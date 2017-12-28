HTC, Motorola Say They Don't Slow Old Phones Like Apple Does (theverge.com) 88
After Apple confirmed last week that it reduces the performance of older iPhones to improve battery life, it has left many wondering whether or not other smartphone manufacturers do the same. HTC and Motorola are the two most recent OEMs to say they don't throttle their phones' processor speeds as their batteries age. The Verge reports: In emails to The Verge, both companies said they do not employ similar practices with their smartphones. An HTC spokesperson said that designing phones to slow down their processor as their battery ages "is not something we do." A Motorola spokesperson said, "We do not throttle CPU performance based on older batteries." The Verge also reached out to Google, Samsung, LG, and Sony for comment on whether their phone processors are throttled in response to aging batteries. A Sony spokesperson said a response would be delayed by the holidays, and a Samsung spokesperson said the company was looking into it. The responses begin to clarify whether or not throttling processor speeds is typical behavior in smartphones -- as of last week, we knew that Apple was doing it, but not whether it was common practice among competitors. HTC and Motorola's responses start to suggest that it's not.
So while the vendor may not be slowing your old phone down to encourage you to buy a new one, any hacker with the right exploit can compromise your device via SMS and make all sorts of trouble.
Which is true for almost all phones today. Otherwise the phone manufacturers would sell a lot less phones. But environmentally it's a disaster.
You want the latest Android? You should buy a new phone from us. Your HTC M7 with purple camera is old. Why would you want new software on it?
It's hard to slow down old hardware if you stop supporting it the second I buy it.
So what if Apple throttles the phone. From a technical standpoint, it makes sense.
All they had to do was inform the user of it, and/or allow it to be disabled.
If this was any other maker, it wouldn't be nearly as big of a story.
And they did neither of these, which is why people are now complaining.
This strikes me as similar to the "this accessory is not supported" message when trying to charge with a non-apple cable? Most any charger on the market would be capable of charging an iPhone--but the speed of charging will vary. Apple's decision to give the user a "no charging" experience rather than a "slow charging" experience sometimes left me with an unusable phone. And much to everyone's shock and surprise--padded Apple's wallet with additional sales of chargers and cables that were often no better t
What you want is freedom from choice (Score:3)
No you don't want to have an option for every damn thing on the phone. I want a senible set of well tested choices made for me then present me with the most useful ones.
not having my batttery run out or having it make it to the next upgrade cycle is great priority over the absolutely fastest iphone. if I need fast computing I'll use a computer or replace my battery.
not having my batttery run out or having it make it to the next upgrade cycle is great priority over the absolutely fastest iphone
At what cost? How much of a performance penalty are you willing to take? I think it's a sensible option that's like power management on a laptop. I personally would rather go down to my local phone repair shop, drop $40 on a new battery, and keep my phone going for 2 more years.
If you could disable it people would, and then they would complain that their phone kept turning off. I suspect if I still had an iPhone I'd turn it off immediately when I heard about it and forget about it if I started having issues later.
They really should tell you that there's a battery issue and that batteries can be replaced, though. Most people would just tap the "okay" button without reading it (my parents do that all the time), but for those who do read dialogue boxes it could help.
Now, just over a week later, Apple has issued a formal apology to its customers which tackles that accusation head-on. It also promises a $29 battery replacement that, Apple writes, will immediately return an iPhone 6 or later model to its original performance. The new batteries, which normally cost $79, will be available starting in January and through 2018, the company wrote Thursday.
In addition, Apple says it will issue an iOS software update with features "that give users more visibility into the health
"We have never — and would never — do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades. Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that," writes Apple."
I guess that's why they're still using 5400RPM hard disk drives in the Mac mini, as well as soldering the RAM on the motherboard of the Mac mini, Macbook, Macbook Air and others. O
Apple's not about allowing users to put their iPhones into configurations that are likely to crash, as that disrupts the user experience.
What a nice shill you play. It would be much more honest to say, inform the user that the battery life is degraded rather than just pain them into buying a new phone. And certainly, it was technically honest, but deliberately, grossly misleading when Apple claimed last two years ago that they don't slow down old phones. It's not old phones they slow, just phones with old batteries.
They throttled the headphone jack too. And they throttled the icons until they were flat and ugly as lack of sin. And they throttled the very idea of storage cards and replaceable batteries. And you know, since they didn't give anyone FM radio anyway, losing that headphone jack wasn't quite the blow it would have otherwise been. Because they'd already landed on us once.
And with the mac, they turned the Mac Pro into trash. Er, can. And they lamed up the mini.
They have a lot of courage. Respeeeec.
That's why I
Apple does this by creating new firmware which then activates this for phone models that are approx. 2 years old at the time of the firmware release. They obviously know that after ~2 years, batteries are beginning to go bad.
After two years, neither HTC nor Lenovo (a Motorola that sells phones hasn't existed for years, bought out ages ago) don't support phones that long typically, so when there are no updates, there obviously is no artificial downclocking either.
As an aside: whenever we pointed out that a b
Apple will replace your battery for you for $80, and you can get a battery replacement kit from iFixit for $25 if you want to go that way. The battery is very unlikely to need replacement more than every two years, so whether the battery can be easily replaced by the user is not that important.
I don't know what you mean by the CPU not running at its rated clock speed. I don't measure the usefulness of a phone by its rated CPU clock speed. I measure that it does what I want it to do fast, and my four-year-old iPhone 5S is doing OK. I'm thinking of replacing the battery, or maybe getting an SE. (I don't want a larger iPhone.)
So they let phone battery life suffer more? (Score:2, Informative)
The whole reason Apple does what they do, is because as a battery ages they want people to get as much phone on time as possible in a day.
I guess what this means is if you want your phone to still last a solid day in a year or two, better not buy Motorola!
The whole reason Apple does this is so people don't realize their battery is dying and begin to wonder why they can't replace such a simple thing.
If you are non-technical, you simply go to an Apple Store. I've only had to do this once, for a three year old phone. It doesn't cost much more than a standalone battery and lasts longer (in all respects).
If you are technical you can simply buy a replacement batter [amazon.com]y and enjoy many more years of service than I ever got from the replaceable batteries I had to buy quite often for my old flip phones. I hate replaceable batteries, as they represent space wasted on casing that could have held a larger battery.
With Turbo Charging, who cares? I can top up in minutes, not hours.
"I guess what this means is if you want your phone to still last a solid day in a year or two, better not buy Motorola!"
With Turbo Charging, who cares? I can top up in minutes, not hours.
Where do you plug in your charging cable in while camping? The back end of a bear?
"I guess what this means is if you want your phone to still last a solid day in a year or two, better not buy Motorola!" With Turbo Charging, who cares? I can top up in minutes, not hours.
That's mostly because your battery has a much reduced capacity.
I guess what this means is if you want your phone to still last a solid day in a year or two, better not buy Motorola!
Hate to say it, but my samsung has a power savings feature that if turned on increases the battery life significantly. As my phone is slightly over 2 years old now (Waiting for the Galaxy 9 early next year) I have had this setting turned on for about 6 months
As others have said - if apple had simply made it an option, and allowed users to turn it on/off... they would have been declared geniuses, as it is time to go to the genius bar and get a fix
Apple ALSO has a power saver mode, which you can turn on and off (and it prompts to turn on at 20% power). What Apple is doing with the battery life s a much more subtle effect by slightly lowering max CPU and screen brightness. I think it would be good to have an indicator but I feel like if there were a switch too many people would be misled into turning that feature off.
No, they don't want the phone to crash hard and perhaps corrupt data, which it's likely to do with too much current draw.
I bought my RAZR HD in 2013. It doesn't get updates any more, which is shitty - but it still does what I need it to do. Phone, SMS, email, web browsing, and occasional hot spot/GPS/camera.
It has a large battery (2500 mAh), and an SD slot. It still lasts more than a day before needing a recharge. Maybe I was lucky - or maybe I RTFM and treated it correctly.
The big problem with Apple is that they take decisions on behalf of users because most of them don't know any better.
However, what they should be doing is giving us options and making their decision be the default setting.
Example:
When your battery becomes older, it will not hold a charge as long as when the phone is new. When that happens, would you like to:
[x] Keep using the phone for the same amount of time as much as possible to the detriment of processor speed and screen brightness
[_] Keep using the phone at the same processor speed and screen brightness with a shorter daily battery life
That's a bit verbose, but you get the idea.
