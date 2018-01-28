Trump Team Considers Nationalizing America's 5G Network (axios.com) 191
JoeyRox writes: "Trump national security officials are considering an unprecedented federal takeover of a portion of the nation's mobile network to guard against China, according to sensitive documents obtained by Axios." This is based on a PowerPoint presentation Axios has in their possession. Two options are described -- a national 5G network funded and built by the Federal government, or a mix of 5G networks built by existing wireless providers. A source suggests the first option is preferred and essential to protect against competition from China and "bad actors". The presentation suggests that a government-built network would then be leased out to carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.
The PowerPoint presentation was produced by a senior National Security Council official, and argues that the move is necessary because "China has achieved a dominant position in the manufacture and operation of network infrastructure," and "China is the dominant malicious actor in the Information Domain."
It also suggests America could export its secure 5G technology to protect its allies, and "Eventually this effort could help inoculate developing countries against Chinese neo-colonial behavior."
This would in theory make carriers compete for customers everywhere, and increase signal availability and quality for everyone.
While I normally cringe at the having the government in control of things, this seems like a good idea to me too. Information routes, like roadways, should be something that the government provides to its citizens, rather than having much of the country at the whim of one or two carriers, who happen to own and control the spectrum. Plus, it pulls some of the Net Neutrality concerns off of the table.
It will be interesting to see how they plan to pay for it.
They did decent job with highway system, no?
They did decent job with highway system, no?
That was during the Eisenhower administration, 60 years ago.
Do you have a more recent example of government competence?
The government is competent at most of the things it does, you just don't hear about it because "XYZ doing fine, nothing to see here" isn't a very good headline.
As long as the digital highway is as transparent as the highway system. What it contains, how private it is, how secure, warrants only invasion of privacy and state based leasing, leased state by state not nationally, to allow more competing companies. How the board are appointed, how builds outs ordered, upgrading, maintenance and repairs, call outs, all set regulation available for public discussions.
They are also all crapping on about social media, how about a congressional library social media platform
That was built by contractors. They were supposed to police themselves.
Re:Good (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: Good (Score:1, Interesting)
And it'll be built entirely from devices manufactured in China. So pointless and porky, right in the Trump wheelhouse.
Eh, I can't imagine they would build it from Chinese parts if the explicit worry is Chinese interference. There's a trusted foundry project for a reason, and it's not because we can build stuff more efficiently than they can.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Sounds more like something that will be another big government project boondoggle, but nonetheless a nice way for Trump and fellow Congress cronies to funnel money to some of their friends and backers to build out this network.
I hate Trump more than most, but this seems on the face a good idea. That is not to say the federal government won't screw it up.
In short, spectrum is finite. You want phones to be as simple as possible to cut costs, so having everyone share the same hopefully fairly large set of spectrum makes sense. They just need to have every company leasing out fractions of cells on an as needed basis. You might need an additional penalty of you leased space for a month and never used it, just to avoid companies ty
I'm not sure I buy the security angle though. Phones are likely fast enough to encrypt conversations end to end real time, but maybe our government doesn't want to implement that
:)
As illustrated by the latest Strava [cnn.com] revelation, sideband/meta-data information is quite useful and end-to-end encryption often doesn't protect against leaking this information. Things like Tor reduce the leakage of this type of sideband, but as we also know, actual implementations like Tor cannot be perfect (nor the users that use the technology).
Re:Good (Score:5, Insightful)
Yeah, and as a telecom employee I've thought this is the much better way forward. Spectrum sales create walled gardens. With one national network, each tower has access to full spectrum for maximum bandwidth, fewer towers are needed so the infrastructure spend is dramatically less, and the government can set a price and allow anybody in.
