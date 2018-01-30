Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


US Government Investigates Apple Over iPhone Battery Slowdowns

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from PhoneDog: The U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating Apple about its updates that slowed performance on iPhones with older batteries. Sources speaking to Bloomberg say that the agencies are looking into whether Apple violated securities laws regarding disclosures about its updates that throttled older iPhones. So far, the DOJ and SEC have requested information from Apple. Because the investigation is still early, it's unclear if the agencies will actually take an action against Apple. Apple apologized for not being more clear about its actions after the news of its performance-throttling updates came out, but we've still seen class action lawsuits and now this investigation come out. The good news is that Apple will be more transparent about iPhone battery health and performance in the future, but for now, it'll have to deal with the DOJ and SEC.

  • Investigate! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by tripleevenfall ( 1990004 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @04:07PM (#56035681)

    What's there to investigate, really? They admitted that they did it. The information is public. Is it illegal to write software which could be construed to have a useful purpose even if it negatively impacts performance? That could describe features of just about any software out there. Is this something we really want the government doing?

    • Re:Investigate! (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Austerity Empowers ( 669817 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @04:15PM (#56035783)

      It's easier to shake them down than to actually fix broken tax laws. This is the shake-down.

    • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

      by twotacocombo ( 1529393 )
      It's less about the technical facts and more about the intent. Did they truly slow these phones down for the sole intent of managing aging batteries, or did they do it knowing full well that it may discourage users of these phones enough that they would then see purchasing a new phone as the best course of action? If you cripple working phones in order to drive sales, is that not something you would want the government to investigate? Imagine if you had an older car and the manufacturer, without your knowle

      • If it's that or grenading the engine because they determined that piston ring wear (IIRC) was unacceptable at the higher torque?

        Dodge did just this with their computers. I have an 04 Hemi and no fuel gage because the newer pump (old fuel pump failed) requires newer firmware. Thing is, the newer firmware nerfed *all* the 5.7 Hemi's because some had a ring clearance issue... so I have a choice, decreased performance and (possibly) longer engine life, or keep it as is and have better performance, but might b

    • Re: Investigate! (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Intel should be investigated over all the shitty Spectre and Meltdown patches then.
      Intel is throttling to fix a problem. Apple is throttling to fix a problem.

    • I don't know what they are investigating, but I for one would be looking for documentation (emails, meeting minutes, etc.) that people inside Apple also considered this as having the bonus side effect of getting people to buy new phones and if there was a plan in place to avoid disclosing the nature of the change, not making it a user selection on purpose, etc. And I don't know where I draw the line between big-brother being nosy and big-giant corporation taking advantage of their market position and nerfi

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by ljw1004 ( 764174 )

      What's there to investigate, really? They admitted that they did it. The information is public.

      From TFS: agencies are looking into whether Apple violated securities laws regarding disclosures.

      Is this something we really want the government doing?

      Do we want the government checking whether publicly companies illegally fail to disclose important information to their investors? And punishing any companies found to have done so? -- YES, emphatically YES.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Interesting that they are investigating potential defrauding of investors, where as in Europe it's potential defrauding of customers.

    • You have to document the impact to customers before the penalties can be assessed.

      Even if they admitted their mistake.

    • What's there to investigate, really? They admitted that they did it. The information is public. Is it illegal to write software which could be construed to have a useful purpose even if it negatively impacts performance? That could describe features of just about any software out there. Is this something we really want the government doing?

      I would think their is potential for investigation, the actions of apple at best can be considered poor if you accept their reasons. At worst it is criminal if the motives were what many suspect which is to force users to upgrade.

  • I think they might be overstepping their charter a bit. About the SEC [sec.gov] from the horses mouth. I guess someone with too much money that happens to know someone high up, and owned one of the effected phones got all butt hurt.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      Depends, did executives trade stocks knowing they had this time bomb?
    • They are not overstepping their charter at all. The SEC deals with company disclosures and they are investigating whether Apple breached the disclosure laws.

  • The government "investigates" a lot of things. However, Tim Cook was recently seen kissing The Donald's ass. No connection of course.

  • Apparently the rumors about "DOS is not done till Lotus wont run (in DR-DOS)" has reached the ears of the government. It will start an investigation anytime soon.

