Jack White Bans Cellphones At Concerts For '100% Human Experience' (nme.com) 139

Posted by BeauHD from the phone-free dept.
Singer and guitarist Jack White has banned the use of mobile phones at upcoming live shows. NME reports that the policy will be strictly enforced, requiring concert-goers to lock up their smartphones in pouches." From the report: White embarks on a tour of the U.S. from April, with a statement announcing that shows would be "phone-free," confirming: "No photos, video or audio recording devices allowed." "We think you'll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON," the statement adds. "Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and other photo or video-capturing gizmos will be secured in a Yondr pouch that will be unlocked at the end of the show. You keep your pouch-secured phone on you during the show and, if needed, can unlock your phone at any time in a designated Yondr Phone Zone located in the lobby or concourse." "For those looking to do some social media postings, let us help you with that. Our official tour photographer will be posting photos and videos after the show... Repost our photos & videos as much as you want and enjoy a phone-free, 100% human experience."

  • is this from the artist himself (Score:4, Interesting)

    by desdinova 216 ( 2000908 ) on Thursday January 25, 2018 @07:50PM (#56004467)
    or is this from some record label person?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      I would be shocked if it wasn't Jack White making the decision. The record labels don't give a shit since from their perspective touring is just marketing for album sales / streaming.

  • Who? (Score:3)

    by Pezbian ( 1641885 ) on Thursday January 25, 2018 @07:57PM (#56004507)

    n/t

    • He's not black like Barry White is, he's white like Frank Black is.

    • Rather than mod you as a troll I'd like to take this opportunity to say that anyone who completely avoids the subject of the article in favor of making fun of an artist who they'd like to belittle by insinuating that nobody ever heard of them or in particular you're too good to have ever heard of them is being childish.

      (I think I've done it too regarding some pop-tart so I can't claim much moral superiority or anything).

      I'm not a fan of Jack White. I've heard the name, but I have no idea what kind of musi

  • In before... (Score:5, Funny)

    by Known Nutter ( 988758 ) on Thursday January 25, 2018 @07:58PM (#56004509)
    In before all the posts crying "what if there's a disaster and the Yondr system goes down and all the lights go out and I need to call home and I can't be without my phone because reasons and disaster and my rights and oh noes and I need an Uber car and my kids must be able to reach me and did I mention active shooter and what do I do if there's a disaster?"

    • Re: In before... (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      No I am simpler. My phone runs my diabetic equipment. Itâ(TM)s even been in surgery with me and I was the patient.

      Can take my phone unless you want to help kill me. Get over it.

  • This is a good precedent! (Score:5)

    by Templer421 ( 4988421 ) on Thursday January 25, 2018 @08:01PM (#56004539)

    Hope this becomes the rule.

    • THere's zero chance that it will. Even though I don't use my phone during shows, the sheer inconvenience of this process ensures that I would never attend a show in which it was required. I'm certain I'm far from alone here.

      This is a marginal at best artist sniffing his own farts.

  • This isn't news (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Lots of artists are doing this now. A Perfect Circle/Tool refuses to perform with phones, pretty much lighting of any kind, or vapes. Their roadies will call the security teams if they see smoke. It is obviously for Maynard, but also for the rest of the audience that is smart enough to not be a complete douche hole for others in the audience.

  • While viewing the featured article in Firefox ESR 52, after I scrolled to a certain point, an autoplaying video of a singer-guitarist popped up in the lower right hand corner of the viewport. Audio played for about half a second. I clicked the X button to make the video go away, but then a few seconds later, the audio resumed playing in a video above the scroll position.

  • And shit like this (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Chas ( 5144 ) on Thursday January 25, 2018 @08:10PM (#56004579) Homepage Journal

    Is why I don't bother with live venues anymore.

    Between the assholes in the audience and the assholes on stage...

    Not sure what happened to "just come in, be a decent person and enjoy the scene".

    So fuck them all. NONE of them get a cent of my money.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Pahroza ( 24427 )

      Well, you pretty much said it, most people can't be decent people anymore. I'm not a fan of the artist mentioned here, but I do think an artist should be able to perform under conditions they'd like to perform. Siouxsie Sioux for example has -- in the past -- been a stickler for venue temperature when she performs because her vocal chords could be damaged otherwise. While that could suck if you didn't know you should dress warmer or colder to what you're used to, that's her livelihood.

      I wouldn't expect p

      • I have no problem not holding up my phone. I dont' use it. I have a problem having to go through a process to lock it in a bag and unlock it because of some primadonna fuckwad. As for Siouxe Sioux, I could give a fuck if it's her livelihood. If I'm attending the show I'm PAYING her fucking livlihood. THOUSANDS of singers can sing without exact requirements to temperature, myself included. If I'm paying the increasingly rediculous sums for a show and it's uncomfortable? I'm getting a fucking refund.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Pahroza ( 24427 )

          Fair enough, it's action->reaction at it's simplest. You want more rigid rules? Sure, great, deal with the consequences of lower attendance.

          I'm not the one to pull out my phone and hold it up for 30 minutes recording part of a set, but if I get a message I'll check it, and I also don't want to give it up, so like you, won't be going to those shows. I do still think the artist can ask for whatever they want though.

