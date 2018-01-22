Android Can Now Tell You How Fast Wi-Fi Networks Are Before You Join Them (theverge.com) 42
Today, Google announced that Android 8.1 Oreo will now display the speed of nearby open Wi-Fi networks to help you decide whether they're even worth the effort of connecting to. The Wi-Fi settings menu will now display one of four speed labels: Very Fast, Fast, OK, or Slow. The Verge reports: The difference between Very Fast and Fast, according to Google, is that you can stream "very high-quality videos" on the former and "most videos" on the latter. Most coffee shop dwellers should be fine with the OK level, as that's enough for web browsing, social media, and Spotify streaming. Private Wi-Fi networks that require passwords don't display any speed data since it's really none of your business and Google can't randomly test them, but they do continue to indicate signal strength. Google says network administrators can also opt out of Android's Wi-Fi Assistant showing speed info by using a "canary URL."
The thing Maps does is just enumerate networks and signal strengths. Based on data from lots of users, Google knows the location of these APs so it can get a better idea of location by triangulating the networks it sees.
All that has nothing to do with speeds. I'm guessing they've also been collecting speed data for a while - either by speed testing or just monitoring the speeds that apps that move a lot of data like Maps and YouTube are seeing when connected to a network. I'm guessing it's probably the latt
One nitpick: It's trilateration (with signal strength as a proxy for closeness), not triangulation. Regarding the speed testing, I also think Google just measures download speed of Android devices accessing Google services. But, they could do much more sneaky things. There's a URL that Android devices access when they join an open network. That URL could very well instruct Android devices to do some measuring of their own, and this would not necessarily result in a DDOS attack on the Wifi network, because t
I suppose it is because for most, the numbers wouldn't mean much either. You might know how much bandwidth in bits per second you require to stream a H265 media file without stuttering, but the common user wouldn't even know they are streaming. It's just "playing a big GIF" to them.
This is a growing frustration in general - various games and programs have also switched to keeping secret the size of a given patch. You barely even know you're downloading something, and you certainly don't get to know how MUCH you're downloading. Discord is really bad with this, and Twitch's "Downloading file X of Y" is just laughably useless.
Can they actually geolocate routers? I always thought it would be valuable to display the distance you are from the router. When connection is crap you'd know if you were getting closer if you walked around. You could work out what shop to stand in front of to leach their wifi. You could track the router down in order to reset it so everyone else gets booted. I wonder if this info is possible to calculate. The developer blog mentions nothing about wifi in the 8.1 updates. For Googles use only, not fpr app
Yes, and they all do it. Upload the mac address of the router, and your current GPS location. Then, an iPod Touch or whatever that doesn't have a GPS chip can, never the less, connect, phone home, and get a fair approximation of location for location service purposes.
Back when I did ISP tech support, it wasn't uncommon for people to need to replace their router for one reason or another, then call us bitching mightily that their location services on their non-GPS enabled devices stopped working properly.
Exactly how does one know how "fast" a WiFi network is without "joining" it? All you can tell is what the signal strength is (something already shown), the frequency, and the protocol (a/b/g/n/whatever). None of those will tell you how fast your actual Internet speed will be without connecting to it and trying it. It might indicate a cap on top theoretical speed, but how useful is that?
I mean, a 100% signal perfect signal on an N access point with nobody else connected to it that is on a saturated uplink which manages 0.1 Mb/s with horrendous latency is pretty crappy.
Are they saying that your Android device will, behind the scenes, actually connect to everything it can, without asking you, and TEST the link? What does that do for battery life? How much will that delay your connecting? How does that interfere with networks you have specifically chosen to automatically connect? How accurate is a quick test that might have touched the worst few seconds of use in the last hour?
Or is this based on Google "sharing" speed information from one user into a cloud database? I don't see how that is going to be very accurate either- things change constantly. And that speed rating will very much depend on your EXACT signal quality.
More questions than answers... the article doesn't help much, either.
Remember, if its something smart, the implementation must be stupid.
So all it has to do, is to poke at it. So if it broadcasts to you, you already got a signal to sample.
So if you can tell the connection limit of that, by the wireless signal standard, you can basically guess the max speed, since its far lower than what the cabled broadband in the back of the shop actually is.
Can you say denial of service attack?
Yeah, that seems to be what they are doing based on additional research. I think in many ways, this will be a DIS-service to the end users- presenting constantly inaccurate/outdated or irrelevant information. A whole lot of complexity with little real-world meaning.
Are you sure you read TFA? [quote]Private Wi-Fi networks that require passwords donâ(TM)t display any speed data since itâ(TM)s really none of your business and Google canâ(TM)t randomly test them, but they do continue to indicate signal strength.[/quote] This implies that the network will be joined, tested and disconnected. If you don't want to participate you can block the "canary URL" or just put a password on your wifi like most people do. As its going end to end across the internet, yo
Or it can do a combination of signal strength and speed and try to figure it out that way. After all an 802.11ac signal is worthless if it's weak but you have a stronger N signal nearby or things like that.
A long long time ago, I had a WiFi card that could connect to an 802.11g AP on the 10th floor from the 3rd through a concrete-and-steel building. This was annoying because I had an 802.11b AP nearby that would because of its proximity and greater signal strength be faster than the 802.11g one would becaus
...and as of right now I don't see any evidence of that capability. Perhaps in a further point release?
is they're simply determining what the connection speed is between you and the AP. ( 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac )
There is no way to know the bandwidth between the AP and the router / ISP without connecting to it and physically checking it.
It will have one hell of a time determining mine as I disable wi-fi unless I need it while I'm out and about.
It connects and runs a speedtest automatically.
Napster "Speed" column [buzzfeed.com]: DSL, Cable, 56K, 14.4, Unknown