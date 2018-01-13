Fake 'Inbound Missile' Alert Sent To Every Cellphone in Hawaii (chicagotribune.com) 93
"Somebody sent out a false emergency alert to all cell phones in Hawaii saying, 'BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL'," writes Slashdot reader flopwich, adding "Somebody's had better days at work." The Associated Press reports: In a conciliatory news conference later in the day, Hawaii officials apologized for the mistake and vowed to ensure it will never happen again. Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator Vern Miyagi said the error happened when someone hit the wrong button. "We made a mistake," said Miyagi. For nearly 40 minutes, it seemed like the world was about to end in Hawaii, an island paradise already jittery over the threat of nuclear-tipped missiles from North Korea...
On the H-3, a major highway north of Honolulu, vehicles sat empty after drivers left them to run to a nearby tunnel after the alert showed up, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. Workers at a golf club huddled in a kitchen fearing the worst... The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tweeted there was no threat about 10 minutes after the initial alert, but that didn't reach people who aren't on the social media platform. A revised alert informing of the "false alarm" didn't reach cellphones until 38 minutes later, according to the time stamp on images people shared on social media.
Bring me my Brown Pants!!
From Red Dwarf:
Kryten: "I suggest we go to red alert."
Cat: "Forget red alert. I say we go straight to brown alert!"
Kryten: "But sir, we don't have brown alert."
Cat: "You won't be saying that in a minute...and don't say I didn't alert you!"
Are you sure, sir? It does mean changing the bulb.
Imagine when someone hacks it: buy v1agr@ now!
Ah, it's Saturday, so it's "the government never makes a mistake" today. Presumably tomorrow we'll go back to "the government can never do anything right".
But if you want to go with a "it was a secret test" conspiracy theory, consider that the government doing the secret testing may not have been the American government.
Imagine Kim is drunk, time to troll Hawaii....
Kimmie wants a raise, time to troll Hawaii, Alaska, NYC
Kimmie just enjoys a good laugh
After all Pops made a good living at it and there only bonuses....
Did any other state get a similar warning? No? Then how was it not a state deal? If the feds has messed up we all would have gotten a notice on our phones, or at least some other part of the U.S.
Or, this was real but neutralized and then disavowed with a cover story.
I'm pretty sure the feds wouldn't send a nationwide alert for a localized threat. Initiating mass panic is dangerous enough over a small area.
A cover story for a single missile that was neutralized may be feasible. However, there is no way in hell a US retaliatory response could be hidden by a cover story.
Something tells me this isn't the first missile we've neutralized (shooting down a missile that has no chance of reaching the US is just good defense practice). But to retaliate means to acknowledge it. Pretending it never happened would be a huge blow to KJU's ego. All of this is wild speculation, of course.
Scaring the crap out of everyone is considered "a state exercise?"
It was a mistake by state officials, plain and simple.
Hawaii officials give timeline of events surrounding false alarm [thehill.com]
Approx. 8.05 a.m.: A routine internal test during a shift change was initiated. This was a test that involved the Emergency Alert System, the Wireless Emergency Alert, but no warning sirens.
8.07 a.m.: A warning was erroneously triggered statewide by an employee at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA).
8.10 a.m.: State Adjutant Maj. Gen. Joe Logan validated with the US Pacific Command that there was no missile launch.
Honolulu Police Department notified of the false alarm by HI-EMA.
8.13 a.m.: State Warning Point issues a cancellation of the Civil Danger Warning Message. This would have prevented the initial alert from being rebroadcast to phones that may not have received it yet. For instance, if a phone was not on at 8.07am, it would not receive the alert later on.
Scaring the crap out of everyone is considered "a state exercise?"
It was a mistake by state officials, plain and simple.
My interst is that I would want to know where the thing is aimed for, so I could stand a few miles away and enjoy the show. Radiation poisioning isn't pretty, and to actually witness the explosion, then get quickly incinerated seems like the ticket. Google Hiroshi Ouchi - but only if you have a very strong stomach. Ouchi and another fellow were pouring Uranyl Nitrate solution into a container, and for some reason poured 16 Kilograms worth of Uranium into a vessel that was only supposed to have 2.4, and the
Scaring the crap out of everyone is considered "a state exercise?"
Yes.
It was a state warning system activated by state employees that was sent to everyone in the state of Hawaii.
The clear meaning is that there was no federal involvement in the alert.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Why did it take 40 minutes to correct? (Score:5, Insightful)
This message ostensibly was sent to every cell phone in Hawaii - didn't the guy who "pushed the wrong button" get the alert as well?