The alternative is good, too: Instead of spectrum sales, each carrier builds out a portion of the network, and has to contribute a minimum contribution like, say, $6 billion USD in infrastructure, and in return they get access to the whole network and customers everywhere. For that price they get access to the network and X number of customers. Then have a tiered pricing structure where, for each additional tower they add to the network, they get access to Y additional customers. If the figures are set carefully, this incentivizes both growing carriers, and large carriers spend more. The result? An even larger network, with more coverage in suburban and rural areas. And potentially new carriers and competition to drive prices lower.
Now... take this idea and apply it to a national fiber-Internet network, too. Private networks create uneven playing fields and require higher prices because each competitor has to over-build (where there's competition allowed of course). Incentivize carriers to be able to expand their customer base by reaching more and more people with their product, instead, and you'll see as close to 100% affordable broadband access as possible.
Re: (Score:1, Interesting)
I like the analogy to the freeway system.
Good broadband should be available all over the USA, just like the postal service and the highway system. It will make rural communities relevant again.
Extraordinarily bad idea (Score:5, Interesting)
Placing government in control of a 5G network everyone uses grants government means of directly tracking high resolution movements of everyone everywhere in real time. Hard to come up with a worse more dangerous idea than this one.
This would in theory make carriers compete for customers everywhere, and increase signal availability and quality for everyone.
What would be better is framework for allowing competing carriers to dynamically share spectrum completely doing away with exclusive grants.
Allowing multiple carriers to use the same frequencies is technically feasible with next gen technology and opens up means to competition rather than allowing only those with the deepest pockets to win spectrum auctions.
Placing government in control of a 5G network everyone uses grants government means of directly tracking high resolution movements of everyone everywhere in real time. Hard to come up with a worse more dangerous idea than this one
That horse left the barn in the Bush administration. Carriers are required to provide that information to the federal government. It's one of the things in the FISA bills that keep quietly passing Congress.
Carriers are required to provide that information to the federal government. It's one of the things in the FISA bills that keep quietly passing Congress.
Are you seriously asserting carriers are continuously sending the wareabouts of every cell user to the federal government? If so feel free to backup your claim with publically available evidence. Wholesale collection of CDRs from everyone was ended years ago.
That horse left the barn in the Bush administration.
So what if it has? Is this a license to ignore the issue and allow it to be made worse?
I totally agree with you. And there's another little tidbit no one is considering...
President Trump: If you want to use our network you'll have to put backdoors into your software. That way when we let our 'allies' use the technology we can make sure it's in our best interest...And if a few Americans are watched at the same time, that's okay. National Security. That's all the explanation we have to give.
And a big off-topic side note...
When former President Bush Jr. gave his big TV speech he told Saddam Hus
Placing government in control of a 5G network everyone uses grants government means of directly tracking high resolution movements of everyone everywhere in real time. Hard to come up with a worse more dangerous idea than this one.
Why? All that is necessary now to achieve total surveillance is bully all the big providers into feeding the NSA data or just to allow the NSA unrestricted access to each providers backbone and the NSA has done that already. The horrible eventuality you foresee is already the norm thanks to the Republicans and Corporate Democrats (a few lone dissidents on both sides excepted). One big advantage of a national 5G grid would be that new service providers will be able to get equal access to the national grid an
Re: (Score:2)
Considering it's a Trump thing, it's probably going to be a "only one carrier per region to lower government expenses" deal.
Re: (Score:1, Interesting)
And of course, as its leased out government owned, there of course would NEVER be any domestic spying without all that pesky warrant and "just cause" right.. I mean that would have nothing to do with that.
That can be adequately remedied with VPN and other secure tunneling methods. If it means that rural areas of the United States will finally receive decent broadband it just might be worth the trade.
Holy Lord, that is the point. The whole idea behind nationalizing the network is to protect against US networks using compromised Chinese components which they are concerned would make (are making) the network vulnerable to their eavesdropping. Which is particularly rich, considering that the US government has been forcing US manufacturers to embed weaknesses into their networking and telecom equipment for years. *cough*CISCO*cough*
I'm not a Republican, you moron.
