Google Home and Chromecast Could Be Overloading Your Home Wi-Fi

Google Cast products could be to blame for your wonky internet connection . According to TP-Link , "The Cast feature normally sends packets of information at regular intervals to keep a live connection with products like Google Home," reports The Verge. "However, if the device is awakened from a 'sleep' mode, it will sometimes send a burst of information at once, which can overwhelm a router. The longer a Cast device has been in 'sleep' mode, the more information it might send at once." The engineer says that could exceed over 100,000 packets, an amount that "may eventually cause some of [the] router's primary features to shut down -- including wireless connectivity."TP-Link has reportedly fixed the issue in its C1200 router , but a broader fix from Google's end has not been found.