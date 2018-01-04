Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Asus Is Turning Its Old Routers Into Mesh Wi-Fi Networks

Posted by BeauHD from the over-the-air dept.
Asus' new AiMesh system lets you repurpose your existing Asus routers as part of a mesh network, potentially saving you lots of money since you won't have to replace your whole network with a bunch of new devices. The Verge reports: For now, the mesh support is coming to a few routers today in beta, including the ASUS RT-AC68U, RT-AC1900P, RT-AC86U, RT-AC5300, and the ROG Rapture GT-AC5300, with additional support planned for the RT-AC88U and RT-AC3100 later this year. The setup looks pretty simple, too. Once your main router is set up and updated to the latest firmware, just take your other routers that are going to be the mesh nodes, plug them in near the main router, and run a factory reset, after which they'll automatically pop up in the Asus Router app to add to your mesh.

Comments Filter:

  • Now if only the hardware suppliers could do something like this for the half dozen defunct wifi ADSL routers I now have configured to barely run as extenders...

    • Yeah, this will really only be useful for those few people who are replacing fairly new ASUS routers with slightly newer models. I think that most people try to squeeze 5 years out of their routers, and don't bother upgrading until a new wireless standard is released.

      If you're like me, you probably still have some old 802.11n and 802.11g Wi-Fi routers in your closet that would be nice to add to a mesh network as well. I nope that the DD-WRT guys add this functionality in a way that's easy to set up.

    • Most cheap routers don't have the memory or even really the flash space to handle anything complex. They can only handle simple routing jobs. But for those which do have the resources, you can often run openwrt on them, and use it for meshing [openwrt.org].

