows...
Oh noes! (Score:2)
What "endless-growth" unicorn will Wall Street chase now that the time of cell phone sales is ending?
They will find something. Extreme greed coupled with stupidity always does the trick. Until the house of cards collapses.
If they don't find, they will simply invent one. Maybe another "structured" product?
Galaxy Note 4 was the best then all downhill... (Score:2)
Galaxy Note 4 was the peak Samsung phone with a 3.5 inch headphone jack, removeable SD card and removable battery. Why the heck should I ever upgrade?
Excellent (Score:2)
Then maybe we can now finally get devices that have a reasonable long-term availability and regular updates for at least 5 years (better 10) and easily replaceable batteries. You know, the level of quality, lifetime and user-friendliness that can reasonably expected from something as expensive as a smartphone.
Maturing Industry (Score:2)
The smartphone industry is starting to mature. Smartphones have gotten to the point where the delta between a 4 year old smartphone and a brand new one isn't very big anymore. The same was not the case 4 years ago. In a way, the smartphone is going the the way of the PC, 4 year old models are "good enough" so the 2 year upgrade cycle is going away, becoming more like every 6 years.
The natural consequence that is a smaller number of higher quality, higher end, and more expensive phones will be made, and will
idiots with ties (Score:2)
Several major factors caused the market shrinkage
So you are selling around 400 million devices every quarter, that is 1.6 billion a year, and you are surprised that doesn't go on forever?
Smartphone users total only about twice that [statista.com]. So the average one buys a new smartphone every two years. That sounds about right, doesn't it?
Even in the USA, smartphone usage is only about 77% of the population. Some people still don't have one, and some are too young, too imprisoned or otherwise incapable (I don't count "too poor" anymore, as even if you are very poor, a