And seriously - their first thought when sending out a correction was a Tweet? Don't they have the ability to send an "all clear" over the same channel they sent the "LOOK OUT YOU'RE ABOUT TO DIE!!!" message?
Re:Why did it take 40 minutes to correct? (Score:5, Informative)
Don't they have the ability to send an "all clear" over the same channel they sent the "LOOK OUT YOU'RE ABOUT TO DIE!!!" message?
No, apparently they do not:
"[Emergency alerts] aren't like text messages, where a sender can dash off a quick 'sorry my bad' if they mistype. IPAWS notices have a specific format, which must be composed formally and in advance. Audio files for broadcast notices must be recorded or generated and uploaded. Often, this has to be done by special software on special equipment."
https://www.theatlantic.com/te... [theatlantic.com]
Given the history of the Cold War, it's a little disturbing that they didn't have a "sorry, that was a false alarm" message already formally prepared.
In the history of forever, whenever bureaucracies fuck up - 'blame the new guy'. Someone thought it was a good idea and did it, likely for political reasons, it went down way worse than they thought and... So what was the follow up marketing meant to about, obviously stoking war fears, real war fears. Who was playing, drive war fears as an FCC distraction, make more War Industrial Complex funding more palatable, attack property values in Honolulu (Pearl Harbour is the number one target in the US and make no
In addition.. (Score:2)
Funny part is that there was a prompt for "are you sure?"
The thing is, like all state of the art systems of this sort, it's run on NT or Win95, so Clippy is involved.
Off hand, I'd expect that the kind of place that monitors for ICBM's and issues that sort of warning probably doesn't allow cell phones or many other kinds of wireless device. In a lot of cases, things like Internet access might also be locked down.
You can see the timeline and offical actions below (Score:2)
Hawaii officials give timeline of events surrounding false alarm [thehill.com]
Not much of a timeline (Score:2)
Although interesting to see what happened after "the wrong button was pressed", I would still love to know more about how such a terribly incorrect action could be triggered so easily with no outside verification. Like the governor doesn't even get one minute to verify and cancel a state-wide alert?
I know time is of the essence in these things but it just seems crazy a shift change could trigger this, and in a way crazier that if that was possible, it never happened before. It seems pretty obvious somethi
This message ostensibly was sent to every cell phone in Hawaii - didn't the guy who "pushed the wrong button" get the alert as well?
And seriously - their first thought when sending out a correction was a Tweet? Don't they have the ability to send an "all clear" over the same channel they sent the "LOOK OUT YOU'RE ABOUT TO DIE!!!" message?
What I am interested in is the "pushed the wrong button" business. Aren't they required to have one of these? http://www.12voltunlimited.com... [12voltunlimited.com] . I cannot imagine that if there was an actual button, it would have to have a switch guard. And if you have an alert that tells millions of people that they need to kiss their asses goodbye, a keyboard press to actuate is simply criminal.
But I'll bet it was a keyboard press.
Please don't say that again.
. . . and the other buttons . . . ? (Score:4, Funny)
So, they have a button programmed to broadcast a missile attack, and the operator "hit it by mistake."
So what other alert buttons are pre-programmed on the board . . . ?
"GIANT TUNA DEVOURING BEACH VISITORS!"
"AI POWERED SLINKY ARMY ATTACKING PASSENGER CARS!"
And, of course, worst of all:
"HAWAII DECLARED TO BE A SHITHOLE!"
"IMMINENT COVFEFE! STAND BY!"
I see your list omitted the Sharknado. . . . are you trying to be funny or something?
;D
From Monsters vs Aliens. [youtube.com]
Why do you imagine that the only way the message could be sent to every phone is to have a list of all phone numbers? I suspect the system relies on beacon signals broadcast from cell towers that every cellphone within range picks up, displays the message, then stores a record of the alert for a pre determined period of time (24 hours), after which the alert is ignored.
Do you really imagine the system sends out several million simultaneous text messages? Why just send a message to every device within range?
The government shouldn't have everyone's number. They should definitely not have such a tool of powerful propaganda and fear in everyone's pockets.
You propose they instead do what, print their alerts about impending danger in the newspaper, but not on the front page - that might scare people?
One of my first memories was in 1950 when the communists in NK invaded the south and the UN voted on a resolution against them. Did you forget almost 70 years of history?
Re: Trump is trying to create... (Score:2)
Trump is trying to create... a problem in Korea where there has never been one before?
