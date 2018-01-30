Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Posted by BeauHD from the saga-continues dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from PhoneDog: The U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating Apple about its updates that slowed performance on iPhones with older batteries. Sources speaking to Bloomberg say that the agencies are looking into whether Apple violated securities laws regarding disclosures about its updates that throttled older iPhones. So far, the DOJ and SEC have requested information from Apple. Because the investigation is still early, it's unclear if the agencies will actually take an action against Apple. Apple apologized for not being more clear about its actions after the news of its performance-throttling updates came out, but we've still seen class action lawsuits and now this investigation come out. The good news is that Apple will be more transparent about iPhone battery health and performance in the future, but for now, it'll have to deal with the DOJ and SEC.

US Government Investigates Apple Over iPhone Battery Slowdowns

  • Investigate! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by tripleevenfall ( 1990004 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @04:07PM (#56035681)

    What's there to investigate, really? They admitted that they did it. The information is public. Is it illegal to write software which could be construed to have a useful purpose even if it negatively impacts performance? That could describe features of just about any software out there. Is this something we really want the government doing?

    • Re:Investigate! (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Austerity Empowers ( 669817 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @04:15PM (#56035783)

      It's easier to shake them down than to actually fix broken tax laws. This is the shake-down.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by twotacocombo ( 1529393 )
      It's less about the technical facts and more about the intent. Did they truly slow these phones down for the sole intent of managing aging batteries, or did they do it knowing full well that it may discourage users of these phones enough that they would then see purchasing a new phone as the best course of action? If you cripple working phones in order to drive sales, is that not something you would want the government to investigate? Imagine if you had an older car and the manufacturer, without your knowle

      • If it's that or grenading the engine because they determined that piston ring wear (IIRC) was unacceptable at the higher torque?

        Dodge did just this with their computers. I have an 04 Hemi and no fuel gage because the newer pump (old fuel pump failed) requires newer firmware. Thing is, the newer firmware nerfed *all* the 5.7 Hemi's because some had a ring clearance issue... so I have a choice, decreased performance and (possibly) longer engine life, or keep it as is and have better performance, but might b

        • Well, was Dodge open about what they were doing and why? Or did it take a lot of digging after people wondered why their cars felt a decrease in performance before Dodge owned up to the fact that they gimped everyone's engine below the advertised specs without announcement? To me, it's less the act of doing what was done and more the total lack of information and transparency regarding it. Keeping something like this hidden just reeks of ill intent. If they came out and said "We're worried about blowing up

          • The initial TSB just said:
            "Reliability update for PCM"

            While Apple didn't communicate and that may be an issue, what they actually did is no different than this. The only way to get "pep" back in your engine was to buy a new PCM that wasn't flashed, or a newer model of the engine all together that had revised components.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        More importantly, the issue is a non user replaceable battery, which saves Apple money and generates big profits at replacement. So if more people noticed bad battery and more people replaced them, more people would be pissed off about the price. So in terms of longer term outcomes, the idea of non user replaceable batteries, designed obsolescence, loss of user capital worth in the products, also need to be checked. Should expensive phones need to last say a decade, with reasonable care and repair. How much

    • Re: Investigate! (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Intel should be investigated over all the shitty Spectre and Meltdown patches then.
      Intel is throttling to fix a problem. Apple is throttling to fix a problem.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      What's there to investigate, really? They admitted that they did it. The information is public. Is it illegal to write software which could be construed to have a useful purpose even if it negatively impacts performance? That could describe features of just about any software out there. Is this something we really want the government doing?

