Google Home and Chromecast Could Be Overloading Your Home Wi-Fi (theverge.com) 75
Google Cast products could be to blame for your wonky internet connection. According to TP-Link, "The Cast feature normally sends packets of information at regular intervals to keep a live connection with products like Google Home," reports The Verge. "However, if the device is awakened from a 'sleep' mode, it will sometimes send a burst of information at once, which can overwhelm a router. The longer a Cast device has been in 'sleep' mode, the more information it might send at once." The engineer says that could exceed over 100,000 packets, an amount that "may eventually cause some of [the] router's primary features to shut down -- including wireless connectivity."
TP-Link has reportedly fixed the issue in its C1200 router, but a broader fix from Google's end has not been found.
Exactly what you said. Furthermore, it does not even need to record in audio format. Just the written words and metadata is even better.
I would really love to be a marketer at Google with this powerful tool at my disposal. It is an incredible situation.
Bullshit.
I only paid $79 on sale.
Not me! I bought it on sale for only $79!
nope, google home, and chromecast use multicastDNS like apple bojour to locate devices on the same access point.
a quiet side effect is chromecasts, don't work well in multi wireless access point networks. (ie a computer connecting to you AP can't reach devices connected to another AP)
the issue is some update is basically spamming mdns requests across all nodes which is causeing network congestion.
some routers are going so far as to limit udp trafffic from google products to prevent network congestion issue
Nope, as long as they're on the same layer 2 network they communicate fine.
What? I have 4 access points and it doesn't matter which one I'm on I can connect to the chromecasts fine, I even have multiple ssids (to manage bandwidth restrictions for guests), Doesn't matter which AP or SSID, all chromecasts work.
Is it recording at all times and spewing compressed audio back to the mothership?
Of course it is. Why would anyone believe anything else?
This is pretty much why I just dumped my Echo. The fact that I literally have no idea what it's transmitting at any given time makes me nervous. I love the idea of a voice driven assistant, but I also don't love the idea that MS/Amazon/Google could know anything I say to anyone.... I work from home and discussing sensitive business information within earshot of an always-on microphone makes me twitch.
there's a timer on sending some packets.
send every x seconds.
when it's in sleep, it sends it for whatever it missed when sleeping. probably same data, I suppose.
a not that uncommon glitch.
it just proves google doesn't give a fuck about quality anymore than others.
You can still get a very shitty router. I noticed MANY routers are simply underpowered. They have 3 antenna's, a 1.2GHz chip, some shitty software and a power supply of 500mA, replace that with a 1A and given the system doesn't overheat, it won't "crash" or power cycle anymore. Also, crack open the case and put a decent power sink on the chips.
I have gotten some mixed results from Asus, I've actually melted the plastic off a Netgear home router by attempting to use its gigabit ports, the Linksys is a big st
LOL, that router is trash anyway... They released the firmware update to fix the LAST firmware update that the had to pull because it totally hosed up the router beyond reasonable recovery. Seems the radio has some major issues and all their attempts to fix it thus far have failed.
How do I know this? Because I have one, collecting dust, because I got tired of having to factory reset the thing every few hours to get it working again. You could make it last a bit longer if you turned off literally EVERYTH
Maximum sized packets are normally 1500 or less because that's the standard Enet MTU. So, TP-Link "routers" can crap out when you send 200 MB through them? Time to buy a competitor's product.
There's more to throughput than simply bandwidth.
For instance, most enterprise grade routers are rated for packets per second (PPS).
A cheap enterprise-grade 4-5 port router with a 2-core 500Mhz processor will most likely be rated around 1 million PPS while a 4-core at 1Ghz will be able to handle over 3 million PPS.
For comparison, the latest version of the of the TP-Link Archer C1200 mentioned in the article has only a 1-core processor running at 900Ghz processor which I assume would be rated around 800,000
First, the issue 'taint got nuttin' to do with routing. The Google devices are sending lots of mcast traffic which affects WiFi. That's strictly a WiFi AP/bridging function. Second, although it may clog WiFi for a while, there's no excuse for an AP to crash because of it.