A natural progression is for the Chinese to add high grade encryption to all the new handsets they are selling, without back doors, and without
broadcom chips and binary blobs.
Alex, I'll take "Things That Are Never Going To Happen" for $500, please...
That doesn't sound very conservative. It's cool though because he's on our team.
Re:LMAO (Score:5, Insightful)
Lots of people in government make all sorts of recommendations, most of them aren't acted on. Just because one department made a presentation on something doesn't mean "team Trump" are going to do it.
It all depends on the last person who speaks to Trump.
You're triggered, aren't you? Because you sound triggered.
I get a bonus in my monthly Soros check when I can trigger an AC on Slashdot. Would you mind filling out a brief survey about your satisfaction with this interaction? You'll be entered in a drawing to win a MAGA hat or a pair of Stormy Daniels panties worn after an interracial cuck scene.
Just because he is for the vast majority a Democrat like all thinking people, doesn't mean he is completely one of us.
The way Americans here rant about the cartels delivering shoddy overpriced mobile phone and cable services, one might have thought that government intervention to drain the swamp would be a good thing. (Not a commentary on Republicans and Trump, if that's what you're angling for)
Just don't follow the Australian NBN scenario where one side introduced a policy and the next government completely FUBARed it for political gain and because Uncle Rupert. And they then promoted the turd bowl to Prime Minister...
No Russia? (Score:4, Funny)
A Trump story without a mention of Russia hacking something? Come on Slashdot!
Neo-colonial behavior? (Score:4, Funny)
*Cough* NATO and half the other countries not in NATO...
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-... [bbc.com]
And how do they spend this 2% of their GDP? The answer would be a fair chunk of that would be on US made weapon systems.
Most of what the US does that could be classified as "neo-colonial" is forcing or creating situations that ultimately result in the sale of US weapon systems. e.g. the sale of anti-ballistic missile systems to Korea and Japan that you could argue is a result of the bad relations between Trump and "little rocket man"
Surely they would have been better off left to the Japanese Empire.
Re: (Score:3)
Sorry, the US doesn't have to justify leaving a power vacuum. It didn't intend to do so, it's just that that's the way things happen. Being the "top dog" is expensive in many ways, and no country can afford to do that forever, even with stolen wealth. Egypt couldn't, Greece couldn't, Rome couldn't, Britain couldn't, and the US can't. Except for Greece (Alexander) the time periods seem to be getting shorter and the area dominated larger, but it hasn't happened often enough to make a pattern that can be t
Also in the news... (Score:3, Interesting)
...there's pushback because very stupid people are now able to make powerful presentations using PowerPoint, leading to very stupid decisions.
Mobile networks are not a natural monopoly, the way wired networks are. It's the wired ones that should be nationalized. 5G is not a serious security issue. I'd probably regulate teleco equipment a bit better, with stronger security requirements and legal enforcement of some of the best practices on critical systems.
I find your views on limitless spectrum intreging and would like to know more. At the very least, you can always (at huge expense) run more non-interfering fiber. You cannot just broadcast more data.
What's your reasoning for thinking 5G is not a serious security issue? In a time of war would you like to have an off switch or the ability to listen in on any phone call over a national 5G network of the country you're in conflict with?
What's your reasoning for thinking 5G is not a serious security issue?
Securing networks is a fools errand.
Mobile networks are not a natural monopoly, the way wired networks are.
Uh....each mobile network has an exclusive agreement for part of the wireless spectrum. So yes, they are a natural monopoly. If you don't outbid AT&T, AT&T is the only one who can use that part of the spectrum.
The result is Verizon and AT&T own almost all of the spectrum, and the other carriers pay them for service.
Baked in paranoia (Score:2)
A source suggests the first option is preferred and essential to protect against competition from China and "bad actors".
How are they going to build the network without using hardware that is made in China?
Something that will work in the varied conditions all over the USA.
