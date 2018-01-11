FCC Undoing Rules That Make It Easier For Small ISPs To Compete With Big Telecom (vice.com) 45
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: The Federal Communications Commission is currently considering a rule change that would alter how it doles out licenses for wireless spectrum. These changes would make it easier and more affordable for Big Telecom to scoop up licenses, while making it almost impossible for small, local wireless ISPs to compete. The Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum is the rather earnest name for a chunk of spectrum that the federal government licenses out to businesses. It covers 3550-3700 MHz, which is considered a "midband" spectrum. It can get complicated, but it helps to think of it how radio channels work: There are specific channels that can be used to broadcast, and companies buy the license to broadcast over that particular channel. The FCC will be auctioning off licenses for the CBRS, and many local wireless ISPs -- internet service providers that use wireless signal, rather than cables, to connect customers to the internet -- have been hoping to buy licenses to make it easier to reach their most remote customers.
The CBRS spectrum was designed for Navy radar, and when it was opened up for auction, the traditional model favored Big Telecom cell phone service providers. That's because the spectrum would be auctioned off in pieces that were too big for smaller companies to afford -- and covered more area than they needed to serve their customers. But in 2015, under the Obama administration, the FCC changed the rules for how the CBRS spectrum would be divvied up, allowing companies to bid on the spectrum for a much smaller area of land. Just as these changes were being finalized this past fall, Trump's FCC proposed going back to the old method. This would work out well for Big Telecom, which would want larger swaths of coverage anyway, and would have the added bonus of being able to price out smaller competitors (because the larger areas of coverage will inherently cost more.) As for why the FCC is even considering this? You can blame T-Mobile. "According to the agency's proposal, because T-Mobile and CTIA, a trade group that represents all major cellphone providers, 'ask[ed] the Commission to reexamine several of the [...] licensing rules,'" reports Motherboard. The proposal reads: "Licensing on a census tract-basis -- which could result in over 500,000 [licenses] -- will be challenging for Administrators, the Commission, and licensees to manage, and will create unnecessary interference risks due to the large number of border areas that will need to be managed and maintained."
US wide spectrum is in the national interest (Score:4, Interesting)
No fees to access another small network in the USA simply for enjoying the freedom to move around the USA.
Stay with your existing plan all over the USA as your brand will finally be able to get access to all of the USA.
No more very local monopolies that gathered up all the local spectrum keeping out other brands from all over the USA.
Enjoy your bands support, pricing and quality of service all over the USA. No more unexpected payments demanded from local monopolies to connect in their state, city.
Wireless spectrum was to allow innovative communications services all over the USA. Not to be small local monopolies that demand connection payments as they got granted the ability to be the only network in that part of the USA.
Enjoy the freedom to travel all over the USA with your own trusted telco plan. No more strange costs just for making a call in California or New Jersey because someone local got all the spectrum and kept it so they could get extra payments for people trying to make a call.
Soon your trusted telco brand will be available all over the USA at the same easy to understand rates. Enjoy making calls and using data all over the USA without local monopolies adding their extra data costs.
Add this to the list of comments you should recall in 10 years when these rules have totally fucked all the rural communities out of any chance of getting affordable broadband:
55890525 [slashdot.org]
55890785 [slashdot.org]
Hows that paper insulated wireline working out? Enjoying the local monopolies quality networks?
That one wireless provider who has an owner who enjoys a lifestyle build on selling locals expensive data plans?
With competition and access locals can enjoy all kinds of new and innovative services. From a larger national telco finally able to enter that part of the USA to new services and networks entering the area locally.
Freedom of
Thats going to need a fansite )))
There is already plenty if spectrum for that. The big providers have already purchased up national LTE coverage, GSM/CDMA coverage, Wi-Max coverage and even fall-backs to EDGE coverage.
This is new spectrum space, which could be using by small municipalities to offer local wireless Internet coverage. They're most likely going to have to offer such coverage with better deals than the major carriers, with the trade-off being limited range.
There is already plenty if spectrum for that. The big providers have already purchased up national LTE coverage, GSM/CDMA coverage, Wi-Max coverage and even fall-backs to EDGE coverage.
This is new spectrum space, which could be using by small municipalities to offer local wireless Internet coverage. They're most likely going to have to offer such coverage with better deals than the major carriers, with the trade-off being limited range.
Exactly. There's plenty of spectrum that is already available for nationwide deployment. This small chunk was for smaller local businesses to compete, and now it looks like the big corporations will steal it away from the little guy.
I don't pay any fees to access any roaming in any area of the US, and yes, I have an all you can eat $50/mo plan. I have an existing T-Mobile plan that does this.
But hark, I have no phones (and THERE ARE NO PHONES) that currently support the 3.5GHz band. Nada.
So there is no freedom because there are no phones and there are no romaing charges. When the mis-named 5G starts arriving, it also won't make any difference, either, for the reasons above. It's a boondoggle to sell more licensed spectrum to the big gu
Freedom to travel and be spied upon where ever you go 24/7, oh wait, small ISPs no spying, KILL ALL SMALL ISPs, the corporations must be able to spy on you, including and especially in your home, 24/7, and even when you travel. Moving all of the time, well, welcome to the totally disposable workforce, welcome to the new 'gig' workspace that includes you having to relocate regularly.
Seriously, what a crock, yep, need to move my ISP regularly, wait what, maybe a few times in your life you relocate your home.
small ISPs no spying
lol. That's adorable. I never expected to see this kind of naivete on Slashdot.
