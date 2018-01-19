Google Releases Fix For Chromecast Wi-Fi Crashes

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from ZDNet: Google on Wednesday said it will release an update Jan. 18 to fix a bug in Cast software on Android phones that dramatically slows down WiFi networks. Reports have been circulating this week that the Google Home Max speaker can knock the TP-Link Archer C7 router offline. In a support page, Google explains a bug caused the Cast software that connects with Chromecast devices to send a large amount of network traffic routers can't handle. Google said the update will roll out via a Google Play services update. Until the update is released, Google advises users to try rebooting their Android phone, and check that their WiFi router is updated with the latest firmware. Google didn't list specific routers impacted by the bug, but reports have indicated routers from Linksys and Synology are seeing network crashes as well.

  • There are two bugs here. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by CptLoRes ( 4510239 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @08:26AM (#55959633)
    1. Google sending out excessive/malformed data streams. 2. A WiFi router that can be knocked offline by receiving wireless data.

    • Yes but the interesting part here is just how many devices are affected. The Slashdot story recently talked about TP-Link's Archer router. I'm experiencing it on a top of the line D-Link. A quick search of Reddit and some other forums find similar reports across the board, including ASUS, Apple's Airports, and ... for a proper piece of irony Google's own WiFi router.

      What is happening here is that home routers aren't resistant to denial of service due to scenarios that the programmers didn't expect (DoS from

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by deesine ( 722173 )
        ^^^ This. I've run over a dozen media TV boxes (all the name brands plus) with two different routers from VerizonFios. Chromecast would occasionally make the older router choke. Problem solved when I settled on a generic Android box, because they are the only ones able to play all formats.

        • I assume you mean an Android HDMI dongle? How do you make that practical to use? I tried two (Android 4.x), but controlling them with a wireless mouse (no multi touch) gets really old, especially if you need to type something.

  • How the hell did they not notice a massive spike in bandwidth usage in testing?