Another example: in the older OS X versions, Preview was able to save files in SGI, SGI, TGA and other older formats. In the most recent versions (at least 10.9 and above), those older formats are no longer listed when trying to save an image. However, if you hold the [Option] key, you get them back. But you have to know that holding this key will magically give you the list of all formats supported by Preview. Why can't they display "(Hold [option] for more formats)" next to the pull-down menu?
You forgot:
[ ] allow the phone to crash because the battery can't maintain the required voltage.
This is a sizing issue of the original battery, where it can sustain voltage after a reasonable amount of use in the lifetime of the product. It is a DEFECT they were covering up.
They could have made the battery the size of a cinderblock. Eventually it wouldn't be able to hold the required voltage.
Unless you're defining a battery that doesn't last forever as defective. If so, you will find a world full of things to be outraged about.
Plus, all of my Android phones for the past few years have come with a battery extender mode that does what Apple is doing -- but at my option and at any time I choose. If I never enable that function, I just start seeing less battery life over time, but the phone still works because the power management circuitry and battery aren't under-engineered.
It's reasonable to differ with Apple's design choices, but they're valid. Apple had various choices about battery size, and made a decision you disagree with. Not being able to provide full power after two years is not a big deal.
This is a sizing issue of the original battery, where it can sustain voltage after a reasonable amount of use in the lifetime of the product. It is a DEFECT they were covering up.
The issue is current draw, not the size/capacity of the battery.
In many cases, the battery has the same capacity as before. But if you are mining Bitcoin on your iPhone, or running badly written software, then it will be CPU intensive enough to draw more current than the battery can sustainably supply.
This issue is that the peak current demand by the CPU utilization for some apps is no longer sustainable.
Note that Apple throttles the CPU down all the time. What the change does is cause the CPU n
In this case Apple erred in the other direction. The right compromise is to add some non-invasive info in the Settings->Battery section about the diminished battery capacity and its effect on performance.
And no, I don't buy the argument that Apple has to hardwire the battery in. My el-cheapo LG was $220, is just as thin as an iPhone with comparable performance in everything but a few 3D benchmarks and the battery is replaceable.
Ford just announced that the software for all 1964 Mustangs are at the latest level.
The issue two-fold, and many vendor are guilty of the first one:
1) They aren't sizing the batteries in such a way so that the peak voltage can be sustained more than two years from release under normal use.
2) They didn't provide details of WHY the phones were slowing down, so people would understand that a cheaper battery replacement would restore performance.
The fact that they slowed it down without detailing why tells me it was a play to get more sales AND to prevent warranty work. The Nexus 6p had a similar issue where after the battery wore down, it was causing the phone to turn off due to low voltage. Google usually replaced the phone, often with a new Pixel phone as well. Apple was trying to make sure this didn't happen with this change, and by the way, once it got slower, people would tend to BUY the upgrade, not send it in for repairs.
This is incorrect. It has nothing to do with battery life, and nothing to do with older iPhones per se. Put a new battery into an old iPhone and the slowing will go away. It's a matter of the battery degrading over time (which they do), and limiting the maximum power drawn from it. This means that the phone can't operate at top performance, since it can't get the power. The alternative was to risk the phone crashing at such times, not to let the battery drain faster.
Apple had the choice between limiting current draw, allowing the phone to crash, or changing the laws of physics.
Apple had the choice between limiting current draw, allowing the phone to crash, or changing the laws of physics.
Well now we have an answer to an age old mystery. Apple controls the laws of physics therefore Apple created the universe. I'm glad that's all settled. Phew I can rest easy at night now. Thank you.
Apple had the choice between limiting current draw, allowing the phone to crash, or changing the laws of physics.
Or allowing people to easily replace their batteries. God forbid!
Re: (Score:2)
Missing option: Notify users.
Well, we know if Steve were still in charge, it would have been option #3.
Apple didn't care until they got caught. But it's Apple so it's Ok. Imagine the shit storm if Microsoft had done this with the Lumina.
Re: (Score:2)
Of course Samsung, Motorola, and HTC don't do it. Their phones are usually dead due to stale software or manufacturing defects long before the battery starts to degrade.