I'm no expert, but It seems to me that access to specific spectrum by cell providers is not the issue with mobile connectivity. It's not like you can't manufacture a radio that can't transmit on more than one band. It's that the various players have never had an incentive to share/pool or at least wholesale resources to each other. This is clearly in the "Regulate-able" zone, since this is *our* spectrum we're talking about. A resource that we can all benefit from, and that we literally *have* to share
Falls all under the category of "more is never enough", "you can fool a lot of people this is good for them and succeed", "you owe the one's helping you out to do what is good for them"
Also called late capitalism or bribery solidly implemented corrupting a lot of minds...
It's happening for a while - 10/20/50 years or more and developing....
Going by your question, it shouldn't. That's the point. Imagine if land was sold in 10,000 acre plots. Only millionaires and billionaires could own it, and then everyone would have to rent from them to live, and abide by whatever rules they imposed on that land. The smaller ISPs who serve a rural community or fill in a market gap can't use the spectrum at acution here, whether or not T-Mobile uses it, since it will be the only one who has a license to use it (since it's the only one who can afford to use it
Your asshole neighbour who's dog isn't fenced would be violating their license to occupy and be fined or evicted.
Everyone is subject to the same laws regardless of how much money they have.
Yes. It's equally illegal for the billionaire and the pauper to sleep under a bridge.
That is how a fucking free market works.
I'm a big fan of the free market, and I have to say it seems like you don't know the first thing about how it works.
Back in the early days of communications networks a local person got the spectrum and set up a wireless internet company selling bandwidth in that area.
The next generation of owners just expected that wealth to keep flowing and no competition to enter their part of the USA as they had the spectrum.
So they expect that the idea of presenting as "small ISP"s" will keep new competition out.
Confusing title (Score:3)
The title says that licensing new spectrum (with a bias to "Big Telecom") will make it harder for small ISPs to compete.
First, how would "small ISPs" actually use the newly licensed spectrum if they did get authorization? Would they buy the new access points that magically appear to use this spectrum? Are the big equipment producers in WIFI even interested in licensed spectrum? I think these are material questions.
My conclusion is that this is just another spectrum lottery, and the end result is noone is harmed and very few benefit.
The very private sector network version of a small power utility cooperative for a small area.
They have the local spectrum and if the locals pay they can enjoy the list of prices set.
If they don't pay its back to a paper insulated wireline network.
Great for the owners of the only local wireless "internet" company.
Once national and state wide networks are allowed in with real price competition th
First, how would "small ISPs" actually use the newly licensed spectrum if they did get authorization? Would they buy the new access points that magically appear to use this spectrum? Are the big equipment producers in WIFI even interested in licensed spectrum? I think these are material questions.
My conclusion is that this is just another spectrum lottery, and the end result is noone is harmed and very few benefit.
3.65Ghz LTE (not Wifi) equipment is available today from Airspan, Baicells, Telrad, and probably other manufacturers. Equipment has been available for a while for use under older licensing rules, with the intent to keep using the same equipment when 3.65Ghz gets repurposed under newer CBRS licensing rules, replacing the older licensed usage. The working plan since 2015, supported by Google, Microsoft, and other developers of SAS (Spectrum Access System, the centralized control system that prevents various l
Soon (Score:2)
I can't wait for all those companies to merge and become the Omni Consumer Products corporation. Only then will we enjoy all the great products and services we deserve.
This has nothing to do with T-Mobile or CTIA (Score:2)
This has every to do with the head of the FCC being a former manager at Verizon and using the FCC to gain future employment. He had the nerve to argue that the NN regulations hurt small business when in fact they did the exact opposite. He's in this to make his next job a high power executive position at one of the major telecoms. He doesn't care about any small business or any consumer, all he cares about is empowering the large teleco's to wipe out competition and be able to toll the connections of their
being a former manager at Verizon
Pai was no mere 'manager' at Verizon—he was Associate General Counsel. Before that, he was at the DoJ. So he has a history of switching back-and-forth between lucrative private-sector positions and federal government appointments. Lather, rinse, repeat.
"do actual damage" (Score:1)
What damage?
All Republicans have done so far is fix up major fuck-ups from eight solid years of fuck-ups.
Why does this site talk endlessly about Hilary's email
Literally have not seen mention of that for months, but it might come up from time to time because it was a clear federal crime for which absolutely no-one was punished, and indeed we now know the FBI decided the results before the investigation took place. So, you know, that tends to cause a few people to get testy.
If you havent seen a mention for months, youre either a liar, or you never read the threads you post in.
Republicans have only fixed it so their rich friends get richer, and the environment gets more damaged.
That you can say anything good about this clusterfuck of ineptitude reveals just how incredibly deluded you are.
As for Hillarys so called federal offence, its just another delusional fabrication of the right, who are so scared of her, they have continually made plainly insane allegations for 20 odd and p
OH! BUT small business is the BACKBONE of America! (Score:2)
More hysteria (Score:2)
Second, this has nothing to do with cell phones, so the comment about how someone's phone doesn't cover this band and there will be no phone that do is irrelevant.
Third, it is under consideration, not a done deal. The headline is flamebait -- "FCC Undoing" is wrong. They might.
And fourth, yes, licensing small areas creates a lot more work for everyone involved than licenses for large areas. I
