Jack White Bans Cellphones At Concerts For '100% Human Experience' (nme.com) 139
Singer and guitarist Jack White has banned the use of mobile phones at upcoming live shows. NME reports that the policy will be strictly enforced, requiring concert-goers to lock up their smartphones in pouches." From the report: White embarks on a tour of the U.S. from April, with a statement announcing that shows would be "phone-free," confirming: "No photos, video or audio recording devices allowed." "We think you'll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON," the statement adds. "Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and other photo or video-capturing gizmos will be secured in a Yondr pouch that will be unlocked at the end of the show. You keep your pouch-secured phone on you during the show and, if needed, can unlock your phone at any time in a designated Yondr Phone Zone located in the lobby or concourse." "For those looking to do some social media postings, let us help you with that. Our official tour photographer will be posting photos and videos after the show... Repost our photos & videos as much as you want and enjoy a phone-free, 100% human experience."
You're exactly the kind of asshole that has made other assholes create rules and procedures like this.
If you hadn't been such an asshole then maybe the rest of us could have enjoyed our concerts without all this BS about shoving phones in puches?
He's not black like Barry White is, he's white like Frank Black is.
Rather than mod you as a troll I'd like to take this opportunity to say that anyone who completely avoids the subject of the article in favor of making fun of an artist who they'd like to belittle by insinuating that nobody ever heard of them or in particular you're too good to have ever heard of them is being childish.
(I think I've done it too regarding some pop-tart so I can't claim much moral superiority or anything).
I'm not a fan of Jack White. I've heard the name, but I have no idea what kind of music
No I am simpler. My phone runs my diabetic equipment. Itâ(TM)s even been in surgery with me and I was the patient.
Can take my phone unless you want to help kill me. Get over it.
So what you're saying is you know fuck-all about diabetes. Got it. I'm not OP, but maybe at least read the wiki. I had a coworker who was skinnier than you could imagine with some rare-ass form of diabetes that I can't remember and the meds for that alone were 1000k+ a month. He wasn't on a machine, and didn't have an app, but if he didn't take the pill daily that was likely it for him.
1000k+ a month?
You know that's a million dollars, right?
Shit. Yes, I actually do. I meant to write $1000/mo. Mea Culpa.
So what you're saying is you know fuck-all about diabetes. Got it. I'm not OP, but maybe at least read the wiki.
Don't read the wiki, it's full of stuff that's not medically recognized like "type 3" and "type 1.5" among other garbage. There's only three types 1, 2 and gestational(pregnant women), everything else has it's own diagnosis standard and despite the people pushing for LADA(adult onset) to become a new one. It's still type 1 even if you develop it in adulthood, the treatments are the same, the precautions are the same. If they were paying $1k/mo they were likely paying for a brand new drug, where a combinat
Thank you for your insight. You're obviously more knowledgable than I am on the subject, and you could very well be right about the cause for the price of the coworkers meds.
My initial point was that one should not assume all diabetics are overweight. I've dealt also with gestational diabetes among members of my family, so I have done some research, though am not as well versed as you are.
I'm definitely not knowledgeable on it, similar to you just dealing with multiple family members over 30+ years, one of my sisters is type 1, and had a great aunt and aunt on my fathers side who developed type 2. Just like anything else, you pick some stuff up and the rest you have to stay abreast with because of various reasons.
If they were paying $1k/mo they were likely paying for a brand new drug, where a combination of 2 medications would have only run them $60/mo.
Man, I don't know what insurance you're talking about, but we fork over about $500/month [cost of insulin, infusion sets/reservoirs, amortized costs of quarterly Endo visit, lancets (actually no co-pay on those!), and test strips (insurance won't cover those at all so we buy out of pocket)]. This is on top of a approx. $700/month insurance premium. I wouldn't know what to do if I were paying $60/month. One 10ml vial of humalog costs me $180. We're using an out of date Medtronics Paradigm pump as well to kee
And to the person that needs to bring all that equipment to a two hour concert: Have your dinner before going to the venue, measure your glucose level, pop your Insulin accordingly, and you're going to be fine for the next hours (unless you activel
This is a good precedent! (Score:5)
Hope this becomes the rule.
THere's zero chance that it will. Even though I don't use my phone during shows, the sheer inconvenience of this process ensures that I would never attend a show in which it was required. I'm certain I'm far from alone here.
This is a marginal at best artist sniffing his own farts.
Lots of artists are doing this now. A Perfect Circle/Tool refuses to perform with phones, pretty much lighting of any kind, or vapes. Their roadies will call the security teams if they see smoke. It is obviously for Maynard, but also for the rest of the audience that is smart enough to not be a complete douche hole for others in the audience.
While viewing the featured article in Firefox ESR 52, after I scrolled to a certain point, an autoplaying video of a singer-guitarist popped up in the lower right hand corner of the viewport. Audio played for about half a second. I clicked the X button to make the video go away, but then a few seconds later, the audio resumed playing in a video above the scroll position.
My browser has a 'close tab' feature that quickly stops any self playing shit.
