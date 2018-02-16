Apple Says That All New Apps Must Support the iPhone X Screen (9to5mac.com) 58
Today, Apple emailed developers to inform them that all new apps that are submitted to the App Store must support the iPhone X's Super Retina display, starting this April. What this means is that developers of new applications must ensure they accommodate the notch and go edge-to-edge on the 5.8-inch OLED screen. 9to5Mac reports: Apple has not set a deadline for when updates to existing apps must support iPhone X natively. From April, all new apps must also be built against the iOS 11 SDK. In recent years, Apple has enforced rules more aggressively when it comes to supporting the latest devices. Apple informed the news in an email today encouraging adoption of the latest iOS 11 features like Core ML, SiriKit and ARKit. Requiring compilation with the iOS 11 SDK does not necessarily mean the apps must support new features. It ensures that new app developers are using the latest Apple development tools, which helps prevent the App Store as a whole from going stale, and may encourage adoption of cutting edge features. The rules don't mean that much until Apple requires updates to also support iPhone X and the iOS 11 SDK, as updates represent the majority of the App Store. Most developers making new apps already target iPhone X as a top priority.
support my DAMN balls (Score:1)
while u suck them
Re: (Score:1)
If you can't sell it... (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
All those developers will have to buy one to test, that will in itself tripple the sales..
Re: (Score:2)
I'd like Apple to re-imbursr me for that wasted screen real estate.
I'd like to see you come up with a dollar value for that, that doesn't result in people laughing at your face when you get up in court and say it.
Re: (Score:2)
<drevil>One meeeeeeeeelion dollars!</drevil>
Re: (Score:3)
No. That's exactly what they want to avoid.
There are "safe zones" on each edge. You aren't supposed to put content in the safe zones. You can obtain the size of the safe zones using an SDK call. Or I presume if you use auto-layout, it's just taken care of for you.
I write hybrid apps that use a WKWebview for UI. UI/WKWebview provides CSS constants for the safe zones:
safe-area-inset-top
safe-area-inset-bottom
safe-area-inset-
Re: (Score:2)
And that's totally what happens for applications that support the iPhone X display and "notch" today. Nope, not even close.
Don't be an idiot.
No you do not have to buy one to test (Score:1)
All those developers will have to buy one to test
You can use the iOS simulator just fine to test both layout and FaceID auth (if used by the app).
Flog that dead horse (Score:3)
Actually iPhone X sales turned out to be Xceedingly good [marketwatch.com].
So what was that you were saying again? Oh that's right, just like most Apple Haters you are about three years out of date with reality and are just posting to make yourself look like an idiot.
Re: (Score:2)
Apple hater, gees, don't like a product and you are evil, WTF. Here is an example of why Apple Corp can be a bunch of fuck ups. Old battery slow down the phone, without informing the user, it's so fucking stupid. Smart move, halve the screen resolution to hugely reduce processing requirements, it's just a bloody setting, full res, at high charge, halve res at low charge or the end user can choose in they know they need to extend their battery life, run at half res for that period. Now that's smart, just slo
False (Score:2)
Apple claim to be a high end product but they make that claim without the durability and reliability of other high end products on the market
Totally untrue, the iPad 2 I bought at launch is still being used daily, as is my mid 2010 17" MacBook Pro (and THAT took a header from about four feet not a concrete floor with just a small dent in the corner and no repair needed).
Electronics by their very nature are inherently going to suffer a bit compared to newer models after some time has passed. But Apple truly
Re: (Score:3)
...Actually iPhone X sales turned out to be Xceedingly good
...
The article you cite seems to say that it was more the iPhoneX's exceedingly high price, and not sales volume, that buoyed the revenue.
Wow, can't stop with the self-inflicted blows... (Score:1)
You just can't wait to prove what an idiot you are, can you? You just keep have to go back and make mistake after mistake that 10 seconds on Google would have corrected you on before you put on the clown mask once more.
"The iPhone X "surpassed our expectations and has been our top-selling iPhone every week since it shipped in November""
Said the SECOND LINK [variety.com] in my own Google search...
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, because they would NEVER standardize on that size / configuration for future models, and try to do the whole ecosystem a favor by getting the software to work properly on it in advance...
Arrogant Apple As Always (Score:5, Interesting)
Apple: Yeah we changed up the screen and we did a bunch of weird stuff without consulting you.
Developers: You're right, that is some weird stuff that you did there for no reason other than "look at me", but whatever, man.
Apple: And we want you to bend over backwards and change your app around to support the stuff that we implemented without asking or telling you.
Developer: Uh... wait, why did you do this in the first place? Is there a real compelling reason or...?
Apple: Because we had some artist say that he thinks it looks better this way. We might change our minds. But we might not.
Developer: Ugh. So I have to do a bunch of work for no real reason? What's your deal anyway?
Apple: No there's definitely a reason: because we have altered the deal. Now get to work, beeyotch.
Developer: (this deal is getting worse all the time...)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, there is a precedent [laughingsquid.com].
Re: (Score:2)
Apple: Yeah we changed up the screen and we did a bunch of weird stuff without consulting you.
Developers: You're right, that is some weird stuff that you did there for no reason other than "look at me", but whatever, man.
Apple: And we want you to bend over backwards and change your app around to support the stuff that we implemented without asking or telling you.
Developer: Uh... wait, why did you do this in the first place? Is there a real compelling reason or...?
Apple: Because we had some artist say that he thinks it looks better this way. We might change our minds. But we might not.
Developer: Ugh. So I have to do a bunch of work for no real reason? What's your deal anyway?
Apple: No there's definitely a reason: because we have altered the deal. Now get to work, beeyotch.
Developer: (this deal is getting worse all the time...)
Pray that I don't alter the deal any further.
It's not strange at all (Score:4, Informative)
Hi, actual IOS developer here?
What Apple is asking people to do is stuff they have been asking people to do since forever - to build using auto layout, or at least respecting margins the system asks for.
There are a few technical nuances there, but not many. They are just asking developers to build in a. way that respects system margins so that stuff will look OK across many devices.
In practice all the iPhone X is, is a larger bottom and top margin.
It's not a lot of work to adapt for this, unless you've been hard-coding a lot of stuff and in that case - Coding Karma has come to bite your dull metal ass.
Re: (Score:2)
What Apple is asking people to do is stuff they have been asking people to do since forever -
to build using auto layout, or at least respecting margins the system asks for.
You mean like you would do for television with overscan, because the television marketplace is so fragmented, you never know the next time a cookie television manufacturer is going to take away one of your margins, but leave you with the three others.
Discontinued (Score:1)
Re:Discontinued (Score:4, Insightful)
Given Apple sold 77M phones last quarter, I'm sure the failure of the iPhone Z would be loved by practically every other phone manufacturer out there. They'd love to have a phone that fails like the iPhone X.
No, the iPhone X is not discontinued. What it means is that the "cheap iPhone" will be the iPhone 8, when the iPhone 9 is introduced this year. The iPhone X will be discontinued, probably with the introduction of the iPhone X-2 or whatever. Basically, the iPhone X series will not become the "cheap iPhone" line that Apple sells to get people in the door. Like you can buy an iPhone 7 still from Apple - Apple made the iPhone 7 the cheap iPhone, positioning the iPhone 8 as the cutting edge and the iPhone X as the ultimate luxury.
Demand for the iPhone X is softer than expected, likely because in China, the screen is not big enough for a status symbol. If you cannot require 3 hands to just hold it, and 5 hands to use it, it is a useless phone. And yes, I've seen people hold a phone using both hands because it was too big for one of them.
I've seen conversations on it too. "Oh, you got a new iPhone! Cool, how big is the screen?" "5.7" "Oh, that sucks, it's too small".
As for developer support, it's for new apps only - so they can start from scratch with the windowing model properly supported - the old one works just fine but if you're starting anew, it makes sense to add support for it since you're not dealing with legacy code.
Fragmentation (Score:2, Insightful)
I try to do the exact opposite (Score:3)
I have a couple of niche apps (one is for telescope polar alignment and astrophotography tools, the other, "Xasteria", is for an astronomical weather forecast) and I am trying my best to keep them working with as old phones as possible and make new features available to them. So far I am managing to keep them working for 2012's iOS 6, since that is the minimum you can do with a version of the dev tools that is still accepted to the app store, and they only miss a little visual candy (and a faster-rendering webview which is not crucial for these apps) compared to running them a device with a newer iOS - as I do target iOS 10 devices with newer features. And, while my iOS 6 and iOS 7 users are not that many, they absolutely love it and I do get some messages about how excited they are to get new features on an "ancient" iPhone 3GS!
With the latest Xcode there is no way to support such old devices, so when I am forced to use it I will cut out these users who find a good use for their old devices (when you go in remote dark places perhaps with high humidity, having an old device instead of a new one is an advantage).
Notch? What Notch? (Score:3)
Seriously, I think more people are talking like the notch is an issue than those of us with the device. Whatever they say.
Re: (Score:3)
, I honestly hadn't put much thought into the notch. I've been using the Iphone 10 since December and find zero issues with the notch.
That's because you don't have to do any extra work to support it. App developers do.
Re: Notch? What Notch? (Score:2)
I used to be a developer but unfortunately was better at managing developers.
I hope they all realize (Score:2)
There's an X11 joke here somewhere... (Score:2)
and look at this, you can ssh a remote X-11 session of popular open source applications to or from your iPhone X, AIN'T THAT COOL!
ba dum Tish...