      • I wouldn't expect people at an opera to be holding up their phones and carrying on with random conversations either. Don't like the rules, don't go.

        So I guess I both agree and disagree with you. It's your money, you do what you want with it, but you could miss out on some great performances just because you don't want to give up your "right" to something.

        You also won't see many people in jeans at operas or people in tuxedos at rock concerts, cause rock n' roll ain't opera.

        I won't give up my right to not be talked down to, nor my right to see non-egomaniacs who actually appreciate the audiences who pay for their lavish lifestyles, hence I won't pay to see Jack White. His music is good, but it isn't worth dealing with him, so I can stand to miss it. Crowds may be the target of his whiny brand of angst now, but in the past he's started public shit with The

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Chas ( 5144 )

        Okay, going to echo Gojira Shipi-Taro here.

        I have no problem NOT holding up my camera to bootleg the performance.

        I have no problem memorizing and retaining the experience with two pieces of OEM equipment.

        The Mark I Eyeball.
        The Mark I Binaural Ear Set.

        If I have to make, or take a call, I'll get the hell out of the audience (or the venue if necessary) and take/make the call.

        I don't need some self-riteous asshole to tell me how to act like a goddamn adult.
        Hell, I don't even take that shit from my MOTHER (and D

    • Is why I don't bother with live venues anymore.

      Between the assholes in the audience and the assholes on stage...

      Not sure what happened to "just come in, be a decent person and enjoy the scene".

      THANK YOU!!! If that's how you feel about live music in 2018, you're either going to the wrong shows or YOU'RE the one we don't want there. Most of the festival and one-off shows I see are a good time with no crowd problems. I generally avoid stadiums and large arenas because you are too far away to see anything and the prices are too high, but smaller theaters and clubs provide the same great experience the always have.

      Humanity's biggest problem is not that it suddenly changed, it's people writing off t

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Chas ( 5144 )

        I'm probably going to the wrong shows.

        And yeah, I'm probably crotchety.

        But I've been this way all my life. I have a low tolerance for people being jackasses, and an even lower tolerance for random nobodies trying to tell me what to do just because they think they're entitled to.

    • Not sure what happened to "just come in, be a decent person and enjoy the scene".

      Like the people at this concert [youtube.com]?

    • Just go to outdoor, multi-day music festivals for live music. Not only do you get to see a lot of great acts that you've probably never heard of before, but most people there are too stoned to care about dragging out their phone to capture the moment because they're too busy being in it.

      And if some people do haul out the phones or act like obnoxious shits, you can personally be too stoned to get bothered by any of it.

    • How times have changed. When I was much younger I remember people getting caught sneaking in cameras and recording equipment. It typically resulted in the equipment getting smashed by security/roadies and getting the shit kicked out of them by security/roadies. In all honesty, I preferred that to people holding up phones and fucking iPads in front of everyone behind them.

      I don't have an problem with people taking a picture during a concert, with a non tablet sized device, but recording the entire concert

  • Who is this guy anyway?

    Is he like one of those grandpas that tour?

  • bye! (Score:5, Interesting)

    by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Thursday January 25, 2018 @08:13PM (#56004597)

    >"Singer and guitarist Jack White has banned the use of mobile phones at upcoming live shows. NME reports that the policy will be strictly enforced, requiring concert-goers to lock up their smartphones in pouches." "

    I have no interest in interacting with my cell phone during a concert (or movie or any other type of paid entertainment). But tell me I have to lock up my phone in a "pouch" and you can shove your concert where the sun doesn't shine. I am so tired of the lowest-common-denominator ruining everything for everyone. Either they ruin it directly by being rude, annoying, and/or irresponsible, or ruin it indirectly due to places creating draconian rules/procedures to try and combat it.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It's actually pretty cool to be at a concert and not have to see the glow of dumb people pulling out their smart phones to record a video that they won't watch. Being in the back row and not seeing a bunch of screens is pretty nice, makes me have hope in humanity.

    • Re:bye! (Score:4, Insightful)

      by swillden ( 191260 ) <shawn-ds@willden.org> on Thursday January 25, 2018 @09:43PM (#56005019) Homepage Journal

      But tell me I have to lock up my phone in a "pouch" and you can shove your concert where the sun doesn't shine.

      So, you like going to a concert and looking over a sea of glowing cellphone screens when you look at the stage?

      I find it unfortunate that this is necessary. But I do see the value.

    • Locking your phone up for an hour is "draconian"? You may want to get some help for that. That sounds like addiction.

  • Yondr? What's that? (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Hmm:

    "Yondr uses a patented system to create phone-free spaces for artists, educators, organizations and individuals."

    THEY GOT A PATENT? FOR PUTTING PHONES IN A BAG SEALED WITH CLOTHING SECURITY TAGS?

  • Looks like they want less angles being recorded at the next concert to make the news.
  • His policy is in the 'Monster Jam' at Angels Stadium, too. They are not allowing zoom photography. That means that they might as well ban SLR. Try thinking that you are going to blow the entire stage and crowd over an idiot waving a cell phone.