And shit like this (Score:5, Insightful)
Is why I don't bother with live venues anymore.
Between the assholes in the audience and the assholes on stage...
Not sure what happened to "just come in, be a decent person and enjoy the scene".
So fuck them all. NONE of them get a cent of my money.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Well, you pretty much said it, most people can't be decent people anymore. I'm not a fan of the artist mentioned here, but I do think an artist should be able to perform under conditions they'd like to perform. Siouxsie Sioux for example has -- in the past -- been a stickler for venue temperature when she performs because her vocal chords could be damaged otherwise. While that could suck if you didn't know you should dress warmer or colder to what you're used to, that's her livelihood.
I wouldn't expect p
I have no problem not holding up my phone. I dont' use it. I have a problem having to go through a process to lock it in a bag and unlock it because of some primadonna fuckwad. As for Siouxe Sioux, I could give a fuck if it's her livelihood. If I'm attending the show I'm PAYING her fucking livlihood. THOUSANDS of singers can sing without exact requirements to temperature, myself included. If I'm paying the increasingly rediculous sums for a show and it's uncomfortable? I'm getting a fucking refund.
Fair enough, it's action->reaction at it's simplest. You want more rigid rules? Sure, great, deal with the consequences of lower attendance.
I'm not the one to pull out my phone and hold it up for 30 minutes recording part of a set, but if I get a message I'll check it, and I also don't want to give it up, so like you, won't be going to those shows. I do still think the artist can ask for whatever they want though.
I wouldn't expect people at an opera to be holding up their phones and carrying on with random conversations either. Don't like the rules, don't go.
So I guess I both agree and disagree with you. It's your money, you do what you want with it, but you could miss out on some great performances just because you don't want to give up your "right" to something.
You also won't see many people in jeans at operas or people in tuxedos at rock concerts, cause rock n' roll ain't opera.
I won't give up my right to not be talked down to, nor my right to see non-egomaniacs who actually appreciate the audiences who pay for their lavish lifestyles, hence I won't pay to see Jack White. His music is good, but it isn't worth dealing with him, so I can stand to miss it. Crowds may be the target of his whiny brand of angst now, but in the past he's started public shit with The
cause rock n' roll ain't opera.
"You were born to rock, You'll never be an opera star, oh, oh oh oh oh ooohhhh" - Neil Young
Okay, going to echo Gojira Shipi-Taro here.
I have no problem NOT holding up my camera to bootleg the performance.
I have no problem memorizing and retaining the experience with two pieces of OEM equipment.
The Mark I Eyeball.
The Mark I Binaural Ear Set.
If I have to make, or take a call, I'll get the hell out of the audience (or the venue if necessary) and take/make the call.
I don't need some self-riteous asshole to tell me how to act like a goddamn adult.
Hell, I don't even take that shit from my MOTHER (and D
And like a great many things. I refuse to be treat a certain way based on the bad behavior of others.
Is why I don't bother with live venues anymore.
Between the assholes in the audience and the assholes on stage...
Not sure what happened to "just come in, be a decent person and enjoy the scene".
THANK YOU!!! If that's how you feel about live music in 2018, you're either going to the wrong shows or YOU'RE the one we don't want there. Most of the festival and one-off shows I see are a good time with no crowd problems. I generally avoid stadiums and large arenas because you are too far away to see anything and the prices are too high, but smaller theaters and clubs provide the same great experience the always have.
Humanity's biggest problem is not that it suddenly changed, it's people writing off t
I'm probably going to the wrong shows.
And yeah, I'm probably crotchety.
But I've been this way all my life. I have a low tolerance for people being jackasses, and an even lower tolerance for random nobodies trying to tell me what to do just because they think they're entitled to.
Everyone's a random nobody (also known as "A random asshole on the Internet with an Opinion").
Sure, he may have a larger sphere of people who know him (or of him) than I do.
So what? It doesn't, somehow, magically make him a better class of human being.
Nor does it confer on him any superior morality or authority.
Not sure what happened to "just come in, be a decent person and enjoy the scene".
Like the people at this concert [youtube.com]?
And if some people do haul out the phones or act like obnoxious shits, you can personally be too stoned to get bothered by any of it.
How times have changed. When I was much younger I remember people getting caught sneaking in cameras and recording equipment. It typically resulted in the equipment getting smashed by security/roadies and getting the shit kicked out of them by security/roadies. In all honesty, I preferred that to people holding up phones and fucking iPads in front of everyone behind them.
I don't have an problem with people taking a picture during a concert, with a non tablet sized device, but recording the entire concert
Sorry, if you dislike the content of my post(s), you're entirely free to fuck the hell off.
Thanks for something new to read up on, I've never heard of virtue signaling before. Perhaps I'm out of touch. If I had to guess it would have something to do with me expressing my opinions and you not agreeing with them and feeling a little hurt?
Very cool (Score:1)
Who is this guy anyway?
