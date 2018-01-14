Text Message Scammer Gets Five Years in Prison (reuters.com) 53
36-year-old Fraser Thompson is going to prison, according to Reuters, after receiving a five-year sentence for "defrauding" cellphone customers out of millions of dollars. An anonymous reader quotes Reuters: Prosecutors said Thompson engaged in a scheme to sign up hundreds of thousands of cellphone customers for paid text messaging services without their consent. The customers were subsequently forced to pay more than $100 million for unsolicited text messages that included trivia, horoscopes and celebrity gossip, according to the prosecutors. They said the scheme was headed by Darcy Wedd, Mobile Messenger's former chief executive, who was found guilty by a jury in December but has not yet been sentenced. "They ripped off everyday cellphone users, $10 a month, netting over $100 million in illegal profits, of which Thompson personally received over $1.5 million," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement.
Thompson was ordered to forfeit $1.5 million in "fraud proceeds," according to the article, and was convicted of conspiracy, wire fraud, identity theft and money laundering.
Seven other people also pleaded guilty to participating in the scam -- and one has already been sentenced to 33 months in prison.
Thompson was ordered to forfeit $1.5 million in "fraud proceeds," according to the article, and was convicted of conspiracy, wire fraud, identity theft and money laundering.
Seven other people also pleaded guilty to participating in the scam -- and one has already been sentenced to 33 months in prison.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Question (Score:3, Informative)
You get signed up for a premium SMS "service" by someone else, with having done anything yourself to subscribe. If you ignore the message, instead of texting STOP, you start getting billed.
I experienced this several years ago. When I was signed up for a premium SMS by someone else, I called up Verizon and complained. Verizon told me they had unsubscribed me and put a premium SMS block on my account. Then they tried to bill me for it, anyway. I didn't end up paying that bill after another, angrier, call to V
Figures, next question (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
why aren't the Verizon/AT&T/etc execs who allow this in jail too? Yeah, yeah, we all know the answer
Maybe because it's not illegal to provide for subscription services, and to take them down when someone points out they were scammed? If you think it SHOULD have been illegal to operate their systems that way (as it had been for YEARS), then you should be wondering why congress didn't pass a law requiring the networks to shutdown all of those services until they could rebuild them around a mechanism that forced all new subscriptions to involved proof of identity. Then you could ask for them to be prosecute
Re: (Score:2)
They settled a class action lawsuit over the whole thing a few years back.
Re: (Score:2)
Even if they are not in Jail, Verizon/AT&T/etc should forfeit the money they made off these schemes as they were silently complicit in their commission and profited even more than the fraudsters.
Re: That's not long enough to deter the crime. (Score:1)
What crime? The article does explain what he did.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
This type of blatant fraud seems to never get adequately punished. This saga [popehat.com] of what appears to be ongoing habitual fraud finally came to an end [popehat.com] and the guy got only 108 months.
Very interesting. (Score:5, Interesting)
What I find so very interesting is that the judicial system doesn't seem to equate the overall amount of economic damage as being the same as if done to a single individual. Basically, you give everyone on the planet a paper cut and get a slap on the wrist but if you give one person 7 million paper cuts then it's somehow worse despite being far less damaging by three orders of magnitude.
Re: (Score:2)
They have to do that so they can have an excuse to fine their corporate overlords less than they make in excess profits when they scam the world for billions.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, because nearly everyone recovers to 100% from a paper cut, somewhat fewer recover from being stabbed (physical and psychologically) and history has only one very dubious record of a man recovering after being stabbed to death.
Maybe I should rephrase. The amount of economic damage done by murdering or crippling an individual is not just the act itself, it's the loss of that person's entire life after that point, and the loss of their children and their children's children. That's not the same as "the d
Re: (Score:3)
Jesus Christ, who was that?!?!
It sounds like the plot of a terrible book.
Same thing for spam (Score:4, Interesting)
We also do the same thing for financial (white collar) crime. The lifetime earnings for an average American is about $1.5 million. So by that metric, any white collar criminal who causes more than $1.5 million in damage should automatically get a life sentence. But we have this tendency to spread that cost over everyone, so $1.5 million becomes half a cent per American, and we sweep it under the rug. (To be fair, the same standard is used for non-white collar financial crimes like bank robbery. The harsher sentence is for threatening people working at or customers of the bank, not for stealing the money.)
Re: (Score:2)
But we have this tendency to spread that cost over everyone
... and we sweep it under the rug.
That is the part that is so interesting.
So, um, how did he get paid? (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: So, um, how did he get paid? (Score:2)
The way to beat these guys, is to call your provider, talk nicely to them, and get them to block premium services and third party billing on your account.
Wish Facebook would be next (Score:1)
They cost me almost $20 in overage text fees last month. I disabled text messages a couple of months ago as described here:
https://www.facebook.com/help/170960386370271?helpref=faq_content [facebook.com]
But, I'm still getting them.
Re:100 million vs 1.5 million? (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Only 98.5 milion left! Per year that's barely 19 million. OMG communism!
White collar sentencing is a joke... (Score:2)
I have always wondered why, when sentencing white collar criminals, they don't make the jail sentence equal to the amount of money they stole divided by the average American wage. So for example, this guy facilitated stealing $100 million, and the average US wage is $51,000/year. So this asshat would get 1,960 years in jail, because that is the effective amount of time he stole from his victims. Give him the option of lethal injection, but either way his life should be over and he should die in prison.
Th