Third, people need to stop calling these things routers. That's like saying Dr. Dre is a Doctor. They don't route multicast, they don't do routing protocols. Most won't even route be
I haven't used a router that couldn't route in ages, and I meant off the shelf consumer stuff for $100ish. They all had the ability to do some poor level of routing.
As for the cheap enterprise thing, I'd assume that's more marketing related, as companies are using it to describe products that can do more routing beyond the off the shelf buffalo (example, ubiquiti has plenty of cheap, four port, routers that they call enterprise, you can argue that they're not, but it was pretty obvious to me what the poster
Well I guess you're right.
In my defense I moved to the $150 "enterprise" stuff a while ago.
My cheapish Bufalo definitely could.
100,000 packets bursting on a WiFi over a few seconds does not get close to the 1M PPS most routers should be able to push these days (you got to figure in that WiFi is for most of these systems a half-duplex broadcast).
So it's basically; while(true) { send_packet(); next_packet += interval; sleep(next_packet - now()); }
eg, when the CPU wakes up, try to send all the packets you missed?
200MB? You mean 200Mb/s.
Gigabit Ethernet handles:
1,000,000,000 b/s / (84 B * 8 b/B) == 1,488,096 f/s (maximum rate)
1,000,000,000 b/s / (1,538 B * 8 b/B) == 81,274 f/s (minimum rate)
If they crap out at 100,000 packets your router is indeed shitty, that's what 100Mb/s networks peak out at.
Als impacts routers from Asus, Linksys, Netgear and Synology. Possibly more.
TP-Link are the ones who figured out what the cause was.
Shitty router brands unite. I had the same issue almost 10 years ago, until I installed OpenWRT on my Asus. No more issues. Then the Asus burned out and I got a Buffalo router. Also, never had issues.
You're confusing that with Google Wave...er...I mean Google TiSP [google.com]
I have an slowish ADSL line. At regular intervals various Daemons on various computes wake up and decide to download gigabytes of junk. Microsoft update is the worst offender, but there are many others. They all do so at maximum speed, killing the internet access.
So on my Gargoyle router, I throttle all the download addresses that these services use. But they daemons are smart. They keep finding new servers to download from. I currently have about 50
/24 sites throttled, but more appear every week or so.
Dropbox and Google Drive can be throttled locally nothing else seems to have that ability unless one gets into heavy group policy configs or jailbreak Apples.
It's not the download speed that's the problem, it's that most servers pushing data to you are using a TCP protocol that actively tries to keep the bottleneck network buffer full. If all those servers swapped to BBR, which actively tries to keep that buffer empty, the problem would probably disappear.
At home I get about 4mbit through my ADSL connection. With 4 windows machines downloading OS and game updates, the internet was essentially unusable. So I now run my own DNS and redirect windows & steam do
TPLink recommends you buy a better router than what they sell..
Seriously? A hundred thousand packets over the radio causes it to crash? Toss that trash in the trash.
If your hardware cannot handle the media speed of a radio link, how are you going to handle 100BaseT much less a gigabit link? I'd say TPLink is trying to cast blame on something else to hide their failure.
No Pay no attention to the device that actually failed in this scenario.. It was the evil Google device that sent us to many packets....
is sending so much information that it disrupts your internet connection, perhaps it is time to kick the spy OUT of your home.
Same for any other 'helpful' product that connects to the internet when it wants to, rather than when you need it to.
My friend's netgear router is crashing all of the time and she has a chromecast attached. I hope netgear issues a patch too.
used a 110 baud modem and the newer ones used 330 baud so this is just sad.
I bought a basic chromecast to be able to cast my screen to a non-smart tv. Um it has no sleep mode AFAICS. It just sits there forever changing backdrops (and of course downloading those damn backdrops every minute or so). If it actually had a sleep mode, the TV could turn off after some time with no HDMI signal - which I, like an IDIOT, thought it would be designed to do - but no, the chromecast is always sending an HDMI signal - my plan for a self powering down TV blown all to hell.
So I plugged the chrome