Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Cellphones Government United States Idle

Fake 'Inbound Missile' Alert Sent To Every Cellphone in Hawaii (chicagotribune.com) 68

Posted by EditorDavid from the aloha dept.
"Somebody sent out a false emergency alert to all cell phones in Hawaii saying, 'BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL'," writes Slashdot reader flopwich, adding "Somebody's had better days at work." The Associated Press reports: In a conciliatory news conference later in the day, Hawaii officials apologized for the mistake and vowed to ensure it will never happen again. Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator Vern Miyagi said the error happened when someone hit the wrong button. "We made a mistake," said Miyagi. For nearly 40 minutes, it seemed like the world was about to end in Hawaii, an island paradise already jittery over the threat of nuclear-tipped missiles from North Korea...

On the H-3, a major highway north of Honolulu, vehicles sat empty after drivers left them to run to a nearby tunnel after the alert showed up, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. Workers at a golf club huddled in a kitchen fearing the worst... The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tweeted there was no threat about 10 minutes after the initial alert, but that didn't reach people who aren't on the social media platform. A revised alert informing of the "false alarm" didn't reach cellphones until 38 minutes later, according to the time stamp on images people shared on social media.

Fake 'Inbound Missile' Alert Sent To Every Cellphone in Hawaii More | Reply

Fake 'Inbound Missile' Alert Sent To Every Cellphone in Hawaii

Comments Filter:

  • Brown Pants (Score:4)

    by jwhyche ( 6192 ) on Saturday January 13, 2018 @09:22PM (#55924363) Homepage

    Bring me my Brown Pants!!

    • From Red Dwarf:

      Kryten: "I suggest we go to red alert."
      Cat: "Forget red alert. I say we go straight to brown alert!"
      Kryten: "But sir, we don't have brown alert."
      Cat: "You won't be saying that in a minute...and don't say I didn't alert you!"

  • Why did it take 40 minutes to correct? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Saturday January 13, 2018 @09:44PM (#55924437)

    This message ostensibly was sent to every cell phone in Hawaii - didn't the guy who "pushed the wrong button" get the alert as well?

    And seriously - their first thought when sending out a correction was a Tweet? Don't they have the ability to send an "all clear" over the same channel they sent the "LOOK OUT YOU'RE ABOUT TO DIE!!!" message?

    • Re:Why did it take 40 minutes to correct? (Score:5, Informative)

      by Jeremi ( 14640 ) on Saturday January 13, 2018 @09:47PM (#55924459) Homepage

      Don't they have the ability to send an "all clear" over the same channel they sent the "LOOK OUT YOU'RE ABOUT TO DIE!!!" message?

      No, apparently they do not:

      "[Emergency alerts] aren't like text messages, where a sender can dash off a quick 'sorry my bad' if they mistype. IPAWS notices have a specific format, which must be composed formally and in advance. Audio files for broadcast notices must be recorded or generated and uploaded. Often, this has to be done by special software on special equipment."

      https://www.theatlantic.com/te... [theatlantic.com]

      • Given the history of the Cold War, it's a little disturbing that they didn't have a "sorry, that was a false alarm" message already formally prepared.

    • Funny part is that there was a prompt for "are you sure?"

      • Funny part is that there was a prompt for "are you sure?"

        The thing is, like all state of the art systems of this sort, it's run on NT or Win95, so Clippy is involved.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by c ( 8461 )

      This message ostensibly was sent to every cell phone in Hawaii - didn't the guy who "pushed the wrong button" get the alert as well?

      Off hand, I'd expect that the kind of place that monitors for ICBM's and issues that sort of warning probably doesn't allow cell phones or many other kinds of wireless device. In a lot of cases, things like Internet access might also be locked down.

      • Although interesting to see what happened after "the wrong button was pressed", I would still love to know more about how such a terribly incorrect action could be triggered so easily with no outside verification. Like the governor doesn't even get one minute to verify and cancel a state-wide alert?

        I know time is of the essence in these things but it just seems crazy a shift change could trigger this, and in a way crazier that if that was possible, it never happened before. It seems pretty obvious somethi

  • . . . and the other buttons . . . ? (Score:3, Funny)

    by PolygamousRanchKid ( 1290638 ) on Saturday January 13, 2018 @09:47PM (#55924461)

    So, they have a button programmed to broadcast a missile attack, and the operator "hit it by mistake."

    So what other alert buttons are pre-programmed on the board . . . ?

    "GIANT TUNA DEVOURING BEACH VISITORS!"

    "AI POWERED SLINKY ARMY ATTACKING PASSENGER CARS!"

    And, of course, worst of all:

    "HAWAII DECLARED TO BE A SHITHOLE!"

  • Real not fake...mistake (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It wasn't a "fake alert" it was a real alert from the real Agency empowered to issue them, that's way worse than a "fake" one.

    It was a mistake... That's not the same as being "fake", words matter. Editor's please take some English classes before posting any more.

  • On the 24th floor of a Waikiki Beach condo balcony having coffee when the alert came on my cell. First reaction...WTF?? Second reaction... went straight to the roof. If it's gonna go down, I want to see it (if only for a few milliseconds).
  • Today a Swatting tomorrow a MISSLE ATTACK!!!!

  • Hope I never read a message like that again.

    Didn't last long, but people were running red lights, etc.

    Friends were trying to decide which of their children to save.

  • So say I get similar alert in my home in CA. Don't have any basement, have one bathtub where children can fit. How do I maximize chances of long term survival? Stay in the house or in the car which at least has a partial metal envelope?

    • I grew up in the 60s and 70s. I remember some of the cold war films they showed us in school. According to them:

      Stay indoors. If you’re close enough to the blast, you’re probably dead anyway (that was mostly just implied). For many more people, though, fallout is going to be the main worry - so stay inside. And even if you still have running water... you probably shouldn’t drink it. Use what’s already in the back of the toilet and in your hot water heater.

      Of course nowadays, post 9/1

    • The house has multiple walls, and a larger surface area to absorb the damage. It is also more likely to stay in place. Aside from a direct hit, or radiation fallout, or a chemical or biological weapon, you should survive inside the house.

      The automobile has little to maintain its position, just four tires. It wasn't designed to withstand extreme conditions. The windows can be shattered, and the frame can crumple on top of you. Few vehicles are strong enough to survive such extre conditions.

  • This may have been the result of minor incompetence, but there is major incompetence happening further west.

    We ignore North Korea and China at our peril. They will soon have capability to reach Hawaii. Then what will we do when they start attacking S. Korea? Nothing that is what. Cannot endanger Hawaii.

    And anti missile missiles are only partially effective. They would need to be near 100% to risk it.

    Sure, we could retaliate, but remember, N. Korea need not act rationally.

  • Hey! (Score:2)

    by msauve ( 701917 )
    Welcome to earlier today!

    This isn't news, it's "olds."

    • That's OK, it hasn't been discussed here till now . That discussions is part of the magic of Slashdot.

  • There should be more of this in the US. Lots more. In fact, we should reinstate bi-yearly air raid drills for schools and businesses. For everyone within 100 miles of a strategically important target. That would be 95% of the population I bet. Remember that the nukes are wayyyyyy more powerful nowadays? It needs to be made perfectly clear to the US population that if our great leader pops his top and starts a nuclear confrontation, people have a 10% chance of survival, and that's only IF they manage to ge

Slashdot Top Deals

"The trouble with doing something right the first time is that nobody appreciates how difficult it was." -- Walt West

Close