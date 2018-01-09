With WPA3, Wi-Fi Security is About To Get a Lot Tougher (zdnet.com) 20
One of the biggest potential security vulnerabilities -- public Wi-Fi -- may soon get its fix. From a report: The Wi-Fi Alliance, an industry body made up of device makers including Apple, Microsoft, and Qualcomm, announced Monday its next-generation wireless network security standard, WPA3. The standard will replace WPA2, a near-two decades-old security protocol that's built in to protect almost every wireless device today -- including phones, laptops, and the Internet of Things.
One of the key improvements in WPA3 will aim to solve a common security problem: open Wi-Fi networks. Seen in coffee shops and airports, open Wi-Fi networks are convenient but unencrypted, allowing anyone on the same network to intercept data sent from other devices. WPA3 employs individualized data encryption, which scramble the connection between each device on the network and the router, ensuring secrets are kept safe and sites that you visit haven't been manipulated. Further reading: WPA3 WiFi Standard Announced After Researchers KRACKed WPA2 Three Months Ago
Yes, this will prevent open-air sniffing of your packets.
VPN or HTTPS is still better, because after those packets arrive at the access point, they are unencrypted over whatever wire the AP is plugged into. WPA only covers the wireless link; HTTPS or VPN (or both!) encrypt much farther through the network, if not the whole way.
The first thing I do on an open WiFi network is connect to a VPN.
It doesn't hurt to have multiple redundant levels of security. I.e. HTTPS over VPN over WPA3.
Indeed. I used to VPN over my internal Wifi that only I knew the password for.
WEP was cracked? Didn't matter.
VPN software was cracked? Didn't matter.
WPA was cracked? Didn't matter.
So long as they aren't ALL cracked at the same time, you're safe. And there was no measurable latency or other additions, but full end-to-end verification and encryption, TWICE. I used to game CS over it.
Give yourself enough layers and you don't have a window where you're vulnerable to compromise, whereas everyone just relia
"One of the key improvements in WPA3 will aim to solve a common security problem: open Wi-Fi networks. Seen in coffee shops and airports, open Wi-Fi networks are convenient but unencrypted, allowing anyone on the same network to intercept data sent from other devices. WPA3 employs individualized data encryption, which scramble the connection between each device on the network and the router, ensuring secrets are kept safe and sites that you visit haven't been manipulated"
Sure. But your computer will still not know that the CoffeeShop SSID that they're connecting to was the one the shop set up, though, will they? There's no exclusivity for SSIDs and if there was, it'd be a denial-of-service opportunity.
Once connected, and a secret shared, yes. But with no password the initial connection is still giving people a chance to shove you on THEIR connection rather than the one you think, and then you can be WPA3-authenticated to them rather than what you thought without having a clue.
Don't give them ideas.
Because then some naming authority will get involved and you'll have the domain-name debacle all over again about "who owns the name Starbucks for Wifi worldwide".
