White House Bans Use of Personal Devices From West Wing (cbsnews.com) 98
In the wake of damaging reports of a chaotic Trump administration detailed in a new book from Michael Wolff, the White House is instituting new policies on the use of personal cellphones in the West Wing. CBS News reports: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released the following statement on the policy change: "The security and integrity of the technology systems at the White House is a top priority for the Trump administration and therefore starting next week the use of all personal devices for both guests and staff will no longer be allowed in the West Wing. Staff will be able to conduct business on their government-issued devices and continue working hard on behalf of the American people."
Wolff reportedly gained access to the White House where he conducted numerous interviews with staffers on the inner-workings of the Trump campaign and West Wing operations. Sanders told reporters Wednesday that there were about "a dozen" interactions between Wolff and White House officials, which she said took place at Bannon's request. The White House swiftly slammed the book and those who cooperated with Wolff.
It's often the case that there's no problem until there's a problem.
Government for the Idiots, by the Idiots, and of the Idiots.
Whether 9/10s of what Wolff writes in his book is invention and exaggeration, the fact a guy with his long-established reputation was walking around the White House just baffles me. What the fuck is wrong with Trump's people? Are they all fucking idiots? At every turn, this is an Administration seemingly hell bent on fucking itself over.
What do you expect when you appoint someone to a job for which they have zero relevant experience? It's like making the trash collector your new company CEO.
the garbage man actually does something, is probably more honest, definitely more empathetic. A company could do worse...
elop, fiorina for example..
What do you expect when you appoint someone to a job for which they have zero relevant experience? It's like making the trash collector your new company CEO.
Or "elect"
Yes.
Every government on Earth is composed entirely of humans.
Most state leaders have pets, usually at least a dog, which presumably helps calm the humans and reduces the risk of rash decisions.
(Trump is the first US president in over a century that doesn't have a pooch. He hates them, like he hates anyone smarter than he is.)
It will be the number one show of all time.
I can only watch so much of Punch and Judy beating each other with sticks before I get bored.
Yeah, so that's why this new innovative version gives Punch the most technically advanced military in the world, so he can threaten weird Asian tyrants with his "bigger button".
Well, typically most of the presidents communication should be recorded, transcribed and made available so there haven't really been a need for it since anyone involved in classified meetings should have a secured phone anyway.
The only thing that makes this necessary is that the white house tries to keep more secrets than it should.
That they are doing it indicates malice. That they just got to it now indicates incompetence.
They should ban them from the par 4 hole 8 so we don't get all those Tweets.
Dang, Tweeting wile golfing at 3AM? What does this guy not do except sleep?
A well tuned machine! (Score:2)
Sheeze, couldn't with start 2018 without 17 breaking news from the WH a day?
I just wish they'd go ahead and say "live it's saturday night" and end the skit. The joke has gone on long enough. It's old.
Seriously. The thing today where Trump videoconferenced into a WH press briefing when he literally sits 100 feet away from the room was surreal. I was expecting Alec Baldwin to show up at any moment.
Does this include Trump's iphone? of course not (Score:1)
Security? How about that personal iPhone Trump runs around tweeting with. Take that away too.
How do you know it's not an Android?
Security? How about that personal iPhone Trump runs around tweeting with. Take that away too.
It is correct to ban the devices. Of course it would also be correct to get his impeachment underway, but republicans care less about the good of the country, than they do about the good of their donors. The obstruction continues as they look for ways not to get to the truth, but to suppress it.
As far as Trump ignoring the rules, well is anyone surprised? I'd laugh my arse off if someone managed to own his iPhone and publish a few weeks of audio on the internet, provided it didn't hurt the country too m
Cheeto himself carries a Samsung phone. He mostly tweets in the relatively early morning and late in the evening. During the day, a staffer with an iphone does his tweeting, which is why those tweets tend to be better composed but also sometimes get contradicted by later statements. Most of the media seems to only consider his late night/early morning tweets as significant.
When Obama took office, he was described as a Blackberry addict but was ultimately given a specially secured Android phone that had been vetted by appropriate agencies. As far as I'm aware, his Orangeness has never given up his personal phone.
"Fan fiction"? No, "fiction" implies that he made it up. True, he has form for that [newrepublic.com], but in this case it's probably more like an extended gossip column than outright fabrication.
Mind you, that in itself is valuable. It may not portray Trump accurately, but it probably portrays what people close to Trump think about Trump accurately.
Bannon was on the national security council and had TOP-SECRET clearance. Now Trump says he has lost his mind. Bad judgement.
Because if I made up stuff about you that was blatantly false, you wouldn't ask me to quit it ? Really ?
I mean, I guess Slander and libel are fine with you.
Judging by the amount of "fake news" Trump denounces every chance he gets it is kinda suspicious this book triggered him enough to file lawsuits...
So with all the fake news he denounces, you're surprised he would denounce more fake news ?
*puzzled*.
