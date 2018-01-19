Google Releases Fix For Chromecast Wi-Fi Crashes (zdnet.com) 30
An anonymous reader quotes a report from ZDNet: Google on Wednesday said it will release an update Jan. 18 to fix a bug in Cast software on Android phones that dramatically slows down WiFi networks. Reports have been circulating this week that the Google Home Max speaker can knock the TP-Link Archer C7 router offline. In a support page, Google explains a bug caused the Cast software that connects with Chromecast devices to send a large amount of network traffic routers can't handle. Google said the update will roll out via a Google Play services update. Until the update is released, Google advises users to try rebooting their Android phone, and check that their WiFi router is updated with the latest firmware. Google didn't list specific routers impacted by the bug, but reports have indicated routers from Linksys and Synology are seeing network crashes as well.
Patch is for Google Play Services (Score:2)
The summary states that the patch is for Google Play Services, an application included with most non-Amazon Android devices sold outside the China market.
There are two bugs here. (Score:3, Insightful)
He's talking about BitTorrent. Peer-to-peer services like it are notoriously stressful for routers.
#2 is a bigger problem, but realistically home routers were never designed to do those types of things. They aren't capable of doing full wirespeed packet inspection, and for 99+% of the homes this works fine at a fraction of the cost.
The obvious solution if you need to do wire speed packet inspections, have huge routing tables, and rock solid stability, then buy a router designed for business use. Unfortunately those are MUCH more expensive.
Huh? These are just ordinary multicast packets; the only inspection the router needs to do is to check the destination address, which they have to do with every packet they handle. It's what routers do... look at destination addresses and forward the packet on the right interface. If they can't do that at wire(less)speed, then they pretty much fail as routers. And it's not like it's difficult to handle a few hundred megabits per second with modern CPUs, even low-power ones.
Yes but the interesting part here is just how many devices are affected. The Slashdot story recently talked about TP-Link's Archer router. I'm experiencing it on a top of the line D-Link. A quick search of Reddit and some other forums find similar reports across the board, including ASUS, Apple's Airports, and
... for a proper piece of irony Google's own WiFi router.
What is happening here is that home routers aren't resistant to denial of service due to scenarios that the programmers didn't expect (DoS from
I assume you mean an Android HDMI dongle? How do you make that practical to use? I tried two (Android 4.x), but controlling them with a wireless mouse (no multi touch) gets really old, especially if you need to type something.
Um no. As noted in TFA it also effects Linksys which in the past couple of day released a firmware update that mitigates the wifi dropping out or otherwise at best unreliable. Since updating to that my WRT3200ACM has been behaving much better. It can go now for hours without problems. So far it's only dropped out a couple of times. Linksys did note though sparingly one of the problems was exactly as mentioned in the article. A dollar a doughnut your's has the same problem.
Testing... (Score:2)
How the hell did they not notice a massive spike in bandwidth usage in testing?