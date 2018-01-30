US Government Investigates Apple Over iPhone Battery Slowdowns (phonedog.com) 33
An anonymous reader quotes a report from PhoneDog: The U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating Apple about its updates that slowed performance on iPhones with older batteries. Sources speaking to Bloomberg say that the agencies are looking into whether Apple violated securities laws regarding disclosures about its updates that throttled older iPhones. So far, the DOJ and SEC have requested information from Apple. Because the investigation is still early, it's unclear if the agencies will actually take an action against Apple. Apple apologized for not being more clear about its actions after the news of its performance-throttling updates came out, but we've still seen class action lawsuits and now this investigation come out. The good news is that Apple will be more transparent about iPhone battery health and performance in the future, but for now, it'll have to deal with the DOJ and SEC.
it will put you where you would have been if this feature had not been implemented.
It will give people back all the time they lost waiting for their slow-assed phone all this time? No? Yeah.
It won't. It does not people people where they would have been. Stop apologizing for apple using insane bullshit logic.
I just don't get all the rage over throttled CPUs.
Everyone is fine with throttled bandwidth. Gov won't even investigate that.
Gov is just mad at Apple because they don't help the gov spy on iPhones. Oh! I do get it.
Congratulations, by trashing Apple for not extending your lifespan by the same amount of minutes you feel you lost waiting for apps to load you have finally taken Apple hatred beyond what the laws of physics can deliver.
That's because they don't "replace" the battery in iPhones. They copy the data from the old one on to a new one, hand your that, and then ship your old one to be "refurbished" (which is, of course, basically just replacing the battery).
Because they can't do the battery replacements in-store (because the phone is glued shut and impossible to open without special tools), that's the best they can do to enable a "quick" repair. (Still takes a couple of hours to do the copy.)
This is nonsense. An IPhone 6 battery replacement is a ten minute job for someone who knows how.
What's there to investigate, really? They admitted that they did it. The information is public. Is it illegal to write software which could be construed to have a useful purpose even if it negatively impacts performance? That could describe features of just about any software out there. Is this something we really want the government doing?
It's easier to shake them down than to actually fix broken tax laws. This is the shake-down.
^
/thread
If it's that or grenading the engine because they determined that piston ring wear (IIRC) was unacceptable at the higher torque?
Dodge did just this with their computers. I have an 04 Hemi and no fuel gage because the newer pump (old fuel pump failed) requires newer firmware. Thing is, the newer firmware nerfed *all* the 5.7 Hemi's because some had a ring clearance issue... so I have a choice, decreased performance and (possibly) longer engine life, or keep it as is and have better performance, but might b
Intel should be investigated over all the shitty Spectre and Meltdown patches then.
Intel is throttling to fix a problem. Apple is throttling to fix a problem.
What's there to investigate, really? They admitted that they did it. The information is public.
From TFS: agencies are looking into whether Apple violated securities laws regarding disclosures.
Is this something we really want the government doing?
Do we want the government checking whether publicly companies illegally fail to disclose important information to their investors? And punishing any companies found to have done so? -- YES, emphatically YES.
Interesting that they are investigating potential defrauding of investors, where as in Europe it's potential defrauding of customers.
You have to document the impact to customers before the penalties can be assessed.
Even if they admitted their mistake.
What's there to investigate, really? They admitted that they did it. The information is public. Is it illegal to write software which could be construed to have a useful purpose even if it negatively impacts performance? That could describe features of just about any software out there. Is this something we really want the government doing?
I would think their is potential for investigation, the actions of apple at best can be considered poor if you accept their reasons. At worst it is criminal if the motives were what many suspect which is to force users to upgrade.
I think they might be overstepping their charter a bit. About the SEC [sec.gov] from the horses mouth. I guess someone with too much money that happens to know someone high up, and owned one of the effected phones got all butt hurt.
The government "investigates" a lot of things. However, Tim Cook was recently seen kissing The Donald's ass. No connection of course.
Pretty soon it will investigate DrDos too. (Score:2)