  • If you use your phone to monitor your blood glucose, but the venue forces your phone to be locked into a Yondr bag, are there ADA repercussions? Seems that the answer would be "yes".

    For example, an ADA-related consent order: https://www.ada.gov/sfxinc.htm6/ [ada.gov], and this line specifically: "Clear Channel Entertainment agrees not to discriminate against any guest with diabetes with regard to their bringing diabetes related medical equipment or diabetes related food into a concert venue.â

    I sent a brief, poli

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Pahroza ( 24427 )

      There likely wasn't a response because it's a huge edge-case. It probably came up in a meeting at some point, and someone said "if that ever happens, we'll deal with it then."

      I've heard anecdotal evidence of a person here or there that was stopped by TSA for a colostomy bag or non-phone-based insulin pump. You've got a someone basically making minimum wage trying to "follow the rules" so they don't lose their job. It's embarrassing as fuck if you're the one it happens to you, but there should be some und

      • Horseshit. If you endanger my life because you're not properly educated to do your fucking job, there's still going to be a godsdamned lawsuit.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Pahroza ( 24427 )

          Bullshit on your horseshit. Nobody is forcing you to go see a show if your life is dependent on your use of your cellphone. They aren't taking it away and refusing to give it back the second you walk through the door. You can still say "no thanks, my life depends upon this device and I'd rather keep it, I'll move on and would like a refund, thank you"

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by fonos ( 847221 )

            Under your reasoning, nobody should be forced to build wheelchair ramps for apartment buildings for rent, because no one is forcing you to live there.

            Grocery stores don't have to be handicap accessible, because no one is forcing you to shop there.

            • Re: (Score:1)

              by Pahroza ( 24427 )

              I can see why you went there, but I consider a roof over your head and a place to buy food a little bit different than going to a show. You can listen to music at home, but you can't pull a roof or food off the internet, yet.

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by Khyber ( 864651 )

                " I consider a roof over your head and a place to buy food a little bit different than going to a show"

                The law doesn't, which is why it is LEGALLY known as a PUBLIC VENUE, which means ADA is in effect.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Pahroza ( 24427 )

          Second post, upon reflection I may have responded to the wrong post. Are you talking about the TSA or going to a concert? I'm not being argumentative for the sake of being argumentative.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Pahroza ( 24427 )

          ... and third post, I just re-read what I'd replied to, and you're right. They claim to agree to not infringe upon said medical equipment and please ignore my jumping to the wrong conclusions. Sorry if I got your blood up, my mistake.

    • I asked Yondr again. They replied immediately this time: We have a special wristband for ADA requests that allows guests to keep their phones unlocked. A Yondr representative can issue these wristbands at the venue. So... there you go. And thanks for reminding me why I long ago stopped participating in Slashdot discussions.
  • that if there's a disaster and the Yondr system goes down and all the lights go out and I need to call home and I can't be without my phone because reasons and disaster and my rights and oh noes and I need an Uber car and my kids must be able to reach me and did I mention active shooter and what do I do if there's a disaster

  • Or will a magnet be enough to open the pouches without damage?

  • If the no phone policy was made clear prior to ticket purchase then so be it, the market can decide if people want to to take the deal with the given restrictions. On the other hand if the policy was not clear, they had better have a real refund policy. I say this because it is notoriously hard to get refunds on concert tickets and it seems pretty underhanded to change the terms of the deal after it is made. (Cue an evil voice talking about making the deal even worse...)

  • Let's watch (Score:4, Funny)

    by JThundley ( 631154 ) on Thursday January 25, 2018 @09:39PM (#56004995) Homepage

    "Let's watch my recording of the concert I went to!"
    -Nobody ever

  • Gesh people (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If you are complaining about a locked pouch then don't go. I went to concerts before cell phones and they were awesome, I didn't need a phone to remember it. I have no idea why people are pissed about this since my phone is not part of my body. Don't go if you don't like it. Go if you want to. Its not like they are stealing your phone. You have it next to you. No one is taking away your freedoms so settle down and put it into perspective.

  • Nothing new (Score:3)

    by Patent Lover ( 779809 ) on Thursday January 25, 2018 @10:47PM (#56005275)
    Prince and others did it years ago: https://petapixel.com/2013/08/... [petapixel.com]
  • I understand all the annoyance with phones but I typically go with several friends or family and use the phone to re-connect and get together at the end. It is a huge pain in the ass to wait at the car for hours when you can just text or call each other and find out someone was lucky to go back stage or they got hurt or they were locked up for some reason. No a phone is a lot more than just videoing a concert or holding up as a lighter. For me deal killer.

  • I see both sides of it.

    In real life I have to carry 2 phones, 1 personal and 1 work, since I'm on 24/7 oncall. True, I rarely get that afterhours call but my job calls for me to carry it (even though it sucks). And I have the personal in case I get that emergency call from the babysitters while out relaxing. Other than that, I don't record at shows, I don't watch videos on my cells, and I don't text "Whee! Chk it out, look where I'm at you losers!"

    On the other hand, I work security at music festivals and I

  • People don't go to concerts for the music. They go so that they can post on social media and show other people how trendy they are.