You can't be that stupid.
Ever heard of the Korean War? They made a tv show about it called M.A.S.H., it was quite popular.
There was also a movie, called Team America, that explored some of the issues involved with North Korea.
Every president since Eisenhower has had to deal with a "North Korea Problem", even Obama, the difference is Trump isn't trying to bribe North Korea to get them to pretend to suspend their nuclear weapons efforts...
Real not fake...mistake (Score:3, Insightful)
It wasn't a "fake alert" it was a real alert from the real Agency empowered to issue them, that's way worse than a "fake" one.
It was a mistake... That's not the same as being "fake", words matter. Editor's please take some English classes before posting any more.
Agreed, it was a false alert, not a fake one.
Hanlon's Razor.
I was there... (Score:2)
The closest Hiroshima survivor was in a cellar only 300 m from ground zero -- which is very close when you consider that the bomb was detonated at 500 m altitude.
Now the device North Korea tested back in September was 10x to 20x more powerful than the Hiroshima bomb, but still if a bomb were detonated over Pearl Harbor and you were standing on the beach in Waikiki, you'd almost certainly survive, albeit possibly with thermal burns.
Here's the thing about all that Duck and Cover stuff from the 50s: when you
Shitty wat to wake up (Score:2)
Hope I never read a message like that again.
Didn't last long, but people were running red lights, etc.
Friends were trying to decide which of their children to save.
Friends were trying to decide which of their children to save.
Save them how, exactly?
Bring them to shelter. People have survived nuclear attacks before, no doubt they will in the future as well. If you avoid being killed by the initial blast and radiation you want to shelter from the fallout, most of which fades in two weeks.
Survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki [atomicheritage.org]
Fallout Protection - What to Know and Do about Nuclear Attack [wa.gov]
Nuclear Strike Drills Faded Away In The 1980s. It May Be Time To Dust Them Off [npr.org]
Nuclear weapons and their effects operate according to the laws of physics, not magic. The ph
Or was it which ones to get rid of?
Inquiring minds want to know (Score:2)
So say I get similar alert in my home in CA. Don't have any basement, have one bathtub where children can fit. How do I maximize chances of long term survival? Stay in the house or in the car which at least has a partial metal envelope?
I grew up in the 60s and 70s. I remember some of the cold war films they showed us in school. According to them:
Stay indoors. If you’re close enough to the blast, you’re probably dead anyway (that was mostly just implied). For many more people, though, fallout is going to be the main worry - so stay inside. And even if you still have running water... you probably shouldn’t drink it. Use what’s already in the back of the toilet and in your hot water heater.
Of course nowadays, post 9/1
Iodine?
Since most if not all Iodine isotopes have half life measured in days or hours, you don't need to block iodine update for a long time.
You need to flood your body with iodine, so that any radioactive iodine that is ingested is excreted out again, instead of being accumulated in the thyroid.
The automobile has little to maintain its position, just four tires. It wasn't designed to withstand extreme conditions. The windows can be shattered, and the frame can crumple on top of you. Few vehicles are strong enough to survive such extre conditions.
Duck and cover, mocked endlessly, is a good way to react. If you are close enough either the radiation or the blast will kill you outright, but that's a pretty small area (particularly when its a maybe 20kt fission weapon from Korea, probably with an impact trigger). Otherwise, your biggest danger is from the flying debris. Ducking out of the way of flying glass and getting under some substantial cover to avoid falling roofs and ceilings will certainly raise your odds of getting through it.
A good wake up call (Score:2)
This may have been the result of minor incompetence, but there is major incompetence happening further west.
We ignore North Korea and China at our peril. They will soon have capability to reach Hawaii. Then what will we do when they start attacking S. Korea? Nothing that is what. Cannot endanger Hawaii.
And anti missile missiles are only partially effective. They would need to be near 100% to risk it.
Sure, we could retaliate, but remember, N. Korea need not act rationally.
We ignore North Korea and China at our peril. They will soon have capability to reach Hawaii. Then what will we do when they start attacking S. Korea? Nothing that is what.Cannot endanger Hawaii.
Bomb the launch sites? You know we have bombs the size of railroad cars that we can drop on their military installations - they impact a 1 mile radius area, as isis learned a little while ago... what's it called, the "Mother Of All Bombs"?
Hey! (Score:2)
This isn't news, it's "olds."
That's OK, it hasn't been discussed here till now . That discussions is part of the magic of Slashdot.
good (Score:1)