      It's just a bunch of politicians whoring for publicity, nothing unusual about that. However, if we are lucky they may end up doing some good by stumbling onto a few others in the industry who are doing this because I have my doubts Apple is the only one anymore than VW was the only diesel manufacturer to install test defeat devices. Although VW got all the blame messing with software to enable totally illegal NOx emissions, this has since turned out to be something of an favourite industry sport on both si

    • I don't know what they are investigating, but I for one would be looking for documentation (emails, meeting minutes, etc.) that people inside Apple also considered this as having the bonus side effect of getting people to buy new phones and if there was a plan in place to avoid disclosing the nature of the change, not making it a user selection on purpose, etc. And I don't know where I draw the line between big-brother being nosy and big-giant corporation taking advantage of their market position and nerfi

    • Re:Investigate! (Score:4, Insightful)

      by ljw1004 ( 764174 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @04:38PM (#56035923)

      What's there to investigate, really? They admitted that they did it. The information is public.

      From TFS: agencies are looking into whether Apple violated securities laws regarding disclosures.

      Is this something we really want the government doing?

      Do we want the government checking whether publicly companies illegally fail to disclose important information to their investors? And punishing any companies found to have done so? -- YES, emphatically YES.

    • You have to document the impact to customers before the penalties can be assessed.

      Even if they admitted their mistake.

    • What's there to investigate, really? They admitted that they did it. The information is public. Is it illegal to write software which could be construed to have a useful purpose even if it negatively impacts performance? That could describe features of just about any software out there. Is this something we really want the government doing?

      I would think their is potential for investigation, the actions of apple at best can be considered poor if you accept their reasons. At worst it is criminal if the motives were what many suspect which is to force users to upgrade.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      the agencies are looking into whether Apple violated securities laws regarding disclosures about its updates that throttled older iPhones.

      It sounds like it's less about whether or not it's illegal to write malware, as it may be illegal to sell malware without telling customers and (more importantly) investors.

      They admitted that they did it.

      But nobody knows whether or not it was illegal. The "investigation" might be less about probing what Apple did, as asking lawyers what they think about what Apple did.

      Th

    • And don't let them weasel out of the class action lawsuit with their fake $29 battery replacement offer. A coworker's son works at the local Apple store, and he said they're refusing to do about 90% of the replacements. I know the devices I took in from work were all denied due to one excuse or another.

      • And don't let them weasel out of the class action lawsuit with their fake $29 battery replacement offer. A coworker's son works at the local Apple store, and he said they're refusing to do about 90% of the replacements. I know the devices I took in from work were all denied due to one excuse or another.

        Prove it, or STFU.

    • I'm an Apple fan (though I like to think I'm not a fanboy), and I'm okay with this investigation. While the facts about what happened aren't in dispute, the decisions that led to those actions are in dispute, and depending on what they end up being, they might point towards misdeeds on Apple's part. For instance, while I doubt the government will find any indication of it, if Apple was slowing already-purchased phones down for the purpose of driving people to purchase new phones, there'd be some serious pro

      • I'm an Apple fan (though I like to think I'm not a fanboy), and I'm okay with this investigation. While the facts about what happened aren't in dispute, the decisions that led to those actions are in dispute, and depending on what they end up being, they might point towards misdeeds on Apple's part. For instance, while I doubt the government will find any indication of it, if Apple was slowing already-purchased phones down for the purpose of driving people to purchase new phones, there'd be some serious problems for them, given that they would have effectively been engaging in a bait-and-switch.

        I expect that the government will subpoena the relevant e-mails, investigate whether that was the intent, and then will almost certainly come to the conclusion that there's no evidence of Apple engaging in any wrongdoing. At the same time, I expect that the investigation will be dragged through the news cycles every few months whenever a politician or competitor who's opposed to Apple in some way needs a quick way to make Apple look like the bad guy.

        I.e. Politics as usual.

        Bullshit.

        Don't you find it a bit COMBEENIENT that this "investigation" come STRAIGHT on the heels of the FBI testifying in Congress about "unbreakable encryption"? Especially since we ALL know who has the best track record I. That regard...

        Conveeeeeenient, indeed.