Is he like one of those grandpas that tour?
bye! (Score:5, Interesting)
>"Singer and guitarist Jack White has banned the use of mobile phones at upcoming live shows. NME reports that the policy will be strictly enforced, requiring concert-goers to lock up their smartphones in pouches." "
I have no interest in interacting with my cell phone during a concert (or movie or any other type of paid entertainment). But tell me I have to lock up my phone in a "pouch" and you can shove your concert where the sun doesn't shine. I am so tired of the lowest-common-denominator ruining everything for everyone. Either they ruin it directly by being rude, annoying, and/or irresponsible, or ruin it indirectly due to places creating draconian rules/procedures to try and combat it.
No, in fact they had the nerve to post under their actual account. As the AC below you mentioned, you missed a few. I'm sure you could have thrown in a cuck or beta or something else too. I hope this have given you a few insights as to how better up your trolling game.
*has.
Actually, no it wouldn't (as long as licensed)
It's actually pretty cool to be at a concert and not have to see the glow of dumb people pulling out their smart phones to record a video that they won't watch. Being in the back row and not seeing a bunch of screens is pretty nice, makes me have hope in humanity.
But tell me I have to lock up my phone in a "pouch" and you can shove your concert where the sun doesn't shine.
So, you like going to a concert and looking over a sea of glowing cellphone screens when you look at the stage?
I find it unfortunate that this is necessary. But I do see the value.
addiction (Score:2)
Yondr? What's that? (Score:2, Interesting)
Hmm:
"Yondr uses a patented system to create phone-free spaces for artists, educators, organizations and individuals."
THEY GOT A PATENT? FOR PUTTING PHONES IN A BAG SEALED WITH CLOTHING SECURITY TAGS?
So Don't Go To His Concert? (Score:1)
The phone zone (Score:1)
Cell phones used as CGMS devices (Score:1)
If you use your phone to monitor your blood glucose, but the venue forces your phone to be locked into a Yondr bag, are there ADA repercussions? Seems that the answer would be "yes".
For example, an ADA-related consent order: https://www.ada.gov/sfxinc.htm6/ [ada.gov], and this line specifically: "Clear Channel Entertainment agrees not to discriminate against any guest with diabetes with regard to their bringing diabetes related medical equipment or diabetes related food into a concert venue.â
I sent a brief, poli
There likely wasn't a response because it's a huge edge-case. It probably came up in a meeting at some point, and someone said "if that ever happens, we'll deal with it then."
I've heard anecdotal evidence of a person here or there that was stopped by TSA for a colostomy bag or non-phone-based insulin pump. You've got a someone basically making minimum wage trying to "follow the rules" so they don't lose their job. It's embarrassing as fuck if you're the one it happens to you, but there should be some und
Horseshit. If you endanger my life because you're not properly educated to do your fucking job, there's still going to be a godsdamned lawsuit.
Bullshit on your horseshit. Nobody is forcing you to go see a show if your life is dependent on your use of your cellphone. They aren't taking it away and refusing to give it back the second you walk through the door. You can still say "no thanks, my life depends upon this device and I'd rather keep it, I'll move on and would like a refund, thank you"
Under your reasoning, nobody should be forced to build wheelchair ramps for apartment buildings for rent, because no one is forcing you to live there.
Grocery stores don't have to be handicap accessible, because no one is forcing you to shop there.
I can see why you went there, but I consider a roof over your head and a place to buy food a little bit different than going to a show. You can listen to music at home, but you can't pull a roof or food off the internet, yet.
Re: (Score:2)
The law doesn't, which is why it is LEGALLY known as a PUBLIC VENUE, which means ADA is in effect.
What about (Score:2)
Does it use magic? (Score:2)
Or will a magnet be enough to open the pouches without damage?
Was the policy clear prior to purchase? (Score:1)
Spot on. Make it known in advance so people can make informed decisions.
Let's watch (Score:4, Funny)
"Let's watch my recording of the concert I went to!"
-Nobody ever
I would mod this up if I hadn't already commented, but I would point out that the link posted does go to a certain type of band....
The Grateful Dead is the first one listed and they even had taper sections cordoned off back in the day. Bring your tape decks and mike stands! We'll put you in your own little section.
I do love watching videos and listening to audio recordings of shows I've been to....especially if it wasn't me who went to the hassle of recording them.
I see Steve Kimock is also listed in th
If you are complaining about a locked pouch then don't go. I went to concerts before cell phones and they were awesome, I didn't need a phone to remember it. I have no idea why people are pissed about this since my phone is not part of my body. Don't go if you don't like it. Go if you want to. Its not like they are stealing your phone. You have it next to you. No one is taking away your freedoms so settle down and put it into perspective.
carrying phones (Score:1)
I see both sides of it.
In real life I have to carry 2 phones, 1 personal and 1 work, since I'm on 24/7 oncall. True, I rarely get that afterhours call but my job calls for me to carry it (even though it sucks). And I have the personal in case I get that emergency call from the babysitters while out relaxing. Other than that, I don't record at shows, I don't watch videos on my cells, and I don't text "Whee! Chk it out, look where I'm at you losers!"
On the other hand, I work security at music festivals and I
But, but.. (Score:2)