AT&T Pulls Out of Deal To Sell China's Huawei Phones In the US

According to the Wall Street Journal , AT&T has walked away from a deal to sell China's Huawei smartphones in the U.S . Neither AT&T nor Huawei have commented on the matter, but the news is certainly going to disappoint those of you who were looking forward to picking up Huawei's flagship Mate 10. Prior to this report, Huawei was expected to announce that its flagship Mate 10 will launch on AT&T in 2018. PhoneDog reports: