Asus Is Turning Its Old Routers Into Mesh Wi-Fi Networks
Asus' new AiMesh system lets you repurpose your existing Asus routers as part of a mesh network, potentially saving you lots of money since you won't have to replace your whole network with a bunch of new devices. The Verge reports: For now, the mesh support is coming to a few routers today in beta, including the ASUS RT-AC68U, RT-AC1900P, RT-AC86U, RT-AC5300, and the ROG Rapture GT-AC5300, with additional support planned for the RT-AC88U and RT-AC3100 later this year. The setup looks pretty simple, too. Once your main router is set up and updated to the latest firmware, just take your other routers that are going to be the mesh nodes, plug them in near the main router, and run a factory reset, after which they'll automatically pop up in the Asus Router app to add to your mesh.
Now if only the hardware suppliers could do something like this for the half dozen defunct wifi ADSL routers I now have configured to barely run as extenders...
I just don't like throwing away perfectly fine hardware simply because the ISP tells me it's obsolete.
Besides, I don't consider ~$30 for a decent extender "dirt cheap".
$30 for an extender isn't cheap?
I spent $500 on 2 access points, a controller, a Poe router, and gateway.
For my home.
Of course I can now stream 50-250mbs across my house and half of my back yard without blinking.
The range is distance. I can be 200 feet into the back yard and still stream 50mbs via WiFi. Inside the house it doesn't drop below 200mbs.
Now if only my isp could provide me with the bandwidth to back that up to the net. However it is worth it. As I have great coverage inside and outsid
Don't you have a book or two to read?
Mebbe he reads really really fast
I sympathize with what you are saying, but an all-in-one router/AP has some serious fundamental limits. Sadly, it quickly gets to the economic "smashing point," where it is more efficient to just replace.
Personally, I have migrated to Ubiquiti from Asus. While they do have some cool mesh solutions too, most of the places you have problems a mesh just makes it worse with additional RF pollution. Nothing beats a small access point on low power in each (or most) rooms when you want speed and reliability. Wit
Yeah, this will really only be useful for those few people who are replacing fairly new ASUS routers with slightly newer models. I think that most people try to squeeze 5 years out of their routers, and don't bother upgrading until a new wireless standard is released.
If you're like me, you probably still have some old 802.11n and 802.11g Wi-Fi routers in your closet that would be nice to add to a mesh network as well. I nope that the DD-WRT guys add this functionality in a way that's easy to set up.
Most cheap routers don't have the memory or even really the flash space to handle anything complex. They can only handle simple routing jobs. But for those which do have the resources, you can often run openwrt on them, and use it for meshing [openwrt.org].
Sound like they are only bridging the router, using 802.11g/n/ac and tcp/ip. all router can do that...
I configured WDS across three WRT54GS routers running 3rd party firmware. Boosted output power to over 100mW, which fed WiFi to four houses and covered over 3 acres in a rural area.
I did all this well over a decade ago. Nice to see that manufacturers are at least trying to catch up.
Now we'll watch those who mock the open-source community heap praise upon their vendor lords for releasing this "new" feature...