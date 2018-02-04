Finland Will Introduce a Mobile 'Driver's License' App (yle.fi) 44
The Finnish Broadcasting Corporation reports: Simo Karppinen, Unit Head at the Finnish Transport and Safety Agency Trafi, says it plans to roll out an app that will function as a free digital driving license by the end of summer. The agency said it expects many Finns to take up the use of the digital driving license as soon as it is released. The digital license has been in use by a test group who report successfully using the app where proof of identity is required, such as picking up postal packages. Other uses for the digital license include informing the owner of license renewal dates... The digital driving license will not record the location of its user or serve as a tracking device.
Slashdot reader Kiuas writes that it's being used as a supplement for traditional card licenses rather than a replacement, because "Current Finnish law mandates that all driver's licenses are handed out in a physical form. So everyone will still get a physical driver's license, but those who wish to do so can now leave their card at home and use the app instead.
Slashdot reader Kiuas writes that it's being used as a supplement for traditional card licenses rather than a replacement, because "Current Finnish law mandates that all driver's licenses are handed out in a physical form. So everyone will still get a physical driver's license, but those who wish to do so can now leave their card at home and use the app instead.
Huh? (Score:1)
How is this supposed to work on a rooted Smartphone?
Banking software usually has root detector software integrated, but as various demos and lectures at hacking conferences have shown, their success rate is probably somewhere below the average AV software against malware.
If banking malware can make appear anything on screen, so can a software to "emulate" this. Of course, if it goes through everywhere, then using fake ID for bars, driving when underage, etc. just got a lot easier.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Truth-on-server. The officer doesn't rely on on the information displayed on the screen to do anything except point at an entry in the police-accessible database. And that database must already exist, since the State today has to keep track of whose license is expired, who got a DUI, who has a CDL/motorcycle endorsement, etc...
For instance, you could easily have you phone display a QR-code that encoded something like license-tracker://US.California.DLIDv2.1234512345 (someone probably screwed up v1). All the
Re: (Score:2)
People are always confusing me with #5432154321... I’m getting really tired of it.
Re: (Score:3)
How is this supposed to work on a rooted Smartphone?
I know nothing about Finland's system (even after reading the nearly content free article), but California considered a DL app [govtech.com] several years ago, and several of these issues were raised.
If a cop pulls you over, they can look up your DL# and verify it matches what is displayed by the app, just like they can currently verify a physical card. So no underage driving.
In a bank, the teller can give you a multi-digit code, which you enter into the app, which then verifies your info through DMV's server. There is
Re: (Score:2)
Is there any sort of legal guidance in California stating that just because your phone is unlocked (to display the app) doesn’t mean the police can just take the phone and start searching through it?
Re: (Score:2)
California does not have a DL app. It was proposed as a bill in 2015, but never voted into law.
So, no, there is no guidance for police officers about the use of an app that does not exist.
Re: (Score:2)
Moot question (Score:2)
Why do you think NOBODY has gone on to implement this after considering it? Even politicians know that letting an algorithm go throug
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Thats a few data sets. The face of the person at the time of contact with police. The car they are using. The data on the phone, the phone account.
The "rooted Smartphone" will have to match the car and any big gov database with a persons history, photo in that nation.
The face of the person seen by the police at that time, their image, data sets on the phone ID, phone data and car plate have been seen together for years, past
will not record the location of its user (Score:2)
That's funny right there.
Re: (Score:2)
Even if it doesn't track your location, it represents yet another attack vector on your phone. They didn't say anything about not sucking up all the other data on it.
Other than that I like the idea. As long as it's optional and I can still use a regular driver's license like I do now.
Current traffic stop:
"License and registration, please." (just kidding - they never say "please")
Future traffic stop:
"Hand over your phone"
Far distant dystopian future:
You don't have to hand over anything - they already kno
Re: (Score:2)
The far distant isn't that far at all.
And in Europe you generally don't have to hand over the registration papers, the license plate is already checked when they stop you and if there's a doubt then they check the VIN on the car.
Re: (Score:2)
Go on...tell me another one.
That's funny right there.
Considering you can just tap the “Deny” button at any “The Mobile Driver’s License app would like to use your location” prompt that might appear, I don’t see why it’s that hard to believe. After all, they’d just be another app, with no more access to your location than any other. I have no problem with this notion, provided they don’t mandate through law that location data be enabled for their app with no opt-out or ability to use a physical license inst
Re: (Score:2)
Would any consumer level user settings the user could track show what the gov app was OS and hardware approved to do?
Good idea (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Done this for years, works for me (Score:1)
I've done this for ages and it works for me. All my IDs are photographed and scanned into KeePass entries. If I ever don't have my wallet I pull it up on my phone. The one time I was stopped the cop puzzled on it for a few seconds, shrugged, and told me to be on my way. Since essentially every police force in the free world can look up your drivers license on their in-car computer, it's hard for them to argue that not physically holding it is so terrible anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
I've done this for ages and it works for me.
Whart country are you in? It would have helped to have said.
Since essentially every police force in the free world can look up your drivers license on their in-car computer, it's hard for them to argue that not physically holding it is so terrible anyway.
In the UK it has never been a requirement to carry your physical driving licence when driving, although many people don't realise this. I don't - my driving licence is too valuable to have it knocking about in a pocket when I'm out. From the gov.uk website
:-
If you’re stopped, the police can ask to see your:
driving licence
insurance certificate
MOT certificat
Re: (Score:2)
In my (US) state, you are not allowed to have more than one driver's license card. Why not?
Riiiiiiight... (Score:2)
See? It says so right on the tin. No. Really. Big Brother isn't watching. No matter what kind of Terrist/AmberAlert stuff we later proclaim, we PROMISE we won't use this to indiscriminately do whatever the fuck we feel like. Really. You can trust us. Honest.
No way (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Hopefully, the app will work as a widget on the lock screen.
By the way, a lockscreen widget is what you want to use when you're video recording police officers, make sure your phone can still be locked when it's recording video (I'm only speaking about Android phones, I don't know if the iPhone has the same capability).
It's called IC (Score:2)
" where proof of identity is required,"
That's an identity card, as we non-US-citizens call it.
Driving licenses are for, you guessed it, driving cars.
Lots of people don't have driving licenses but they still get packages, buy alcohol , open a bank-account, take a flight or other stuff needing identification.
Re: (Score:2)
Lots of people don't have driving licenses but they still get packages, buy alcohol , open a bank-account, take a flight or other stuff needing identification.
In Washington state (and I imagine most other states as well), non-drivers can still go to the department of licensing and get a state ID for such purposes. Requirements are the same as getting a drivers license, excepting the driving competency parts. My daughter had one for several years, since she actually wasn’t keen on driving. We finally started encouraging her to learn to drive in her 20s.
So, when a law officer asks to see your license... (Score:2)
In the United States too (Score:2)
There's at least one private company [as a contractor for the state(s)] working on doing something like this in the United States. There's already a pilot program in at least one state.
Why? (Score:2)
I have a driving license since 33 years.
...)
I was asked twice to show it. Once when a fuse burned out and my rear lights went dead, and once when I actually was a bit to fast in France on a highway (and I actually did not have the license with me
Why would I need an app? (Actually I have photos of all my important documents on my phone anyway).