Get a new factory designed to turn key standards. Shop around the world for any more trusted nation that will to go cheaper than China for the bid to build 5G for the USA.
The difficult design work is done. Its just finding a nation with really cheap workers, a good power supply
Get the design from a trusted US, Germany, Japan, France, UK brand. All thats needed is the experts to show their design is 5G ready and secure to US standards.
Under most administrations, Republican or Democrat, I wouldn't blink at this. But with this guy... all it's going to take is one wild rumor from Fox News and suddenly Trump's going to demand everything be completely changed.
Re: (Score:2)
Set the spec, use anyone trusted in the private sector to produce what is needed.
The private sector gets the winning bid, the US gets all the secure 5G it wants at a low cost.
The private sector keeps on innovating. The US mil has less to worry about another nations telco brand "workers" spying on their camp/fort/base/port.
You didn't come close to addressing 93's concerns.
Telco hardware is a product that can be designed and produced like most of other tech products and has been for most telco networks going back many years.
Pick a secure winning design, find a low wage nation to build the hardware in.
The only telco change is need for a secure network.
good thinking - no chinese components (Score:3)
this will protect us, because mobile devices aren't made in china
neither are the components of wireless networking gear
(pffffft!!!!)
Hugo Chavez would be proud! (Score:2)
Nationalizing private assets. Baby steps to become a dictator Donnie.
China... (Score:1)
Backdoored for your convenience (Score:2)
So what would the plan be then, "law enforcement" backdoor, and require it by force of law? Seems pretty straightforward.
"The men dont know,
but the little-hands
understands"
--mr. mojo risin
A national 5G Network... (Score:2)
So, would that mean that if the US Government build/controlled the network, then leased it out, they wouldn't need to notify the companies when they were mirroring and monitoring traffic, right?
So, would that mean that if the US Government build/controlled the network, then leased it out, they wouldn't need to notify the companies when they were mirroring and monitoring traffic, right?
Correct. The US government would also have pretty darn good tracking information on every cell phone and other device on the network. Sure as citizens we could end to end encrypt the data, but I bet each IEMI (or whatever 5g uses) will be legally required to be "owned" or attached to someone. Is the trade off worth it? Maybe, maybe not - but we should forget the ease of tracking this would allow. Pretty much every person carries a cell phone. With 5g most every tablet or other mobile device will be online,
Thoughts (Score:2)
Translation (Score:2)
Trump will consider... (Score:2)
...anything that benefits Trump.
My God, what's next? (Score:3)
Medicare for all?
public funding, private profits (Score:2)
public funding: Government builds infrastructure
private profits: Verizon & AT&T leases infrastructure to citizens
Don't be so naive, they'll lease it back to gov't too...
Given recent history... (Score:2)
The US is becoming China (Score:2)
Minority report (Score:2)
Well, I guess I am in a minority on Slashdot, based on the apparent general approval of such a thing. I think it is a dangerous idea. The last thing on earth we need is more and bigger Federal government. Could one reason the Fed would want in on this is to guarantee their easy access to CONTROL and LISTEN IN on the network traffic? Remember, their notion of "Security" typically isn't the same as a consumer's. How many agencies are still SCREAMING for "back doors" in encryption?
Spectrum is limited, of
Could end up like another supersonic transport (SST) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] funding
Someone has to pay for the placement of the 5G telco network all over the US road network to cover networked transport.
Give it to the private sector and pay the private sector for every part of the network to cover the most remote parts, difficult to network of the USA?
Not just networking all the strategic highways and around the mil sites that need telco security.
Let th
Nationalizing? (Score:2)
I'd like to see a 5G speed network built that is just a dumb pipe for IP. Then, they could use the same security for VOIP as is used with the wired internet. What's the point to a 5G "cellular telephone" network? The bandwidth is overkill for voice. If they just provide a dumb pipe, secure data communication is as solved a problem as anything they're going to
WTF? (Score:2)
I don't even know what to make of this. It seems unclear what they actually want to do but "nationalizing" a whole sector of telecommunications is very socialist.