    • No shit... I used to be part of writing a web browser (with a ridiculously large user base world wide) that intentionally reformatted web pages and shrunk content to reduce bandwidth consumption. I wonder if they'll come after us for altering content to save the user money. And no... we didn't give an option to download the full quality items if they requested. So if you really want to see Kim Kardashian's ass in all it's nasty glory, you'll have to use another web browser.... I wonder if that in itself is
    • You don't have to read TFS, but the second sentence does answer your question.

    • What's there to investigate, really? They admitted that they did it. The information is public. Is it illegal to write software which could be construed to have a useful purpose even if it negatively impacts performance? That could describe features of just about any software out there. Is this something we really want the government doing?

      Mod Parent UP!!!!

      This is THE crux of the biscuit!

      Score 100 Insightful!

  • I think they might be overstepping their charter a bit. About the SEC [sec.gov] from the horses mouth. I guess someone with too much money that happens to know someone high up, and owned one of the effected phones got all butt hurt.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      Depends, did executives trade stocks knowing they had this time bomb?
    • They are not overstepping their charter at all. The SEC deals with company disclosures and they are investigating whether Apple breached the disclosure laws.

  • The government "investigates" a lot of things. However, Tim Cook was recently seen kissing The Donald's ass. No connection of course.

  • More transparent? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    More transparent? lol?

    More than half the people posting here defend their actions, saying throttling without notification is a perfectly acceptable behaviour. They've never been transparent before... what makes anyone think they'll change now?

  • It's better to use android over iPhone. I know it is style, it looks better but for better benefits android should adopt. If you have money but you don't know where to spend, then the Apple store is for you. https://brillins.com/ [brillins.com]
  • Apparently the rumors about "DOS is not done till Lotus wont run (in DR-DOS)" has reached the ears of the government. It will start an investigation anytime soon.
    • I thought that was MS-DOS...
      • DR DOS was the competitor to Ms-DOS. They kept modifying MS-DOS to make sure Lotus, if maintained compatibility with Ms-DOS would not run in DR-DOS. Well, it is so long ago, may be I am misremembering it..

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by drinkypoo ( 153816 )

      Apparently the rumors about "DOS is not done till Lotus wont run (in DR-DOS)" has reached the ears of the government. It will start an investigation anytime soon.

      The USDoJ found that Microsoft had acted in basically every anticompetitive way possible, and then John Ashcroft (GWB's AG) declared that any punishment would not be in the best interest of America. Shortly thereafter, Gates formed his Foundation and continued the work on strong IP law that he began at Microsoft, this time largely on behalf of Big Pharma [wsj.com] — financially benefiting both the Foundation, and Gates directly. This is merely an escalation of the earlier strong-arm tactics [wikipedia.org] of the Business Soft [techrights.org]

  • Battery Replacement Scam (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Do you remember how Apples PR team quickly jumped at offering customers a solution of replacing their cell phone battery for cheap?

    Well what good is a solution if the company will not "act" on it?

    I have two clients that were turned away from Apple after attempting to get their battery replaced for their IPhone 6.
    They were told by the reps that there are no batteries available, "they may come in April". Then the rep immediately tried to encourage my client to buy a new phone.

    Has anyone else experienced this?

    • Do you remember how Apples PR team quickly jumped at offering customers a solution of replacing their cell phone battery for cheap?

      Well what good is a solution if the company will not "act" on it?

      I have two clients that were turned away from Apple after attempting to get their battery replaced for their IPhone 6.
      They were told by the reps that there are no batteries available, "they may come in April". Then the rep immediately tried to encourage my client to buy a new phone.

      Has anyone else experienced this?

      It is becoming tiring that companies can say whatever suites them to make problems go away.
      Will we ever live in a world of corporate accountability?

      Hey dumbass!

      There ARE no batteries available, thanks to everyone FORCING Apple to replace batteries that are still at 90+ capacity, like the battery on my iPhone 6 Plus that is over THREE years old, and sitting at 93% battery capacity.

