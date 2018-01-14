Text Message Scammer Gets Five Years in Prison

36-year-old Fraser Thompson is going to prison, according to Reuters, after receiving a five-year sentence for "defrauding" cellphone customers out of millions of dollars. An anonymous reader quotes Reuters:Thompson was ordered to forfeit $1.5 million in "fraud proceeds," according to the article, and was convicted of conspiracy, wire fraud, identity theft and money laundering.Seven other people also pleaded guilty to participating in the scam -- and one has already been sentenced to 33 months in prison.