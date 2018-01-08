AT&T Pulls Out of Deal To Sell China's Huawei Phones In the US (phonedog.com) 33
According to the Wall Street Journal, AT&T has walked away from a deal to sell China's Huawei smartphones in the U.S. Neither AT&T nor Huawei have commented on the matter, but the news is certainly going to disappoint those of you who were looking forward to picking up Huawei's flagship Mate 10. Prior to this report, Huawei was expected to announce that its flagship Mate 10 will launch on AT&T in 2018. PhoneDog reports: Huawei has a major presence internationally, with recent reports saying that it's the No. 3 smartphone brand in the world behind Apple and Samsung. The company hasn't made much of a dent in the U.S., though, despite the fact that it's been selling its phones unlocked in the U.S. for awhile now. This AT&T deal would've been big for Huawei, helping it to get its phones inside carrier stores and in front of U.S. consumers, the majority of which still buy their phones from their carriers. Now we'll have to wait and see if Huawei can strike a deal with another carrier or if it'll have to continue on in the unlocked market. A Huawei spokesperson only said "Huawei has proven itself by delivering premium devices with integrity globally and in the U.S. market."
going out on a limb... (Score:3)
I'm going to say that there were probably some "just because" terms in the agreement that made it too onerous or unprofitable for ATT to sign off on the deal. Folks accustomed to doing business with some of these Chinese firms that are private (but everyone knows there is a huge government interest) will recognize this for what it is. They wanted very rich terms and aren't accustomed to being told NO.
Re: (Score:2)
AT&T probably couldn't get favorable terms where they wouldn't be stuck with excess inventory of unsellable Huawei phones.
The poorly received Amazon Fire phone is probably still fresh in their minds. A $199 Fire phone that sold for $0.99 two months later [cnet.com].
Bullshit. You are talking out your ass (Score:1)
You have no idea what you are talking about. You flat out made that up. Chinese firms make it very easy to go into business together. Very easy. Very very easy. Their negotiations go like this: "Yes. Yes. We can do that. Yes. Yes. Yes."
That's why China has done so well in attracting business and outperforming India and Africa who can offer cheaper labor. Chinese companies keep as much distance from the ruling communist party as they legally can. Most of them are in southern china far from the seat of power.
Re: (Score:1)
Wut? (Score:4, Insightful)
Why on Earth do I need AT&T to sell me a Huawei phone?
What is so hard about buying an unlocked phone? What is it about buying from a carrier that is preferable - in my experience it's horrible. They are slow and will give you a locked phone when you've paid for an unlocked phone, which you then spend countless hours getting them to fix.
Re: (Score:2)
I guess it's cultural, people in 'Murica are used to buying "subsidized" phones from carriers. It is ultimately far more expensive than paying upfront, but paying in installments makes it less obvious if you're not paying attention.
Win! (Score:2)
Not MediaTek? (Score:2)
I can't immediately tell, but these Phones seem to have some variant that looks really similar to the MediaTek chips that BLU sells, only they seem to be called the Kirin. (Its like they made extremely high Quality MediaTek CPUs and Mali GPUs. Can anyone speak to the quality and build of these devices? AT&T Has a history of wanting Custom locked down builds of Android Roms on Phones they sell, loaded up with garbage. I'm sure the idea of selling some MediaTek relative with ADUPS is a non-starter for any
Intriguging (Score:3)
Dissect this as you wish. I could have given a better commentary but I've been drinking. It was rather striking and unusual though.
Re: (Score:2)
Want to see something just as weird? Go to China and watch American commercials for Chinese stuff. They have American's with American accents. Some were obviously shot in America.
--
Doh' - H. Simpson
However little I trust Apple, AT&T, and NSA... (Score:1)
...I trust the Chinese government even less, and will avoid entrusting my data to a Chinese-made phone.
(Yes, I know a lot of lower-level chips used in phones are fabbed in China. I trust Apple more to detect embedded spyware than I do Chinese manufacturers not to put it there...)
Re: (Score:2)
I agree. After all the software I've seen, I'd have to think that there was some piece of software that was reporting back to Huawei that they wouldn't or couldn't have gotten rid of.
--
Ditto - Patrick Swayze
Re: (Score:3)
However little I trust Apple, AT&T, and NSA......I trust the Chinese government even less, and will avoid entrusting my data to a Chinese-made phone.
I'd rather have the Chinese spying on me than my own government. The former's ability to fuck with your life is much more limited.
Re: (Score:2)
People using a VPN the Communist party in China has not been given a backdoor to in China.
If the VPN works well all over China, some deal to report users is in place.
CIA, MI6 funded and supported protesters in China.
Wealthy people who have escaped China and who are now supporting protesters in China.
The creation of new network to try and support protesters in China.
To probe dual use mil/gov/comsumer telco networks that collect to on mil. air
Re: (Score:3)
>I trust the Chinese government even less, and will avoid entrusting my data to a Chinese-made phone.
1) As a Canadian, I'm less likely to have trouble from the Chinese looking at my phone contents than the Americans (who share with Canada).
2) The phone I bought has been dissected by non-Chinese hackers who found nothing unusual or scary on it.
3) Unfortunately, countering point 1, it is an Android phone so in reality Google probably owns it.
:(
4) I got a great (in my opinion) phone for a lot less than I'd
Re: (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
That was US and UK backed collect it all on networks and OS. The product line was the collection method.
Never again! (Score:4, Informative)
I'm on replacement Nexus 6P #2 due to fucking batteries that lose 60% of their capacity within a few months. Google & Huawei blame each other, I get stuck eating $79 deductibles each time to exchange it, and the replacement phone's battery is ultimately shit, too... new, but ultimately as flawed as the last.
It'll be a very, very long time before I buy another Huawei phone... if ever.
Re: (Score:2)
+1
"delivering premium devices with integrity" - thousands of customers would disagree...
https://issuetracker.google.co... [google.com]
Re: (Score:2)
thwarts (actively ignores) legitimate patents
One thing that can be confusing about China is that people over there tend to value pragmatism and do not see contracts as a thing that should shackle someone in a business partnership if it's no longer profitable. This may sound horrible to some westerners who see contracts (or patents) as set in stone, but that's just a cultural thing, it's not "evil". And it's not one-way either.
Have to play to the stereotype (Score:2)
Damn, there's goes most of Slashdot's best chance to ever get a Mate.
US government pressure? (Score:2)
Could the US government have pressured AT&T to drop the deal with Huawei on spying concerns same as they did in regards to Huawei cellular networking backend gear?