France's Telecom Regulator Thinks Net Neutrality Should Also Apply To Devices 27
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: The ARCEP, France's equivalent of the FCC in the U.S., wants to go beyond telecommunications companies. While many regulatory authorities have focused on carriers and internet service providers, the French authority thinks Google, Apple, Amazon and all the big tech companies also need their own version of net neutrality. The ARCEP just published a thorough 65-page report about the devices we use every day. The report says that devices give you a portion of the internet and prevent an open internet. "With net neutrality, we spend all our time cleaning pipes, but nobody is looking at faucets," ARCEP president Sebastien Soriano told me. "Everybody assumes that the devices that we use to go online don't have a bias. But if you want to go online, you need a device just like you need a telecom company."
Now that net neutrality has been laid down in European regulation, the ARCEP has been looking at devices for the past couple of years. And it's true that you can feel you're stuck in an ecosystem once you realize you have to use Apple Music on an Apple Watch, or the Amazon Echo assumes you want to buy stuff on Amazon.com when you say "Alexa, buy me a tooth brush." Voice assistants and connected speakers are even less neutral than smartphones. Game consoles, smartwatches and connected cars all share the same issues. The ARCEP doesn't think we should go back to computers and leave our phones behind. This isn't a debate about innovation versus regulation. Regulation can also foster innovation. "This report has listed for the first time ever all the limitations you face as a smartphone user," Soriano said. "By users, we mean both consumers and developers who submit apps in the stores."
Now that net neutrality has been laid down in European regulation, the ARCEP has been looking at devices for the past couple of years. And it's true that you can feel you're stuck in an ecosystem once you realize you have to use Apple Music on an Apple Watch, or the Amazon Echo assumes you want to buy stuff on Amazon.com when you say "Alexa, buy me a tooth brush." Voice assistants and connected speakers are even less neutral than smartphones. Game consoles, smartwatches and connected cars all share the same issues. The ARCEP doesn't think we should go back to computers and leave our phones behind. This isn't a debate about innovation versus regulation. Regulation can also foster innovation. "This report has listed for the first time ever all the limitations you face as a smartphone user," Soriano said. "By users, we mean both consumers and developers who submit apps in the stores."
Apply it to Facebook and Google (Score:4, Funny)
Everyone should have equal access to advertise to Facebook readers. All YouTube videos should be treated equally. Also all search results and ad placements should be handled equally, with no extra charge for preferred placement.
If we don’t get Media Neutrality, companies will have to pay extra to connect with the specific users they want to advertise to. It’ll be the end of the Internet!
Search Neutrality (Score:2)
Also all search results and ad placements should be handled equally
When I search for something, how fair is is that only things with names similar to the words I searched for are displayed? Maybe that Sponge Bob pajama set identifies as a router or fire extinguisher. Who are you to say only Linksys or Cisco can join in the private club of my search results, you RACIST search engine. Let every search return all results possible, and it better all be first page!
Funny, I've never had to use.... (Score:4, Interesting)
Funny....I've never had to use Apple Music on my Apple Watch, and I listen to music at the gym nearly every morning.
Re: Funny, I've never had to use.... (Score:3)
App store owners, particularly Apple, have a history of blocking or removing apps which they seem provide the same functionality as built-in apps. In other words, competitors.
This goes not only for apps that get fully blocked (e.g. Phone app, lock screen, 3rd party app stores) but also reduced functionality (integration with the control center, full speed web rendering, motion icons, etc.).
Impossible (Score:3)
And what about Windows Mobile. Is this to the point of forcing everything onto Window's platform? If so, this isn't an Apple/Android thing, but a massive handout to MS.
Re: (Score:2)
You've got it backwards. Assume, via witchcraft, Windows Phone somehow started taking off. It's about making sure that Clash of Clans can be on Windows Phone, and not only Age of Empires (a MS product). It's about making sure that Walmart and Target can deliver what you order off Alexa. It's about preventing being locked into an ecosystem by replacing all the native options. It's the whole "what combination of features do you want in a distro" vs. "This is the new Windows, suck it up"
More regulation (Score:1)
Regulation can also foster innovation
False.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The rest of the world will just move around EU regulations and EU demands.
Emergency Calls? (Score:1)
How about emergency phone calls? Are they going to stop booting people from the cell towers to prioritise emergency calls?
Regulation protects, does not foster anything (Score:4, Insightful)
"Regulation can also foster innovation."
How does that work exactly? Name one case where that is true.
What is true is that regulation invariably directs competition within a narrowly defined sphere, that protects a handful of winners that define the boundaries of that sphere (if they can call device faucets I can call technical capabilities spheres).
What appears to be "innovation" is goldfish swimming prettily to different regions of the sphere, not knowing the true expanse of what would have been possible had not the walls been there to stop them from reaching farther to begin with.
To put that tortured analogy into a more concrete example - what is the end result of "Net neutrality" applied to devices. Why look, mandates that all applications must be based on a Java VM. I wonder who wins most in that world?? Hmm.
Re: (Score:2)
Property law.
Re: (Score:2)
Higher MPG standards combined with pooling the entire vehicle lines caused companies to invent the SUV and light pickup truck.
Hmm... Nope. (Score:4, Interesting)
When I read this at first I thought, "Hmm... interesting idea." But, my devices aren't blocking me from accessing the net. I browse with web browsers that follow the HTML and other standards so everything is available. I happen to use Safari on the MacOS and iOS but I also have many other browsers which I sometimes use for testing my web pages to see how they load. Frankly, it is really the responsibility of the content developer (webmaster) to make sure their sites are accessible to as many users as possible which is pretty simple by following the standards.
So, no, this is not needed. I call it overregulation.
Programming languages too? (Score:2)
Wait until he learns about programming languages...
In the mean time, all client/server communication should accept all standards: xmlrpc, json, rest, and whatever competing standard I forgot.
Mobile OS Providers Act as ISPs? (Score:2)
I always thought that even something like Apple's requirement for app developers to use https instead of plain http violates net neutrality at least in spirit. The gatekeepers like Apple and Google effectively act as Internet service providers to their app developer community because there is this hard, mandatory separation inside the device between the access provider (the OS and system services) and the actual endpoint of the communications link (i.e. the application). If a real ISP, say a DSL service p
E E E (Score:2)