Of course that probably wouldn't be much worse than the oligoply that controls wireless already.
Stingray functionality built in. (Score:2)
can't wait for China's dominance in healthcare (Score:2)
yes!
Not buying it... (Score:2)
This is dangerous! (Score:2)
This means the administration, Trump's or others, will have total control of 5G. Backdoors anyone? Traffic monitoring? Incidental eavesdropping? Location tracing of dissidents? Freezing the network to prevent prevent unrest and agitation by subversive elements?
No one here seems to get it.
Yes, but... (Score:2)
there are already agreements on that for decades, that wouldn't really make a difference.
Well Infrastructure should never be private (Score:4, Informative)
We have learned that in Germany, where we went from one of the most modern data networks before we sold our phone company, down to something that's worse than in most eastern European countries.
However in the interest of balance. Here's a counter point claiming that private enterprise means competition and therefore democracy. And obviously the oil industry in the US is a prime example for this.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Fuck Trump (Score:2)
"What's the top sector in the US"
"Oil and Coal."
"Have they bribed me?"
"Yes."
"OK, 25% tariff on solar. Who's next?"
"Telecommunications, no bribe."
"Nationalize 5G, Privatize if they spend $500M at Mar-a-Lago."
"Done"
Nationalization of the spectrum (along with the hardware in the tower) is a great idea. Rent it to everyone at the same price. Eliminate monopoly, and force competition on service, not lies about speeds and coverage.
But the cynic in me thinks it's just a public annou
They're behaving the way we do. It's not fair!
But this is the kicker:
You might want to ask our allies what it means to them when America comes to "protect" them. It usually means a body count. Ask Europe, North Africa and Southeast Asia.
The Serbians have a saying that translated means, "When American comes to help, find a hole and crawl in." It's more colorful in their language and contains references to one's mother's private parts, but that's Serbians for you.
Re: Chinese neo-colonial behavior? (Score:1)
You (with the complicity of CNN) missed what China is doing in much of Africa and central Asia. Yes, they are blatantly a neocolonial power subtly taking over power in many dictatorships.
To be fair, ObamaCare, which I call RomneyCare, was a bad idea. The insurance companies should never have had a seat at the table. Health care is worthwhile, health *insurance* is a terrible idea, that is only made palatable if someone else appears to be picking up the tab, because the insurance companies always are in there to make a profit.
Universal basic health care should be the platform, and just skip any reference to insurance. If you want insurance, it's appropriate for things that are not only ex
To be fair, ObamaCare, which I call RomneyCare, was a bad idea.
I call it PelosiCare, because of the monumental effort she put forth to get it passed, while Obama was waiting to get something to sign. It is extremely impressive what she did.
Build a new turn key factory in a Laos, Indonesia, Vietnam. Get their governments to give their full support for the new tech "jobs"
Make them bid lower than China can for the same factory.
Set up the production line, print on any trusted US, German, Italian, French telco brand on the side of the new hardware that the US will accept as trusted.
Any one can build the communications equipment.
Two of those places border China, and the other's just a short cruise away for the Chinese Navy. Smart.
Re: (Score:3)
That's why Trump's got the Department of Defense working on a bomb that kills everyone but leaves hot blondes with big fake tits alone.
It's kind of like a neutron bomb, but for breast implants.
Or a... nude bomb?
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt00... [imdb.com]
Re: Nationalize? (Score:1, Interesting)
You forgot the Godless Evangelicals who worship him and his false idols.
Not that kind of protect... (Score:2)
The kind of protection spoken of is not to protect against Chinese superiority, it's to protect US networks against using compromised Chinese components which they are concerned would make the network vulnerable to their eavesdropping. Which is particularly rich, considering that the US government has been forcing US manufacturers to embed weaknesses into their networking and telecom equipment for years. *cough*CISCO*cough*