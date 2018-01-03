Roombas Will Soon Build a Wi-Fi Coverage Map While They Clean (techcrunch.com) 31
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: The feature is arriving later this month on the iRobot app, making it possible for WiFi-enabled Roombas to create a map of indoor signals. The map exists alongside the existing Clean Map feature, letting users toggle between the two, like they would, say, satellite and standard imagery in Google Maps. The maps themselves won't go into too much detail -- no upload and download speeds like you see on many mobile speed test apps. Instead, the information will show up as decibel readings. Really, it's intended as a handy way of showing off where you might want to toss a range extender, to help get rid of dead spots. All of Roomba's vacuums, save for the lowest-end model, will support the feature. The beta program launches January 23rd and appears to only be available for U.S. users.
Can corporations make anything that does NOT spy? (Score:5, Insightful)
Rest assured some fine-print on page 147 of the "license agreement" will allow "selected affiliates" to use the data to "enhance customer product information and shopping experiences" (spam).
Finally (Score:5, Funny)
This is exactly what I needed for all those times I use my laptop under the couch.
When you're not at home (Score:4, Funny)
What you didn't see was the 3D printer in the dark corner of the room, oozing white PLA while watching those two getting interconnected.
eww, interracial computer porn.
Cat Scan (Score:2)
Will it account for Cat cause interference?
Re:Cat Scan (Score:4, Funny)
cat 5 or cat 6?
Better than a Poopocalypse (Score:2)
I suppose it can do both though.
Who needs that? (Score:2)
If I am in a corner where things don't work - Cell/WiFi, I know it. Don't need confirmation.
If that device would make an internal map of it's cleaning thoroughness, i. e. how often it covers an area, that may be useful for trusting this thing but
gadgets, gadgets, sales, sales and - we know what's good for you, you won't need a choice anymore
In particular what kind of web interface you need - mobile or desktop. Sure won't use
/. on a mobile because I hate the interface!!!
Engineers - the dumbest smart people around (Score:1)
What is this penchant so many engineers have for adding needless complexity to (what should be) relatively simple, single-purpose devices?
When I read this news, two things immediately come to my mind:
- This will likely turn into another massive violation of people's privacy
- This is now just another thing that can and will go wrong with an already-expensive device, almost certainly shortening its usable lifetime
Followed soon on by a third thought:
- Never buy a Roomba
Re:Engineers - the dumbest smart people around (Score:4, Insightful)
Orders. An engineer's job is to answer marketing's question with "yes, I can do that."
I had a brief moment of weakness/curiosity so I decided to look at what these guys are selling, and I think I spotted what they're up to. Check out their Roomba model comparison chart [irobot.com]. Go ahead, you don't have to buy anything. Look. What do you see?
The first thing I saw, is that they have multiple models. Gotta admit, I didn't know that.
Check out the bullet points. There are some dubious "features" there, but a couple stand out, almost as negative things where you might think "WTF, some Roombas can't do that?" Don't you want tangle-free rollers? Of course you do, unless you're a tangle-lover! The multi-room cleaning "feature" shocked me too. Does that mean with the cheaper Roombas, you have to get one for every room? Fuck that.
It's about upselling. I think that's 100% of it. But maybe we all have different buttons to press, and what gets me to think "I have to get a Roomba 960 or else there's no point in getting any Roomba at all" is different from what might make you decide to get a 960 or none at all.
Of course, the easiest solution is to get none at all. But let's say your spouse wants one, and it's decided: you're getting something. Maybe another stupid fucking bullet point would push your button. Obviously, silly stuff like wifi mapping ain't it, but everyone has their eccentricities, and if they keep piling on weird features, something could tip you into the upsell.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not even always about upselling needed features. Having useless features on the higher end models is a form of price discrimination. You are always going to have a certain group of people that will buy the highest model because they can afford it. By having those useless features, you can get more money from those people while still be able to sell the normal model to more price sensitive people. It's the same reason that you see "limited edition" models of certain products for $50 more where liter
Re: (Score:2)
It's about upselling. I think that's 100% of it. But maybe we all have different buttons to press, and what gets me to think "I have to get a Roomba 960 or else there's no point in getting any Roomba at all" is different from what might make you decide to get a 960 or none at all.
And everyone is doing it now. I bought a Neato Botvac about 3 years ago, and back then you had your choice of the base model or upgraded brush. Now their model chart [neatorobotics.com] shows 5 different models across 2 different product generations. But unlike the Roomba, there is almost no difference between the models except for battery capacity and all the various wifi features. If you just want a robot vacuum that maps the rooms (Roomba's multi-room feature), ALL the botvacs have that feature going back at least 3 generations.
Not to mention that these robot vacuums need more maintenance than normal vacuums. I have a 10 year old Wal-mart upright vacuum that has had no problems whatsoever- the washable filter has been washed dozens of times and the non-washable one looks brand new. Our botvac needs a new battery every August (anniversary of purchasing it) and the brush is usually in tatters after 1 year also.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think this is much of an invasion of privacy. Roomba already builds (and sells the data from) maps of people's houses.
Roombas vs Stairs? (Score:2)
make sure those low reception sites are clean... (Score:1)
as clean as a whistle...
why don't they map cellphone signals instead? that would probably be more useful because I have no problems with my wifi...
Roombas randomly move around room (Score:2)
I *know* where my wifi signal is