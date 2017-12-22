Airlines With the Best In-Flight Wi-Fi (latimes.com) 45
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Los Angeles Times: In the heated competition between airlines in the U.S., JetBlue Airways offers an extra perk that is pretty alluring to most travelers: Free, high-speed wireless internet. For that reason, an internet comparison site named JetBlue as the top domestic airline for overall WiFi service, followed by rivals Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Virgin America. The ranking by Highspeedinternet.com considered not only the speed of the connection but the cost and the availability on every plane. JetBlue won the top spot because the New York-based carrier offers free WiFi with speeds of 15 megabits per second on 78% of its fleet, according to the ranking. Southwest Airlines ranked second because it offers WiFi at speeds of up to 10 Mbps for $8 per flight on 90% of its fleet.
If you want to be assured to have WiFi on your next flight, Virgin America is the only domestic carrier that offers internet connections on 100% of its fleet, for a price of up to $25, depending on the length of the flight. Virgin America's WiFi speed is 15 Mbps, which is considered fast enough to stream movies and television shows. Don't care about connecting to the internet? Frontier, Hawaiian and Spirit Airways are the only three major U.S. carriers that offer no onboard WiFi at all, according to the ranking.
If you want to be assured to have WiFi on your next flight, Virgin America is the only domestic carrier that offers internet connections on 100% of its fleet, for a price of up to $25, depending on the length of the flight. Virgin America's WiFi speed is 15 Mbps, which is considered fast enough to stream movies and television shows. Don't care about connecting to the internet? Frontier, Hawaiian and Spirit Airways are the only three major U.S. carriers that offer no onboard WiFi at all, according to the ranking.
Alluring? (Score:2)
That the damn kid hitting the back of my seat can can do hour-long Skype/Whatsapp yelling sessions with his friends, while his dad is busy watching porn and mom pinteresting, 'alluring' doesn't quite describe it for me.
I'd prefer free Ketamine, if not for them, then for me, PLEASE!
If horses can endure castration with it, then it must be good for a flight in economy as well.
And as a bonus you get memory loss of the flight.
Quality Story... [me checks address bar] (Score:3)
Ah, I'm still on Slashdot. Thought I'd gotten shuffled over to Buzzfeed for a bit there.
read a book (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Good luck fitting many dead-tree books into your carry-on weight allowance. And it can become expensive to acquire dead-tree versions of public domain or purchased ebooks if you're traveling for more than two weeks, as you will lack opportunity to return to your local public library in time to return a borrowed book.
Re: (Score:2)
loan period is generally 3 weeks with two renews. total 9 weeks.
as far as fitting books, I'm usually that guy who "cheats" with the laptop bag. no problem with TSA so far as long as I take the actual laptop out.
Re: (Score:2)
Any airline from Canada? (Score:2)
Do our neighbors to the north (read Canadians), have anything comparable?
I doubt!!
Re: (Score:2)
\o/ (Score:1)
There you have it folks, if you don't want to be cooked, fly with Frontier, Hawaiian and Spirit Airways.
Nice ad.
Hooked? (Score:5, Insightful)
for a price of up to $25
Unless your company is paying, I would have to say that spending that amount simply to have a few hours of internet looks more like a personality problem than a "must have".
If you can't go that length of time without an internet fix, there is something seriously wrong.
Personally I would give up ALL in-flight internet for an extra inch of leg room.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I rather read a book and get some red wine.
...
Everyone I know, knows I'm in a plane, and even with WiFi most likely have internet only sporadicly at best
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Personally I would give up ALL in-flight internet for an extra inch of leg room.
Well fortunately most airlines let you buy that, often for far less than $25
Re: (Score:2)
It's not actually free if you're paying for the airline ticket. So you should still shop around for prices and what's important to you. However, included in this evaluation should be the convenience of not having to micropay for ten minutes of wifi.
wifi and flying with a dog next to you (Score:1)
How about this perk: wifi and guaranteed flight without dogs in the cabin?
Re: (Score:3)
Sure... can we also get guaranteed flights WITH dogs next to us?
BS Article (Score:2)
I know for a fact that United has WiFi on 100% of its domestic and international flights, so I don't see how Virgin could possibly the only airline to offer that domestically. Now, unfortunately, United uses satellite internet, which can be a bit slow. It's also pretty expensive. But, for instance, if you fly from the US to China, you have internet from basically wheels up (10,000 ft) until you hit Chinese airspace. And that's only because the Chinese do not allow them to offer inflight WiFi over their
Where Are We? (Score:2)
How does it works? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Now do they guarantee 15 mbps to each person who paid 25$ for the wifi?
My question was what kind of link can keep on many users...what are the options at a 10 000 feet in the air?
Re: (Score:2)
The have a.) compression and b.) handed off links ground side and or satellite. Both routes are asymmetric.... Decent in, cruddy out.
âoeFreeâ - you keep saying that word... (Score:2)
Second article today where slashdot ignorantly refers to something as free when itâ(TM)s just bundled into the price you are paying. Stop it.
What's weird... (Score:2)
They all use the same vendor and equipment!
BAD Wifi (Score:2)
My recent vacation I took SouthWest. Their shit tried to usurp my browser almost instantly and all I was doing was checking the flight status.
The security on their wi-fi is incredibly weak. Don't trust their wi-fi.