No. I'm surprised he decided to release an official POTUS statement and cease-and-desist letter over this very particular piece of "fake" news though.
Makes you wonder.
Can we ask Trump to quit for all the blatantly false things he has said?
You can ask Trump to quit for any reason you desire, or for no reason at all. You can ask him to quit because you don't like the color of his hair, even. Just don't expect him to do it.
If it was all fiction Trump would not be so desperate to get it discredited and blocked from sale.
If someone wrote a book of fiction about you, you wouldn't try to discredit it and block it from sale, because doing that would mean it is true? I think your logic is flawed.
Well, it mustn't be that far off if its mere announcement managed to detonate all ties between Trump and Bannon and have the WH sending cease-and-desist letters over the span of a single day.
And the thing is not even out yet. We'll see in a week.
A book by Bannon would have been largely ignored if it wasn't for Trump's tweets and the lawsuit. The way you deal with these kinds of exposÃ©s is to ignore them, not give then credibility.
I sort of agree. The POTUS released an official statement about Bannon shortly after the book was announced, for Pete's sake.
Guess there's more truth to it than the WH cares to admit: https://twitter.com/janicemin/... [twitter.com]
My senior policy advisor? I had nothing to do with him.
My campaign chairman? Only with me for a short time.
My national security advisor? A liar.
My foreign policy advisor? He was just a coffee boy.
Don Jr? Fake news!
It's even worse; Bannon was officially part of the National Security Council.
Which means he had a security clearance.
Which means he very likely lied to the FBI during vetoing about the Don Jr. / Russia meeting he now acknowledges.
How can you sit back and enjoy your popcorn when TRUMP IS KILLING EVERYONE EVERY SINGLE DAY [cnn.com]???
Just remember... Corn is what they feed animals to fatten them up for slaughter. Let him eat that popcorn so he's ready when Trump gets to him!
Grammar (Score:1)
Only phones?! (Score:2)
The policy talks about personal phones, but what about things like smart watches?
Granted, my Pebble Time would be pretty safe, but an iWatch with cellular access can record and broadcast conversations.
the policy talks about "All personal devices" not just phones.
So... Nope, ditch the watch too.
What about small pads of paper and pens?
What about people with good memories?
Okay, that was a dumb question.
Tweets (Score:1)
Will this lead to less tweets??
SO you are figuring that the President is in the west wing Tweeting at 3:00 AM then?
Does this guy ever stop working and sleep? Seriously...
Both were triggered by the announcement of Wolff's book.
Good idea, but instituted for the wrong reasons (Score:1)
The Trump White House is doing this to prevent leaks, limit access, and restrict the flow of politically damaging information. These are poor reasons to implement such a policy, and fit with the pattern of behavior from the Trump White House. However, it is very logical to prevent people from bringing in personal devices that may contain malware into a secured area. I'm surprised these restrictions haven't been implemented previously, because it is a logical security measure. It's a shame the Trump White Ho
This is ridiculous conclusion here. I don't see anybody actually involved in the decision saying this was to stop leaking, but for security... Besides, the leaking was largely from now fired Bannon. Things have calmed down a LOT on the leak front since he got the boot. Bannon was and is about getting attention for himself, as the last few days clearly show.
It's also OLD news.... I heard this weeks ago and I'm almost positive we discussed the banning of privately owned devices from the West Wing on Slas
I don't think this is the problem (Score:1)
Probably a good idea to ban personal devices when you have so much to hide.
However, I doubt that this measure will have much effect. There are many much more serious problems in the WH than personal phones. It will be impossible to keep all this shit buried under the rug.
I am rather enjoying the show of two senile old white guys brawling in public. Trying to prove who is more paranoid, delusional, hateful, racist and all around jerk.
Guests?? (Score:2)
Does this include the press?
Until you block Trump from Twitter... (Score:3)
...this is as much security theatre as the TSA.
And you fucking know it is.
A better question is why Twitter hasn't shut down Trump's account over TOC violations yet.
(yeah, the obvious answer is that Twitter is hemorrhaging money and will cling at anything to say relevant in the eyes of their VCs).
It's way too late (Score:2)
That's the way... (Score:1)
They've been monitoring us for a long time, Mandrake. All cell phones must be crushed. All must learn to play the piano.
Haven't the leaks happened already? (Score:3)
You know what would be very interesting? Given Trump's paranoid tendencies, and his previous experience as a businessman in the very shady real estate industry, he might be recording all his conversations, Nixon-style. _Those_ would make for some very interesting listening. Business executives record their conversations all the time...they're used to being double-crossed.
Banning personal devices might limit recording, but every staffer he fires is going to get a book deal just based on their experience. One of the biggest leaks is the personal use of Twitter. Conversations like, "Mr. President, can you please refrain from telegraphing our foreign policy positions and your disposition to adversaries?" must be hard to have, especially when ignored.
Didn't Trump himself suggest he recorded his conversations with Comey, like, 75 years ago?
YAY!!! (Score:2)
No More Tweets! No More Tweets!